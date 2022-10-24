Gateway Trail could see impact from mining company

A local trail may be impacted by a Charlotte-based company that is looking to restart a Kings Mountain lithium mine which has been closed for 40 years.

Albemarle Corp, which is evaluating the site located off of Battleground Avenue, will eventually end up closing a section of the Gateway Trail if plans proceed as expected.

The Foote Trail, a four mile gravel trail that leads over I-85, will likely be impacted by the mine.

Earlier this month it was temporarily closed while the company did some drilling work but is back open again.

A spokesman with the company said Albemarle is exploring alternate options for a new trail route.

“We understand how vital the trail is to the community, and we want to ensure people continue to have excellent recreational opportunities,” said Dan Blondeau, external communications manager. “We're exploring options with Kings Mountain Gateway Trails Inc. and the National Park Service to relocate portions of the Gateway Trail and expand the current trail offerings.”

He said the group plans to share more information once a feasibility study is completed in the coming months.

He said the company is currently conducting a “pre-feasibility study” to collect geological information and evaluate resource development opportunities.

“The study will also assess environmental, biological, and social impacts,” Blondeau said. “The prefeasibility work will take several years to complete. If we proceed with restarting the mine, key permit applications will be submitted before any mining can take place. We will continue to work with the community every step of the way.”

Shirley Brutko, executive director of the Gateway Trail, said it is an opportunity for growth.

“We’re going to grow the trail,” Brutko said. “The whole purpose of the trail is to connect with the park, the state park and military park.”

Although plans are nebulous, the hope is the Gateway Trail will eventually connect to the other park systems.

She said it’s all in the “thinking stages,” and nothing is in writing yet.

“Nothing definite yet,” she said. “We’re excited about it really.”

Brutko said if the Foote Trail does close, Plateau, Cardio and Rail trails will all remain open as will the trailhead with picnic shelter, restrooms, parking lots and picnics.

The Gateway Trail is owned by Cleveland County and managed by Brutko, a trail committee and a part time ranger.

All of the studies conducted by Albemarle will become public documents.

The company will be making regular updates online via a dedicated project website and quarterly town halls.

According to their website, the company is currently in the process of gathering data and assessing the environmental impact on the area.

“Albemarle will only pursue a development option that provides the least environmentally damaging, but practicable, alternative as required by the National Environmental Protection Act process,” the website states. “Kings Mountain has a world-class resource and could play a critical role in establishing U.S. leadership in the electric vehicle evolution.”

