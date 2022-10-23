ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Most Iowans support legal abortions for rape, incest, life of the mother

By Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APqXb_0ik0WMZC00

Good morning,

A vast majority of Iowans believe abortion should be legal in cases of rape, incest or to save the pregnant person’s life, according to our latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

Eighty-five percent of Iowans believe abortion should be legal in cases of rape or incest. Even more, 89%, support legal abortion if the pregnant person’s life is in danger.

Overall, 61% of Iowans say abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

This is politics reporter Katie Akin. My colleague Michaela Ramm and I took a deep dive to figure out how Iowans feel about abortion — and how that might play out in the midterms.

One of our major takeaways? People have some complicated feelings about the so-called fetal heartbeat ban. About half of Iowans, 49%, disagree with the law, which would prohibit abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. Forty-five percent agree, and 7% are not sure.

Michaela talked to some Iowans who were swayed by the idea that six weeks is a reasonable cut-off. Some say a beating heart is an important distinction for them — but medical professionals say cardiac activity at six weeks is not yet a true heartbeat.

It’s also unclear exactly how much sway abortion has over voters: Some Iowans who said they support legal abortion in most or all cases still plan to vote for Republican candidates who plan to restrict the procedure.

We’ll keep tracking this issue in the coming weeks. Got any specific questions or ideas? Reach out to us at kakin@registermedia.com or mramm@registermedia.com.

Want to support our work in this busy election season? Subscribe to the Des Moines Register.

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Haley: ‘Red wave’ rests on electing ‘badass’ Iowa GOP women

HIAWATHA — Standing behind a large, red campaign bus that reads “Here in Iowa … America still works” next a large photo of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nikki Haley told a crowd of more than 200 GOP supporters that a midterm “red wave” rests on reelecting “badass” Iowa Republican women.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa doctors see ‘concerning’ rise in RSV cases

DES MOINES, IOWA — The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is common for infants and young children, and local doctors say it is increasing in central Iowa and across the country. “Both inpatient and in the clinics we have seen a pretty significant increase in RSV cases,” said Chloe Butler, the Medical Director of inpatient pediatric […]
DES MOINES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate

When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Youth Straw Poll Favors Incumbents

(Des Moines) Early results for in the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Polls are favoring incumbents. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office says more than 13-thousand students in Iowa K-12 schools cast ballots for U-S House and Senate as well as the governor’s race. As of late yesterday afternoon, Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds leads Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear [[ duh-ZHEER ]] 61- to 30-percent, with Libertarian Rick Stewart getting nine-percent of the youth vote. In Iowa’s U-S Senate race Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley leads Democrat Michael Franken 62- to 38-percent. The Secretary of State’s office says Iowa Youth Straw Poll numbers will updated tomorrow.
IOWA STATE
kttn.com

Second Iowa school district allows staff to carry guns

Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board’s approach to keeping kids safe as...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Iowa Governor Candidate: Deidre DeJear

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

“Just like a nightmare:” Fentanyl’s damages to Iowa communities

Devin Anderson was a football player and the captain of the soccer team at Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tennant, and Walnut High School in the small town of Avoka, Iowa. He grew up in the western-Iowa town with a population of 1,300 with his mother Brooke Anderson and his two younger brothers — Drew, 13 , and Drake, 14. Devin was a good student and kid, Brooke said.
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer

Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa auditors report lower absentee ballot requests, early voting numbers

Election officials from some of Iowa’s largest counties are seeing fewer absentee ballot requests and lower early voting counts. Monday marked the final day for Iowa voters to apply for an absentee ballot to be mailed to them following new laws for early voting passed in February 2021 by the Iowa Legislature. The window for […] The post Iowa auditors report lower absentee ballot requests, early voting numbers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two candidates changed their address to run in specific districts this November. One candidate, Sen. Jack Whitver (R-Grimes), claims to reside in a home records show hasn’t used water since February. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Iowa law requires candidates for the...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Gun Related Amendment to the Iowa Constitution on the Ballot

Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began last week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL UNDERWAY

SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S FALL 2022 IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL TAKES PLACE TODAY. THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS ACROSS IOWA WILL CAST BALLOTS FOR THEIR PREFERRED. CANDIDATES FOR U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE, AND IOWA GOVERNOR. MORE THAN 190 SCHOOLS HAVE REGISTERED TO PARTICIPATE. THE IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL IS OPEN...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?

Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

What Iowa voters should know ahead of Election Day

Iowans have until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 to request their absentee ballot in this year’s election. It’s also the last day to preregister to vote. But don’t worry: voters can register at their polling locations on Election Day, and Iowans looking to vote early can still head to their local county auditor’s office or satellite location to cast a ballot.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Audit uncovers unemployment payments to prisoners and dead people in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A state audit finds hundreds of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits were paid out to people not eligible to receive them during the pandemic. An Iowa State Auditor's report released Tuesday shows some of those overpayments included more than $100,000 to eight people who were in jail.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Does taking a public oath of office mean anything?

John and Terri Hale own The Hale Group, an Ankeny-based advocacy firm focused on making Iowa a better place for all. Contact: terriandjohnhale@gmail.com. It was October 1973. A recent college graduate took the oath of office as an employee of the federal government in Ottumwa, Iowa. He swore to “…support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic….”
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Pandemic overpayment: Thousands paid to ineligible people in Iowa

A state audit finds hundreds of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits were paid out to people not eligible to receive them during the pandemic. An Iowa State Auditor's report released Tuesday shows some of those overpayments included more than $100,000 to eight people who were in jail. About $124,000...
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy