Munising, MI

MLive

Man, woman freed from vehicle after crash in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews rescued a woman and her passenger, hurt and pinned inside a vehicle, late Wednesday morning. The two people were injured after being hit by another car. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 10:57 a.m. report Wednesday, Oct. 26, of a two-vehicle crash near...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was taken to UPHS-Marquette Tuesday night after hitting a tree with a minivan in Marquette County. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m., when a minivan driven by a Florence, Wis. man crossed the centerline while driving north on M-95 just south of County Road FH.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Humboldt crash injures Florence, Wisconsin man

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, MI— A driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Humboldt Township Tuesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 8:20 p.m. on M-95 just south of County Road FH. A minivan driven by a Florence, Wisconsin man was northbound when it crossed the centerline. The vehicle left the road, went into the ditch, and hit a tree.
FLORENCE, WI
MLive

Two injured in crash between pickup and Amish buggy in Isabella County

DEERFIELD TWP, MI—A driver and passenger in an Amish horse-drawn buggy in Deerfield Township were taken to a nearby hospital after a crash involving a 2018 GMC pickup. Isabella County Sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police and Deerfield Township Police Department responded to the crash just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, after reports that the truck had hit the buggy.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Marquette Man Captures the Two Extremes of Michigan’s Beauty

A photographer from Michigan's Upper Peninsula recently captured two amazing moments at Black Rocks which is near the tip of Presque Isle Park in Marquette. Well-known photographer Shannon Kivi (906 Images) took a photo over the summer of two brothers jumping from a cliff into the chilly Lake Superior waters with the sun rising in the background. He really captured a special moment.
MARQUETTE, MI
US 103.1

Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?

Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Negaunee woman who crashes car at mall later dies of medical condition

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— A woman has died of a medical condition after she crashed her vehicle in the Westwood Mall parking lot in Marquette Township Monday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 6:45 p.m. after a 37-year-old Negaunee woman crashed onto a curb due to a suspected medical emergency. She was taken to UPHS-Marquette, where she later succumbed to the condition.
NEGAUNEE, MI
97X

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin

It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
WISCONSIN STATE
WLUC

Florence County Sheriff seeks potential criminal ATV owner near Aurora

AURORA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the owner/operator of an ATV in Wisconsin. It is pictured below. The Office says the driver of the ATV ran from deputies Monday night. The ATV was later found with a combination of tools and supplies that would likely be used in the theft of catalytic converters.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

UPDATE: Munising homicide trial begins

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The trial for an Ishpeming man accused of killing his roommate three years ago is underway. The prosecution brought its first two witnesses to the stand Tuesday in Jason Sadowski’s trial in Alger County Circuit Court. Sadowski was arrested for the murder of his former...
MUNISING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

New resort ownership may cause important snowmobile trail to close

A change in ownership of a popular ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula could throw a wrench in the plans for snowmobilers this year. New owners at the Snow River Mountain Resort announced they would no longer allow snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle operation on their property, which would cause the closure of an "important stretch" of a trail, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a Tuesday news release.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

