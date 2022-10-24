ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

DarkHawke
3d ago

I haven't read the voter's pamphlet statements from either of these two jokers, but neither seems ready to say, " I will put more bad guys in jail faster and keep them there." Which is the ONLY thing we need to hear from ANYONE running for this position.

Crosscut

Justice reform, policing central to King County Prosecutor race

The pandemic has been a turbulent time for public safety. Property crime, violent crime and shootings rose in King County in 2021. In response to 2020's racial-justice movements, local and state leaders implemented criminal justice reforms to mixed reaction and mixed results. This November, voters in King County will pick...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Seattle Pacific University's lawsuit dismissed as discrimination investigation continues

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A federal judge has dismissed Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) lawsuit over the Washington Attorney General's inquiry into the school's hiring practices. Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed his office was investigating SPU over whether a policy prohibiting faculty and staff from engaging in same-sex sexual activity constitutes illegal discrimination.
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Tacoma City Council votes yes on Camping Ban Ordinance

On October 11, community members gathered for a council meeting regarding Ordinance 28831 in regards to a camping ban. In a 6-3 vote, tensions arose on October 11 as Tacoma City Council voted to pass Ordinance 28831. The ordinance, which goes into effect November 14, was proposed by Council Member John Hines back in September and will prohibit camping and the storage of personal belongings within a 10-block radius around temporary shelters.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city

TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma City Councilmembers are debating an ordinance that if passed, would increase annual license fees for businesses in the city. The current ordinance reads: “for gross income thresholds between $12,000 and $250,000, the fee will increase from $110 to $130; for gross income thresholds between $250,001 and $1,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $300; for gross income thresholds between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,000; and for gross income thresholds over $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,500.”
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior

SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

King County looks to double conservation property tax

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program. King County Proposition 1 will appear on the November general election ballot. If approved by voters, it would restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 at a rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or an estimated $21.75 more per year.
KING COUNTY, WA
starvedrock.media

Bernard Moody, 'army of one,' takes on the 38th LD state Senate seat

(The Center Square) – Bernard Moody, Republican candidate for the state Senate seat in the 38th Legislative District, says he enjoys connecting with people on the campaign trail. “I’m excited about the prospect of moving forward,” Moody, a corrections sergeant with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and former marine,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

$1.5 million in drugs found in abandoned Everett apartment

SEATTLE — The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force seized $1.5 million worth of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and ethanol found in an abandoned Everett apartment. “$1.5 million, that’s a lot,” said Octavio, a Casa Blanca resident. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the property manager found the drugs...
EVERETT, WA
KUOW

Hear it again: the promises and pitfalls of ranked choice voting

The Seattle City Council put ranked choice voting on the general election ballot, giving voters the choice of changing the way elections are conducted for the mayor, city council members, and city attorney. On Nov. 8, city voters will be able to choose whether they want to adopt ranked choice...
SEATTLE, WA
Comments / 0

