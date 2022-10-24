ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Black Bear Kills Pet Donkey in Upstate New York

In upstate New York, a woman’s miniature pet donkey was killed this week when it was attacked by a black bear. In the past few decades, bears have been able to move out of their core populations and into new areas because there has been more forest cover. Laura-Ann Camissa learned the wild animals were close by her property the hard way.
CLAVERACK, NY
CNY News

16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCAX

Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation. Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process. Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Updated: 4 hours ago. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy