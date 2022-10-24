ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

Here are the Gastonia, Shelby area high school football rankings entering Week 11

By Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYFTU_0ik0UxiJ00

Here’s a look at the top eight high school football teams in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties following Week 10, as ranked by the USA Today Sports Network.

1. Kings Mountain

Last week: No. 1

Record: 9-0, 6-0 Big South 3A

The scoop: Kings Mountain didn’t allow Ashbrook to settle into their Week 10 game, scoring 21 first-quarter points on its way to a 48-14 win. The Mountaineers’ special teams unit got in the act, blocking two punts with one returned for a touchdown. Kings Mountain hasn’t finished with an undefeated regular season since 1964. A Week 11 victory over Crest will assure it of that, a Big South 3A title and possibly home field advantage throughout the 3A West playoffs.

WHAT DID WE LEARN?:Gastonia, Shelby high school football Week 10 takeaways: High stakes in Cleveland County

PRIME TIME PERFORMERS:Here are the top Gastonia, Shelby area high school football performers for Week 10

2. East Lincoln

Last week: No. 2

Record: 9-0, 6-0 Western Foothills 3A

The scoop: For the third straight game, East Lincoln scored at least 50 points in a rout of North Iredell. Quarterback Tyler Mizzell added five more touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) to his season tally. He now has 27 total TDs. The Mustangs clinched at least a share of the Western Foothills 3A title. East Lincoln can clinch its first perfect regular season since 2015 when rival North Lincoln visits in Week 11.

3. Burns

Last week: No. 3

Record: 8-1, 5-0 Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

The scoop: Burns scored 43 first-half points on its way to a 64-7 win over Cherryville for homecoming. The Bulldogs scored in almost every way possible. Ryan Thompson earned touchdowns through the air, in addition to a punt and kick return for TDs. Burns hosts rival Shelby for the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A title in Week 11. The Bulldogs are third in the latest NCHSAA RPI rankings for 3A West.

4. South Point

Last week: No. 4

Record: 8-1, 5-1 Big South 3A

The scoop: South Point’s defense stepped to the forefront in Week 10, limiting Forestview to 138 yards and seven first downs in a 42-7 win. It was another workmanlike effort for the Red Raider offense, with quarterback Patrick Blee rushing for 99 yards and three touchdowns with Cam Medlock adding 79 yards and two touchdowns. South Point travels to North Gaston for its regular-season finale.

5. Crest

Last week: No. 5

Record: 7-2, 5-1 Big South 3A

The scoop: Crest had no problem with Hunter Huss on Friday, earning a 40-0 win. Javarius Green didn’t score against the Huskies, but plenty of other teammates got in on the act. A.J. Adams and Malachi Addison caught touchdown passes, while Aiden Carson, Ny’Tavious Huskey and Derek Mitchell ran for TDs as well. If able to knock off undefeated Kings Mountain in Week 11, Crest would earn a share of the Big South 3A title.

6. Shelby

Last week: No. 6

Record: 6-3, 5-0 Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

The scoop: The Golden Lions have won six in a row following an 0-3 start to the season. With five touchdown passes in Shelby’s 61-7 rout of East Gaston, quarterback Daylin Lee is now the school’s all-time leader with 88. He passed Charleston Southern quarterback and former Shelby star Isaiah Bess, who threw 83 touchdown passes from 2017-19. Shelby travels to Burns in Week 11 for a de facto Southern Piedmont 1A/2A championship game.

7. West Lincoln

Last week: No. 7

Record: 7-2, 4-2 Catawba Valley 2A

The scoop: West Lincoln handled its business against a two-win East Burke team, racking up 439 yards and 56 points in a Week 10 rout. Mason Avery is the area’s top rusher with 2,044 yards this season. He will need that same effort against a tough Lincolnton defense in Week 11, their regular season finale for bragging rights and seeding purposes. The Rebels are No. 23 in the latest NCHSAA RPI rankings for 2A West.

8. Lincolnton

Last week: No. 8

Record: 5-4, 4-2 Catawba Valley 2A

The scoop: Lincolnton was unable to keep up in a 35-15 loss to Maiden. The Wolves were unable to get anything going on the ground, earning 114 rushing yards in their Week 10 loss. Locked into an at-large berth in the 2A state playoffs, Lincolnton’s rivalry game with West Lincoln will be for seeding purposes. The Wolves are 22nd in the latest NCHSAA RPI rankings for 2A West.

