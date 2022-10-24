Read full article on original website
DarkHawke
3d ago
I haven't read the voter's pamphlet statements from either of these two jokers, but neither seems ready to say, " I will put more bad guys in jail faster and keep them there." Which is the ONLY thing we need to hear from ANYONE running for this position.
3
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King Co. Prosecutor candidate says crime at ‘crisis levels,’ opponent is ‘elitist’
In a race where many voters are critical of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as a “catch-and-release” stage in the local criminal justice system, Federal Way Mayor and former King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jim Ferrell wants a “reset.”. His race against Leesa Manion, outgoing...
Justice reform, policing central to King County Prosecutor race
The pandemic has been a turbulent time for public safety. Property crime, violent crime and shootings rose in King County in 2021. In response to 2020's racial-justice movements, local and state leaders implemented criminal justice reforms to mixed reaction and mixed results. This November, voters in King County will pick...
Snohomish County Prosecutors have differing views on key issues
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — They both enjoy coffee, but that's where the similarities stop between the two candidates for Snohomish County prosecutor. Jason Cummings has been a deputy prosecutor in Snohomish County for 24 years, the past 15 of which he has been the chief civil deputy. He said...
After Supreme Court ruling, former Bremerton football coach must be reinstated
BREMERTON, Wash. — A former Bremerton High School assistant football coach must be reinstated by March after winning his case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court over the summer, according to a new court filing. Joseph Kennedy lost his job in 2015 over his refusal to stop holding...
q13fox.com
DOJ: Authorities in WA, CA arrest 11 drug traffickers connected to massive cartel operation
SEATTLE - Local and federal law enforcement announced on Wednesday that 11 people have been arrested for their involvement in a massive drug trafficking operation with connections to a Mexican cartel. Officials recovered enough fentanyl to kill 132,000 people. To put that into perspective, that's enough people to fill Lumen...
11 people arrested in Washington, California in connection with cartel drug trafficking
SEATTLE — Eleven people were arrested Tuesday and face federal charges for their connection to the trafficking of more than 1,000 of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills. The arrests in Washington and California followed six arrests in September. The suspects are connected to three drug trafficking...
Seattle Pacific University's lawsuit dismissed as discrimination investigation continues
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A federal judge has dismissed Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) lawsuit over the Washington Attorney General's inquiry into the school's hiring practices. Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed his office was investigating SPU over whether a policy prohibiting faculty and staff from engaging in same-sex sexual activity constitutes illegal discrimination.
KUOW
WA softened drug penalties last year. Now some South King County cities are cracking down
For months, a coalition of mayors in South King County has criticized state and county approaches to public safety. In an open letter published in August, they blamed methamphetamine and “a flood of fentanyl” for an increase in violence and property crimes. Now these Western Washington cities are...
thetacomaledger.com
Tacoma City Council votes yes on Camping Ban Ordinance
On October 11, community members gathered for a council meeting regarding Ordinance 28831 in regards to a camping ban. In a 6-3 vote, tensions arose on October 11 as Tacoma City Council voted to pass Ordinance 28831. The ordinance, which goes into effect November 14, was proposed by Council Member John Hines back in September and will prohibit camping and the storage of personal belongings within a 10-block radius around temporary shelters.
Seattle City Council looks to combat rising overdoses with reward system
According to a new report from the Seattle Auditors Office, there has been an alarming rise in deadly methamphetamine overdoses, leading city officials to ask what can be done to stop it. The annual number of overdose deaths from meth has gone from 98 per year to 365 per year...
How Seattleites vote in primary elections could change under ballot measure
SEATTLE — Seattle voters will consider two measures in November that would change primary elections in the city. Propositions 1A and 1B would let voters either select as many candidates for mayor, city attorney and city council as they like or rank those candidates by preference. If Proposition 1A...
Harris, EPA announce $1 billion awarded to schools for electric buses during Seattle visit
SEATTLE — Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants available...
KOMO News
Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma City Councilmembers are debating an ordinance that if passed, would increase annual license fees for businesses in the city. The current ordinance reads: “for gross income thresholds between $12,000 and $250,000, the fee will increase from $110 to $130; for gross income thresholds between $250,001 and $1,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $300; for gross income thresholds between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,000; and for gross income thresholds over $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,500.”
q13fox.com
Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior
SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
Traffic delays expected as Vice President Kamala Harris visits Seattle Wednesday
SEATTLE — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Seattle and drivers are urged to prepare for traffic and road closures around the city. Harris landed in Seattle Tuesday evening. She will deliver remarks Wednesday at an event highlighting the current administration's investments in clean school buses. The Environmental Protection...
King County looks to double conservation property tax
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program. King County Proposition 1 will appear on the November general election ballot. If approved by voters, it would restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 at a rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or an estimated $21.75 more per year.
starvedrock.media
Bernard Moody, 'army of one,' takes on the 38th LD state Senate seat
(The Center Square) – Bernard Moody, Republican candidate for the state Senate seat in the 38th Legislative District, says he enjoys connecting with people on the campaign trail. “I’m excited about the prospect of moving forward,” Moody, a corrections sergeant with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and former marine,...
$1.5 million in drugs found in abandoned Everett apartment
SEATTLE — The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force seized $1.5 million worth of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and ethanol found in an abandoned Everett apartment. “$1.5 million, that’s a lot,” said Octavio, a Casa Blanca resident. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the property manager found the drugs...
Suspect in Central District business owner’s death faces charges
A man suspected of killing D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a business owner and community leader in the Central District, along with a string of other violent crimes has been charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Police said that Ashton Lefall, 31, is facing first-degree murder charges for...
KUOW
Hear it again: the promises and pitfalls of ranked choice voting
The Seattle City Council put ranked choice voting on the general election ballot, giving voters the choice of changing the way elections are conducted for the mayor, city council members, and city attorney. On Nov. 8, city voters will be able to choose whether they want to adopt ranked choice...
