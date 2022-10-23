Most Iowans support legal abortions for rape, incest, life of the mother

Good morning,

A vast majority of Iowans believe abortion should be legal in cases of rape, incest or to save the pregnant person’s life, according to our latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

Eighty-five percent of Iowans believe abortion should be legal in cases of rape or incest. Even more, 89%, support legal abortion if the pregnant person’s life is in danger.

Overall, 61% of Iowans say abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

This is politics reporter Katie Akin. My colleague Michaela Ramm and I took a deep dive to figure out how Iowans feel about abortion — and how that might play out in the midterms.

One of our major takeaways? People have some complicated feelings about the so-called fetal heartbeat ban. About half of Iowans, 49%, disagree with the law, which would prohibit abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. Forty-five percent agree, and 7% are not sure.

Michaela talked to some Iowans who were swayed by the idea that six weeks is a reasonable cut-off. Some say a beating heart is an important distinction for them — but medical professionals say cardiac activity at six weeks is not yet a true heartbeat.

It’s also unclear exactly how much sway abortion has over voters: Some Iowans who said they support legal abortion in most or all cases still plan to vote for Republican candidates who plan to restrict the procedure.

We’ll keep tracking this issue in the coming weeks. Got any specific questions or ideas? Reach out to us at kakin@registermedia.com or mramm@registermedia.com.

