Arizona State

KTAR.com

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ campaign office burglarized

PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ campaign office was broken into Monday evening, according to a statement from her office. Officers were notified about the break-in Tuesday around 2 p.m. and items stolen overnight, according to ABC15. “Earlier this week, a break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters,”...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Republican candidate for Arizona's secretary of state: Mark Finchem

PHOENIX — After eight years serving in the Arizona House of Representatives, Pima County Republican Rep. Mark Finchem is looking to take on a new challenge as Arizona’s next secretary of state. Finchem, a former law enforcement officer, said he was built with a heart for service. “My...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Construction begins for food innovation center at former Phoenix landfill

A massive development is bringing new life to a part of south Phoenix that was a former landfill. It’s called Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center. The 140-acre development will be built at the former Del Rio landfill site just south of the Salt River. It’s along Elmwood Street between 7th and 16th streets.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Lawsuit filed in Arizona to stop vigilante surveillance of drop boxes

PHOENIX — Protect Democracy filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The groups named in the lawsuit include the Lions of Liberty, the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (both related to the Oath Keepers of Yavapai County), Clean Elections USA, a “grassroots organization committed to election integrity,” and several individuals, a press release said.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona summer learning camp program gains funding for another year

PHOENIX – An Arizona summertime learning program for schoolchildren has gotten the greenlight for a second year from Gov. Doug Ducey. More than 70,000 students in pre-K to 12th grade participated in AZ OnTrack Summer Camp‘s inaugural session, with 86% of them making progress toward, meeting or exceeding the learning goals set for them.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border

PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern Arizona came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had placed along the border in southwestern Arizona. Ducey sued in federal court on Friday, asking a court to allow the state to keep more than 100 double-stacked containers topped with razor wire in place near the community of Yuma, which sits near the California border. It also mentions U.S. Forest Service land where the new containers are being placed hundreds of miles (kilometers) to the east. The containers near Yuma were placed in August to fill gaps in the border wall as Ducey ratcheted up political posturing against what he called the inaction of the Biden Administration in stopping migrants from entering the state from Mexico.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Officials begin counting ballots in Arizona's 2022 general election

PHOENIX — Election workers started counting early votes on Monday for Arizona's 2022 general election. When they arrived at work, 168,000 ballots were ready for tabulation. "We start counting! Yes this is exciting you know. Back to the nuts and bolts of the election," Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Axios

Health care access especially worrisome in rural Arizona

Arizona's shortage of medical providers has one in five Valley residents worried about accessing health care — and the concern is even more dire for people who live in rural parts of the state, according to a new study by Northern Arizona University. Why it matters: Access to health...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Text scammers on the rise, Arizona Attorney General's office warns

(The Center Square) – The Arizona Attorney General's office is warning consumers about the rise in text scams. The Federal Trade Commission reported a record-high of 378,119 fraud complaints about text scams in 2021. This marked an increase over the number of complaints it received in 2020 (332,275), according to a press release from the Attorney General's office.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Border agents in Arizona find 32 migrants in box truck; 2 smugglers flee

PHOENIX – Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona found 32 migrants locked in the back of a box truck on Monday, authorities said, but two smugglers got away. Tucson Station agents attempted to stop the truck near the Interstate 10 frontage road and Grant Road around 6 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release Wednesday.
TUCSON, AZ

