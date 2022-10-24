Read full article on original website
Deadliest summer of the year for heat in Arizona
There’s never been a summer in Arizona like the one that just passed as the state hit a grim milestone. The state that boasts the Grand Canyon confirmed that 2022 was the deadliest summer ever recorded, with 359 heat-related deaths logged.
fox10phoenix.com
Watch: Fireball shoots across Arizona night sky amid Orionid meteor shower
KINGMAN, Ariz. - Video shot by the American Meteor Society showed a fireball streaking across the Arizona sky on Monday night. The footage shows a clear, dark sky before a bright light shoots across the screen, burning up in a multicolored light show. Many people reported seeing this in Arizona,...
Snow and cold set to quickly return, First Alert Weather Day coming soon
A storm system located near Seattle on Tuesday morning will race toward Colorado in the coming days bringing rain, snow, and the coldest air of the season so far.Prior to the storm arriving, most of Colorado will be dry and a bit warmer on Tuesday compared to Monday. Mountain areas north of Interstate 70 have a small chance for snow with no accumulation.Denver and the Front Range will reach the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon which is near normal for the final week in October. Although it will be warmer than Monday, less sunshine in the afternoon could make it feel...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pacific cold front will sweep across southeastern Arizona on Sunday evening, bringing rain showers to the lower elevations, snow showers to the higher elevations, and the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this fall. The chance for rain in Tucson Sunday evening...
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
fox10phoenix.com
What will winter look like in Arizona this year?
PHOENIX - A "triple dip La Niña" is what is predicted for this upcoming winter, which means drier conditions at a time when Arizona could use rain the most. The Climate Prediction Center in Washington, D.C. released their Winter Outlook report for December through February on Oct. 21, and their predictions indicate that the ongoing drought in the Southwest could get worse.
KATU.com
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
kslnewsradio.com
Storm to bring high winds and snow to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service warned Utahns of an upcoming storm that could bring high winds and cold conditions to the state. Most of the snow should stay in the mountains. But, temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees on Monday morning. So, snow in the valley is definitely a possibility.
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia
(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.
DENVER(CBS)- Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
Cold front to move through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight on Tuesday
(WOWK) — We are seeing a sting of warm and sunny days, but changes are on the way for next week. A cold front will move through Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. After this front passes, we will see significant changes in our weather conditions compared to the weekend. Rain […]
Diesel shortage impacting Arizona's truck drivers
Diesel supplies in the United States are at their lowest levels since 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration
What is a 'Tripledemic'? How to protect kids from RSV, COVID and the flu
PHOENIX — A nationwide triple threat has Valley pediatricians on high alert. They're monitoring a growing trend of hospitals filling up across the U.S., with sick children battling a mix of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. Dr. Wassim Ballan, Physician Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Phoenix Children's, said...
easttexasradio.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook
A cold front will bring widespread rain to the area on Monday. A few strong to marginally severe storms are possible on Monday evening, mainly along and east of I-35 and south of I-30. Rain will end on Tuesday morning from west to east, clearing skies in the afternoon. Monday’s...
Arizona’s Sen. Kelly slams California on Colorado River use
California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ First Central Oregon snow of the season draws a crowd
Central Oregon’s October fever broke Saturday morning as a dose of wintry weather blew into the Cascades ending weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures. There were plenty of people itching to play in the first snow of the season. We went up to Dutchman Flat Sno-Park and Mount Bachelor’s West...
Large amount of monsoon rains causing late cactus blooms at Desert Botanical Garden
PHOENIX — Spring is usually the time many cacti in Arizona show their iconic blooms, but something unusual is happening this fall in the Valley. The Desert Botanical Garden posted a video showing how one cactus isn't letting dropping temperatures stop it from showing its beauty. "It's been particularly...
KTAR.com
Arizona experiencing early spike of RSV cases, especially among kids
PHOENIX — A seasonal respiratory virus most common among young children is making its annual appearance in Arizona earlier than usual, as is the case in many parts of the nation. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, RSV cases are up more than 340% compared to a...
