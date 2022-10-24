Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Tri-City Herald
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Add Star WR in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks undoubtedly have one of the better receiving duos in the NFL, with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett making life difficult for opposing defenses on a weekly basis. With Geno Smith showing throughout the season that he has what it takes to be the next franchise quarterback for...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks get Tre Brown, Travis Homer back practicing; L.J. Collier activated off IR
The Seahawks are getting a first-round pick plus a starter back practicing this week. The team announced one of its two open spots on the 53-man active roster will go to L.J. Collier. The defensive lineman and first-round pick in 2019 has been on injured reserve since injuring his elbow in August. Seattle had to decide by a league deadline this week whether to activate him or leave him on IR all season.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Need, and Expect More Splash Plays From Offense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense moves slowly - they sit in the bottom third of the NFL in plays per game - and don't make the most of those limited opportunities - they have scored the fourth-fewest points in the league. Of the 12 drives quarterback Kenny Pickett and...
Tri-City Herald
Can Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job Over Carson Wentz?
Now that two quarterbacks have started for the Washington Commanders this season, the door is open for a controversy down the line. Especially after Taylor Heinicke led the 2-4 Commanders to a win after trailing 14-3 early in the game. Carson Wentz started out strong this season, but his last...
Tri-City Herald
‘Doomsday 4.0’: Dan Quinn’s Cowboys Add Johnathan Hankins, Kendall Sheffield to NFL’s Best Defense
Micah Parsons called it "Shark Week" and Detroit was there to be eaten. After a rather uncharacteristically mediocre performance against the Eagles in Week 6, Dallas Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn's unit returned to its suffocating best. ... and now more help is on the way. The Dallas front office on...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Make QB Decision: Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe vs. Jets?
FOXBORO —Despite his best attempts to cultivate the soil of uncertainty currently covering his quarterback situation, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has apparently decided on a starter for the team’s upcoming matchup with their AFC East Rival-New York Jets. In the process, he also implemented yet another...
Tri-City Herald
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Praises Bills LB Von Miller: ‘He Can Wreck a Game’
The Buffalo Bills seem to be meeting the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the perfect time. The Packers stumble in Sunday's night matchup at Highmark Stadium on a three-game losing streak, while the Bills are 5-1 and well-rested after a bye week. But regardless of the circumstances,...
Tri-City Herald
Can Phillip Dorsett Help Texans Fill Void Amid Nico Collins Injury?
HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is coming off his most productive game of the season. Amid the Houston Texans' Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Dorsett caught a pair of balls for 45 yards, while the latter resulted in a 25-yard touchdown from quarterback Davis Mills.
Tri-City Herald
Finally Healthy, Colby Parkinson Coming Into His Own in Seahawks Tight End Friendly Offense
RENTON, Wash. - Ever since being drafted in the fourth round out of Stanford more than two years ago, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has frequently talked up tight end Colby Parkinson and waited patiently for him to breakout on Sundays, praising him for his work ethic, football acumen, and athletic tools.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Limited in Wednesday’s Practice
After placing starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars' injury report on Wednesday consisted of just one name. Wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew was limited during Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. The injury knocked Agnew out of Week 6's game vs. the Colts and kept him out last week vs. the New York Giants.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Takes Another Step Toward Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' reigning Defensive Player of the Year keeps getting closer to his return from a partially torn pectoral. Prior to the Steelers kickoff with the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, outside linebacker T.J. Watt spent roughly 40 minutes working out on the field. With trainers by his side, Watt did explosive drills, stretches, footwork and caught some passes.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Trade BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas from Raiders - Help for Dak Prescott, Too
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring veteran defensive tackle help in the form of Las Vegas Raiders vet Johnathan Hankins, with the trade price only a sixth-round pick. ... and with the goal, in a sense, to actually help Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed the luxury of a...
Tri-City Herald
First Complete Game Fired Up by Bears Defense
The Bears had been 12th in scoring defense and have played the pass well almost all season. Yet, safety Jaquan Brisker said something was missing. The missing element was a complete defensive effort, and they finally got one Monday night in a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots. "It...
Tri-City Herald
No word on when DK Metcalf can play — good Seahawks news vs. what it looked like
No definitive word on when DK Metcalf can play again. That’s still better than what his knee injury looked like it might have been. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday afternoon it remained unknown when the team’s star receiver will return after he got hurt in the first quarter of the Seahawks’ win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders’ Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out
The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
Tri-City Herald
Anatomy of a Back-Breaking Drive: How Geno Smith, Seahawks Put Away Chargers
Leading 24-14 in the early stages of the third quarter, Geno Smith and the Seahawks looked to be in total command of their Week 7 road matchup with the Chargers. After racing out to an 17-point lead in the first quarter, they had led throughout the first two-plus quarters and dominated in the trenches on both sides of the football.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: Why Rob Pelinka May Wait Till Draft Night 2023 To Make A Major Trade
A distinct possibility exists that Los Angeles Lakers VP of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, the head honcho of the team's much-maligned front office, may further annoy the team's very-annoyed fanbase by holding off on making a meaningful trade until draft night 2023. View the original article to see embedded media.
Comments / 0