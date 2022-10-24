Read full article on original website
Man Dies after Plowing into Cow at 100 MPH in Rural Vermont
A man in Vermont died from injuries he sustained after he plowed into a cow at an excessive speed on Sunday night. According to the passenger, the man behind the wheel of the car was allegedly going upwards of 100 MPH when the unfortunate incident took place. "Police found that...
Black Bear Kills Pet Donkey in Upstate New York
In upstate New York, a woman’s miniature pet donkey was killed this week when it was attacked by a black bear. In the past few decades, bears have been able to move out of their core populations and into new areas because there has been more forest cover. Laura-Ann Camissa learned the wild animals were close by her property the hard way.
Say Farewell! Order This All-Time Fast Food Item in Upstate NY While You Can
An all-time fast food item is returning to Upstate New York and beyond. If you believe the headlines, however, this time may be its last. We're here to tell you what's happening, where you can find it, and most importantly, when it may be gone forever. McDonald's Announces the Return...
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation. Independent report questions Vermont DCF's investigation process. Independent report questions Vermont DCF's investigation process. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and...
