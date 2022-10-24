Read full article on original website
Missing 17-year-old Douglasville boy accidentally provided clue that led investigator to his body
ATLANTA — New information emerged Tuesday about the discovery of the body of 17-year-old Yaron Khaturi on Saturday, more than three weeks after he disappeared. The cause of death is still under investigation. It turns out that it was Yaron himself who provided the clue that led a private...
Police searching for 'critical missing' 12-year-old McDonough boy
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in McDonough need your help finding a "critical missing" 12-year-old boy last seen on Monday. Officials say 12-year-old Tareque Parham's last known location was at his home in McDonough, Georgia. According to investigators, Parham was seen wearing a gold uniform shirt and black pants. Police shared...
Missing: 60-year-old Atlanta woman disappears from Crestview Rehabilitation Center
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your assistance finding 60-year-old Kimberly Johnston. Johnston was last seen at Crestview Health and Rehabilitation Center at 2800 Springdale Road in Atlanta at about 7 a.m. today. According to police, Johnston left the facility on foot wearing all black clothing...
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
Driver runover, killed after crash on GA 400 exit ramp
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly accident along the interchange of Georgia Highway 400 onto Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 12:20 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police,...
Police: Clayton County suspects caught trying to flush marijuana down toilet
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have arrested two suspects they say were caught attempting to flush a large amount of marijuana down the toilet. Officials say on Oct. 20, officers with the Clayton County Police Department's Narcotics Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant at a home on the 800 block of Mount Zion Road.
Missing 75-year-old Henry County woman found safe
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Update: Henry County police say that 75-year-old Nam Sun Johnson was found safe Wednesday morning. Police in Henry County are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman whose investigators consider a critical missing person. Nam Sun Johnson was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Hudson Bridge...
Suspects in Atlanta Wendy's arson following death of Rayshard Brooks appear in court
ATLANTA - A Fulton County Superior Court judge held a hearing on Wednesday to determine how to proceed in the cases of three people charged with intentionally setting fire to the Wendy’s where police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in the summer of 2020. Natalie Hanna White, John Wesley...
Officials ID man fatally shot by Atlanta cop after road-rage incident
An Atlanta police officer attempting to intervene in a road-rage incident shot and killed a man in Midtown on Tuesday night, department officials said.
Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty on most charges in federal abuse trial
ATLANTA — A jury found a suspended Clayton County sheriff guilty on six of seven federal abuse charges on Wednesday afternoon. Victor Hill was accused of violating the constitutional rights of seven Clayton County jail inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation. Hill told the jury he did it to maintain order in the jail.
Driver killed in overnight crash on I-85 in DeKalb County
ATLANTA — A woman is dead following a single vehicle crash on I-85 overnight, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers said it appears the driver lost control of her vehicle and that's what caused her to crash. Police added though that the incident is still under investigation. News happens...
Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Crash Near Clayton (Clayton County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash that injured two people. The Friday crash involved an SUV. The victims were identified as William Chaney, 68, and Venita Chaney, 62, both of Anderson, Alabama.
Police: Couple charged in scheme after metro Atlanta victims lose over $1M in cash, property
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are in jail, charged with a scheme that bilked more than a dozen people out of more than $1 million in cash and property. Investigators said the couple did all their scheming from inside a home. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Roswell,...
Gwinnett County’s emergency rental assistance program is closing soon
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — The portal for Gwinnett County’s emergency rental assistance program is closing soon, the county announced. Project RESET 2.0 was created on April 2021, when Gwinnett County was had to divvy out around $55 million from the federal emergency rental assistance program with the goal of helping those directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jury in Sheriff Hill trial sent home for the day
New developments in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Federal prosecutors accuse the sheriff of violating the civil rights of detainees at the jail by putting them in a restraint chair for hours on end.
Family demands change after man dies in Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of 20-year-old Shamar Mcelroy showed up outside the Fulton County jail Tuesday evening to hold a vigil in his honor. He was found dead in his jail cell on Oct. 19, 2022. Mcelroy's family told 11Alive his death was being treated as a...
Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
Missing teen found alive after being dumped into DeKalb garbage truck
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three sanitation workers got the fright of a lifetime when a human arm started waving at them from inside a trash bin. Officials say the young woman fell asleep in a trash container that was then dumped into a garbage truck. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Henry County Police searching for missing 75-year-old Stockbridge woman
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A 75-year-old Stockbridge woman is missing. Henry County Police said Nam Sun Johnson was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen by Hudson Bridge Road near Jodeco Road and was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with flowers on it, police said. Anyone who...
