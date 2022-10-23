Bicyclist dies from injuries after Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A bicyclist is dead nearly one week after a crash on United States Highway 177, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP said crash took place on October 15, 2022, on United States Highway 177, about 9.3 miles south of Stratford, in Garvin County.

According to OHP, Joseph Tatum, age 21 of Sulphur, was riding a bicycle northbound on United States Highway 177 when he was hit from behind by a 2002 Ford Expedition.

Tatum was taken to a Sulphur hospital, then an Oklahoma City hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, arm and internal torso injuries.

OHP said Tatum later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Friday, October, 20, 2022.

According to OHP, five people were in the the Expedition. 52-year-old Burl Nicholson of Claremore was the driver and the passengers were 51-year-old Stefanie Nicholson, a 12-year-old boy, a 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl. All of the passengers were also from Claremore.

OHP said no one in the Expedition was injured.

According to OHP, the crash was caused by “Improper Bicyclist Action.” They also said Tatum was not wearing a helmet.

