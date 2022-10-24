ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, GA

Police searching for 'critical missing' 12-year-old McDonough boy

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in McDonough need your help finding a "critical missing" 12-year-old boy last seen on Monday. Officials say 12-year-old Tareque Parham's last known location was at his home in McDonough, Georgia. According to investigators, Parham was seen wearing a gold uniform shirt and black pants. Police shared...
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
Driver runover, killed after crash on GA 400 exit ramp

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly accident along the interchange of Georgia Highway 400 onto Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 12:20 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police,...
Missing 75-year-old Henry County woman found safe

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Update: Henry County police say that 75-year-old Nam Sun Johnson was found safe Wednesday morning. Police in Henry County are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman whose investigators consider a critical missing person. Nam Sun Johnson was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Hudson Bridge...
Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty on most charges in federal abuse trial

ATLANTA — A jury found a suspended Clayton County sheriff guilty on six of seven federal abuse charges on Wednesday afternoon. Victor Hill was accused of violating the constitutional rights of seven Clayton County jail inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation. Hill told the jury he did it to maintain order in the jail.
Driver killed in overnight crash on I-85 in DeKalb County

ATLANTA — A woman is dead following a single vehicle crash on I-85 overnight, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers said it appears the driver lost control of her vehicle and that's what caused her to crash. Police added though that the incident is still under investigation. News happens...
Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
Gwinnett County’s emergency rental assistance program is closing soon

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — The portal for Gwinnett County’s emergency rental assistance program is closing soon, the county announced. Project RESET 2.0 was created on April 2021, when Gwinnett County was had to divvy out around $55 million from the federal emergency rental assistance program with the goal of helping those directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jury in Sheriff Hill trial sent home for the day

New developments in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Federal prosecutors accuse the sheriff of violating the civil rights of detainees at the jail by putting them in a restraint chair for hours on end.
Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
