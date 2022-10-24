Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ campaign office burglarized
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ campaign office was broken into Monday evening, according to a statement from her office. Officers were notified about the break-in Tuesday around 2 p.m. and items stolen overnight, according to ABC15. “Earlier this week, a break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters,”...
KTAR.com
Blake Masters says Arizona vote location watchers should follow the law, continue filming others
PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters is OK with people watching vote locations as long as they follow the law, a view that some Maricopa County officials disagree with. Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday he also encourages those people to...
12news.com
Republican candidate for Arizona's secretary of state: Mark Finchem
PHOENIX — After eight years serving in the Arizona House of Representatives, Pima County Republican Rep. Mark Finchem is looking to take on a new challenge as Arizona’s next secretary of state. Finchem, a former law enforcement officer, said he was built with a heart for service. “My...
KTAR.com
Construction begins for food innovation center at former Phoenix landfill
A massive development is bringing new life to a part of south Phoenix that was a former landfill. It’s called Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center. The 140-acre development will be built at the former Del Rio landfill site just south of the Salt River. It’s along Elmwood Street between 7th and 16th streets.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey moves forward with containers along Mexican border
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in...
Arizona officials back off on full hand-count, approve moving forward with audit
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted...
KTAR.com
Lawsuit filed in Arizona to stop vigilante surveillance of drop boxes
PHOENIX — Protect Democracy filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The groups named in the lawsuit include the Lions of Liberty, the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (both related to the Oath Keepers of Yavapai County), Clean Elections USA, a “grassroots organization committed to election integrity,” and several individuals, a press release said.
KTAR.com
Arizona summer learning camp program gains funding for another year
PHOENIX – An Arizona summertime learning program for schoolchildren has gotten the greenlight for a second year from Gov. Doug Ducey. More than 70,000 students in pre-K to 12th grade participated in AZ OnTrack Summer Camp‘s inaugural session, with 86% of them making progress toward, meeting or exceeding the learning goals set for them.
kjzz.org
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting finds AZ is 'ground zero' for anti-government sheriffs
As election day draws nearer in Arizona, election and domestic extremism experts are concerned about so-called constitutional sheriffs who they say are part of an extremist, anti-government movement that could threaten election security. A new report from the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting says Arizona is “ground zero” for the...
Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern Arizona came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had placed along the border in southwestern Arizona. Ducey sued in federal court on Friday, asking a court to allow the state to keep more than 100 double-stacked containers topped with razor wire in place near the community of Yuma, which sits near the California border. It also mentions U.S. Forest Service land where the new containers are being placed hundreds of miles (kilometers) to the east. The containers near Yuma were placed in August to fill gaps in the border wall as Ducey ratcheted up political posturing against what he called the inaction of the Biden Administration in stopping migrants from entering the state from Mexico.
AZFamily
Potential homeowners are backing out of buying, Arizona realtors say
The Arizona secretary of state’s office has referred to the U.S. Department of Justice and Arizona attorney general’s office a report of voter intimidation. Whether you're buying used or new, there are some things you need to know before you ditch the gas pump for a plug-in. Buckeye...
AZFamily
Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
KTAR.com
AZ Citizens Clean Elections Commission moves to stop ballot box ‘vigilantes’ from using similar name
PHOENIX– Arizona’s Citizens Clean Elections Commission is asking the state for legal help after a group monitoring ballot drop boxes began using a similar name. Over the past week, individuals have been monitoring two ballot drop box locations in Maricopa County, which has led to complaints of voter intimidation being filed.
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News
Officials begin counting ballots in Arizona's 2022 general election
PHOENIX — Election workers started counting early votes on Monday for Arizona's 2022 general election. When they arrived at work, 168,000 ballots were ready for tabulation. "We start counting! Yes this is exciting you know. Back to the nuts and bolts of the election," Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said.
Health care access especially worrisome in rural Arizona
Arizona's shortage of medical providers has one in five Valley residents worried about accessing health care — and the concern is even more dire for people who live in rural parts of the state, according to a new study by Northern Arizona University. Why it matters: Access to health...
Washington Examiner
Text scammers on the rise, Arizona Attorney General's office warns
(The Center Square) – The Arizona Attorney General's office is warning consumers about the rise in text scams. The Federal Trade Commission reported a record-high of 378,119 fraud complaints about text scams in 2021. This marked an increase over the number of complaints it received in 2020 (332,275), according to a press release from the Attorney General's office.
KTAR.com
Jon Stewart conducts ‘Problem’ interview with Arizona AG Mark Brnovich
PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich gets grilled by Jon Stewart over election fraud claims in a promotional video released Tuesday for the host’s Apple TV+ show. In the three-minute excerpt from an upcoming episode of “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” Stewart asks Brnovich to state that...
KTAR.com
Border agents in Arizona find 32 migrants in box truck; 2 smugglers flee
PHOENIX – Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona found 32 migrants locked in the back of a box truck on Monday, authorities said, but two smugglers got away. Tucson Station agents attempted to stop the truck near the Interstate 10 frontage road and Grant Road around 6 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release Wednesday.
Comments / 0