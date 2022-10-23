Read full article on original website
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
Man, woman freed from vehicle after crash in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews rescued a woman and her passenger, hurt and pinned inside a vehicle, late Wednesday morning. The two people were injured after being hit by another car. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 10:57 a.m. report Wednesday, Oct. 26, of a two-vehicle crash near...
Man dies in freak kayak accident while driving in the Upper Peninsula
A 31-year-old man was killed while driving on an Upper Peninsula highway after a kayak rack slipped from the roof of another vehicle and came crashing through his windshield.
WLUC
Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township
HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was taken to UPHS-Marquette Tuesday night after hitting a tree with a minivan in Marquette County. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m., when a minivan driven by a Florence, Wis. man crossed the centerline while driving north on M-95 just south of County Road FH.
wnmufm.org
Humboldt crash injures Florence, Wisconsin man
HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, MI— A driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Humboldt Township Tuesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 8:20 p.m. on M-95 just south of County Road FH. A minivan driven by a Florence, Wisconsin man was northbound when it crossed the centerline. The vehicle left the road, went into the ditch, and hit a tree.
Two injured in crash between pickup and Amish buggy in Isabella County
DEERFIELD TWP, MI—A driver and passenger in an Amish horse-drawn buggy in Deerfield Township were taken to a nearby hospital after a crash involving a 2018 GMC pickup. Isabella County Sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police and Deerfield Township Police Department responded to the crash just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, after reports that the truck had hit the buggy.
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Marquette Man Captures the Two Extremes of Michigan’s Beauty
A photographer from Michigan's Upper Peninsula recently captured two amazing moments at Black Rocks which is near the tip of Presque Isle Park in Marquette. Well-known photographer Shannon Kivi (906 Images) took a photo over the summer of two brothers jumping from a cliff into the chilly Lake Superior waters with the sun rising in the background. He really captured a special moment.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will run in 2022, but once again won’t stop in Michigan
For the first time since 2019 the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through Michigan after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however those hoping to see the train will only have a brief window to catch a glimpse. While the train is resuming the cross-continent tour...
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?
Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
wnmufm.org
Negaunee woman who crashes car at mall later dies of medical condition
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— A woman has died of a medical condition after she crashed her vehicle in the Westwood Mall parking lot in Marquette Township Monday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 6:45 p.m. after a 37-year-old Negaunee woman crashed onto a curb due to a suspected medical emergency. She was taken to UPHS-Marquette, where she later succumbed to the condition.
This Michigan Lake is the Coldest in the United States
Every lake in and around Michigan is obviously cold in the winter. However, there is only one lake that is the absolute coldest in the winter as well as during the summer months. This lake is not only the coldest but it's also the largest freshwater lake in the world...
Wallet Watch: cheap dates, cheaper weed and expensive minerals
Hello again! We’re back for another weekly recap via Wallet Watch. My colleague Rose White, and I are bringing you up to speed with everything you might have missed in Michigan economy news. Costs dashing dates. This week I looked into how inflation is deflating the dating pool. High...
Great Lakes region sees record cruise ship season in 2022
The 2022 Great Lakes cruising season is at an end - and it was a banner year. With more than 150,000 passenger visits to ports large and small, generating an economic impact of about $125 million, 2022 was a record-setting season for the region, officials said. It was also a...
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin
It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
WLUC
Florence County Sheriff seeks potential criminal ATV owner near Aurora
AURORA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the owner/operator of an ATV in Wisconsin. It is pictured below. The Office says the driver of the ATV ran from deputies Monday night. The ATV was later found with a combination of tools and supplies that would likely be used in the theft of catalytic converters.
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
Missing Fremont family found in Wisconsin
A family missing from Fremont has been found in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Department said.
WLUC
UPDATE: Munising homicide trial begins
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The trial for an Ishpeming man accused of killing his roommate three years ago is underway. The prosecution brought its first two witnesses to the stand Tuesday in Jason Sadowski’s trial in Alger County Circuit Court. Sadowski was arrested for the murder of his former...
New resort ownership may cause important snowmobile trail to close
A change in ownership of a popular ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula could throw a wrench in the plans for snowmobilers this year. New owners at the Snow River Mountain Resort announced they would no longer allow snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle operation on their property, which would cause the closure of an "important stretch" of a trail, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a Tuesday news release.
MLive
