Central Valley is home to California’s most fiercely contested political turf

Republican gubernatorial candidate holds campaign stop in Santa Maria
A Republican candidate for California Governor visited northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday. State Senator Brian Dahle is on a campaign tour from Chico to San Diego.
California sends contradictory economic signals
When it comes to California’s economy, the numbers tell wildly different and seemingly incompatible stories — leading to competing narratives ahead of the Nov. 8 election as residents identify jobs, the economy and inflation as the top issues facing the state. Take GDP: On the one hand, Gov. Gavin Newsom is trumpeting a Bloomberg opinion […]
Longtime Bakersfield business leader David Urner passes away
David Urner, a longtime leader in the Bakersfield business community, passed away on Saturday at the age of 92.
Hanford Sentinel
New tests underscore California’s educational crisis | Dan Walters
California has an overabundance of crises that could be fairly described as existential. We have critical shortages of water, electrical power and housing, our homelessness and poverty are the worst in the nation and out-of-control wildfires consume thousands of homes each year. There is another crisis that threatens California’s future,...
Hanford Sentinel
Can California improve lives of Iowa’s hogs? | Dan Walters
When politicians or the media use the term “pork,” they refer to spending taxpayers’ money on projects that benefit a particular person or interest group. In California, however, the word has another connotation — a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court dealing with a 2018 ballot measure that imposes strict living conditions for hogs whose bacon, hams, ribs and other cuts are to be sold in the state.
davisvanguard.org
Potentially Dangerous Levels of Arsenic Found in California Prison Drinking Water
DELANO, CA — A study from the University of California, Berkeley and Virginia Tech has found high concentrations of arsenic in the water supply of the Kern Valley State Prison and the surrounding communities in the California Central Valley. By looking at 20 years of water quality data, the study found that for months or even years at a time, arsenic levels in the prison and the communities exceeded the federal limits.
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
Kern County is the top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
KTLA.com
The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes
A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
Kern County wins no matter how state’s energy future plays out, renewables expert declares at economic pre-summit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Economic Summit kicks off in Bakersfield on Thursday, with regional leaders from business, government and philanthropy coming together at the Marriot Convention Center.The goal of the two-day summit is to collaborate on an agenda that balances racial and geographic equity, environmental sustainability and economic growth.Tuesday at the Marriott, however, […]
californiaglobe.com
Is a Red Wave Coming to California in November?
Only 417,321 California Democrats have turned in their ballot thus far in this 2022 Midterm Election. For perspective, last year, only 18 days before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election, 2,001,844 Democrat voters had already turned in their ballot. This is a 79.2% reduction in turnout. What’s most interesting is...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores
In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
Bakersfield Californian
Hanford Sentinel
Gas gougers beware: California is onto you at last | Thomas Elias
It has taken more than 50 years of on-and-off gasoline price gouging, but at long last California government is onto the oil refiners who essentially steal billions of dollars from motorists every year. If price gouging is illegal in disaster areas – and it is – it probably also should...
A closer look at those running for Kern High School District Area 4
Kern High School District Area 4 stretches from Stockdale up to Centennial and some of downtown Bakersfield. There are four candidates vying for its one seat this year.
californiaglobe.com
California Truthtellers Face Woke Crybullies
One of the reasons problems seems so uniquely unfixable in the Golden State is that those who tell the truth about them are instantly and angrily silenced. Two recent examples have caught our eye. As California Globe’s Evan Symon has reported, Cotopaxi, the high-end outdoor clothing retailer, last week became...
1 Person Killed In A Bicycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Tehachapi Police Department reported a bicycle accident on Monday. The accident occurred on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue around 4 p.m. The collision involved a bicycle and a pick up truck. The pick up truck was exiting a parking lot when it collided with the bicyclist.
Chipotle opening Delano location in early winter
Delano will soon have a new food option. Chipotle is expected to open its first location in the city early this winter.
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Despite rhetoric, BC committee approves farm labor history courses
The good folks at Bakersfield College had to get a bigger meeting room last Thursday to accommodate the large crowd that turned out to bear witness at a Curriculum Committee meeting. At issue was whether the committee would approve two non-credit courses on farm labor history in Kern County with a focus on Cesar Chavez, the man internationally recognized as the figure who championed labor rights and basic human decency for farmworkers.
