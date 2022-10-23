Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Nearly 100,000 Oklahoma voters request absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Election Board announced that nearly 100,000 voters in the state have requested absentee ballots for the upcoming election. The deadline for Oklahomans to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election was Monday. Below is a breakdown from the Oklahoma State Election Board on absentee ballot requests by party.
KOCO
Where Oklahomans live could determine cost of mailing ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you’re looking to vote absentee by mail in November, where you live will determine how much it costs to mail a ballot. It all has to do with how heavy or how long the ballot is for the county. In Oklahoma County, it’ll cost...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt joins 18 other governors to oppose Biden Administration's proposed Union Labor agreement
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt joined 18 other governors in sending a letter to the Biden administration in opposition to the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council’s proposed federal rule giving preference to union construction contracts. Earlier this year, President Biden signed an executive order which requires Project...
news9.com
Jena Nelson Addresses Public Funding, Other Priorities For State Superintendent Race
Fresh off their first debate, and with less than two weeks before election day, state superintendent candidates Jena Nelson and Ryan Walters continue to highlight their priorities if elected. News 9 already spoke with Walters about his goals. On Wednesday, News 9 caught up with Nelson to discuss hers. Nelson,...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma opens programs to help with water bills
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has opened online applications for its Low Income Home Water Assistance Programs. The programs provide funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. OKDHS offers a Non-Emergency Water Bill Pay Program and the Water Crisis Program. LIHWAP is a...
kosu.org
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
oklahomawatch.org
What Stitt Has and Hasn’t Done to Address Oklahoma’s Poor Health Outcomes
Sedentary lifestyles, poverty, lack of insurance and poor access to medical and mental health care plague Oklahomans, ranking the state among the nation’s unhealthiest. Gov. Kevin Stitt promised to use his business acumen to make Oklahoma top-10 in public health. Four years later, and days from an election to...
KTEN.com
New Oklahoma laws aim to retain veterans
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed five bills into law Tuesday that expand benefits to veterans and their families. One of the new laws extends the same sales tax exemption to surviving unmarried partners of military personnel who died in the line of duty. Another law provides total income tax exemption on military retirement benefits.
Stitt prepares for new round in tribal gaming fight, hires new outside counsel
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt hired new, outside counsel and will make new legal arguments in a lawsuit that started over tribal gaming as part of a fight that started near the beginning of his first term. In new court filings, the governor’s new counsel is...
KOCO
OG&E official addresses rate increase for Oklahomans
OG&E's vice president of marketing and communication spoke with KOCO about the most recent rate increase and the decisions that went into it. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
publicradiotulsa.org
'We do not believe in Kevin Stitt': leaders in the Okla. veteran community endorse Hofmeister for governor
Leaders of Oklahoma’s veteran community are endorsing Democratic candidate for governor Joy Hofmeister. On Friday, news outlet KTUL published a letter to Hofmeister signed by several prominent Oklahoma vets saying they’re forming a team to push for Hofmeister’s election. “We believe in Joy!” the letter reads. “We...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel
In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Construction timeline reveals more about Gov. Stitt’s secret mansion plans
According to a draft timeline of the project, Governor Kevin Stitt started meeting architects and engineers in the earliest days of his term, which began in January of 2019.
Attorney facing drug charges paid to be State Health Department consultant during pandemic
A newly-surfaced contract shows an attorney, who is now facing felony drug trafficking charges, was once paid for consulting work at the Oklahoma State Health Department.
Bright Health ending Oklahoma insurance options
Bright Health plans will discontinue offering its health plans in 2023 in Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country, including Oklahoma.
news9.com
Oklahoma Teacher Of The Year Rebecka Peterson Discusses Effort To Highlight The Importance Of Teachers
Oklahoma's current teacher of the year is on a mission to highlight the importance of teachers and the work they are doing across the state. Rebecka Peterson joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to talk about her efforts.
news9.com
Walters Advocates 'Patriotic Training' For Oklahoma Teachers
State Superintendent candidate Ryan Walters says if elected he will mandate patriotic training for teachers. Walters says he wants this training from Hillsdale College available for all history teachers in the state if elected, but the Oklahoma Education Association says the state shouldn’t be nationally outsourcing trainings but using our own state resources instead.
‘I’m disappointed that they didn’t let us know ahead of time’: Customers frustrated after ONG fixed gas price plan deadline passes
Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) offers a Voluntary Fixed Price Plan to customers every year, but some say they were never told, and now the deadline has passed.
KOCO
Oklahoma artists keep eye on ordinance they worry will restrict rights to paint
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma artists are keeping an eye on an ordinance they worry will restrict their rights to paint. Oklahoma City’s City Council was originally scheduled to consider a new sign ordinance on Tuesday to regulate signs and art around town. The ordinance was just removed from the agenda Monday night.
Interim study: Making Oklahoma a Top Ten state for women
An interim study was held Monday at the Capitol to look at ways to improve outcomes for women in Oklahoma.
Comments / 0