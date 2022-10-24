ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salary database: Spartanburg city manager tops list of employees making $50k or more

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
 3 days ago
Editors note: The Herald-Journal will publish salary databases for Spartanburg County, the city of Spartanburg and the superintendents of our public school districts. We publish salaries of those who earn $50,000 per year or more. In large part, taxpayer dollars help pay those salaries. You can find a wealth of additional databases on the Herald-Journal's data central page. We provide this public information on our site to keep our readers well-informed.

City Manager Chris Story again tops the list of highest-paid employees in Spartanburg.

Of 138 city employees earning over $50,000 a year, 10 of them made over $100,859 in salary and benefits in fiscal year 2021-22.

Thirty-six percent of the city employees make over $50,000 a year.

Story made $166,400 in 2020-21, and $176,384 in the fiscal year 2021-22 which ended June 30. That is a 6% increase.

Also earning a 6% increase was the city's second highest-paid employee, City Attorney Robert Coler. He made $127,720 in 2020-21, and $135,383 in 2021-22.

The employee who made the biggest pay jump among the top 10 was Public Works Director John Squires. His salary went from $78,766 in 2020-21 to $100,859 in 2021-22 - a 28% increase.

Assistant City Manager Mitch Kennedy was the third highest employee. His salary of $125,174 was unchanged.

Also unchanged were the fourth highest paid, Police Chief Alonzo Thompson, at $124,196, and the fifth highest paid, Municipal Judge Erika McJimpsey, at $119,916.

Rounding out the top 10 were Fire Chief Marion Blackwell, $119,475; Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Kindall, $109,761; Community Development Director Martin Livingston, $105,060; Finance and Budget Director Dennis Locke, $104,728; and Squires.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Spartanburg in 2020 was $42,841. The median household income in South Carolina was $54,864.

The departments with the largest budgets in 2021-22 remained the police department, fire department and public works.

In fiscal year 2021 - 2022, the city put aside $29,904,786 for city employees for 376 full-time and 53 part-time city employees.

The average salary for a city employee is $51,058.81 per year. This amounts to a budget of 20,408,821 spent on salary and 9,495,965 on employee benefits.

The city set aside $11,376,473 for the police personnel budget, with 142 employees and a median income of $52,209.51.

For the fire department, the city has a budget of $5,586,727, with 75 employees and a median income of $48,802.59.

Public works department comes in third, with a budget of $4,134,113 with 67 employees and a median income of $44,858.75.

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.

