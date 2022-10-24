Court will consider former KCK detective Roger Golubski’s involvement in murder convictions of two men

Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Involuntary manslaughter trial underway for former Kansas undersheriff following fatal 2017 beanbag shooting
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The trial of a former rural Kansas undersheriff who shot and killed an unarmed man with a beanbag round is underway in Wyandotte County following a change of venue. Virgil Brewer, who was working for the Barber County Sheriff’s Office at the time, is charged...
KCTV 5
Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after the U.S. Marshals Service fatally shot a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. According to MSHP, the U.S. Marshals Service was serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine...
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
Kansas City man convicted of 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A jury convicted a Kansas City man of several murder charges for a 2018 shooting rampage that ended with three dead.
KCTV 5
Sister of slain 12-year-old pleas guilty to involuntary manslaughter
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
KCTV 5
Jury in trial of man accused of killing NKC officer will come from St. Louis area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jury selection in the planned trial for the Kansas City man accused of killing a North Kansas City police officer during a traffic stop will take place on the other side of the state---in the St. Louis area---a Clay County judge decided Tuesday. Joshua Rocha,...
Racist threats after KC-area prosecutor declines charges in shooting death
KANSAS CITY —The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office received racist, threatening calls Monday after deciding not to charge a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The statement from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker's office said, "The office takes its oath and the safety of...
KMBC.com
Hearing continues for two men claiming former KCK detective pressured witness in murder case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men convicted of murder who've spent more than 20 years in prison are back in court today. They maintain their innocence and say police detectives forced witnesses to lie in their cases. At The Wyandotte County Courthouse, the hearing continued with a key witness...
KCTV 5
Current, former KC mayors react to Charles Wheeler's death
Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway. MSHP is investigating after an armed suspect was fatally shot by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, has led to one worker's death. There...
KCTV 5
Attorneys for 2 men claiming innocence say prosecutor is withholding information
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Attorneys for Brian Betts and Celester McKinney are crying “foul!” They claim the Wyandotte County District Attorney is not sharing important information — information that could help their case. Betts and McKinney, who are cousins, were convicted in separate trials and are...
KCTV 5
Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski denies involvement in murder investigation that sent 2 men to prison
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Cousins convicted in the 1997 murder of Greg Miller are hoping information presented at a hearing in Wyandotte County will help prove their claims of innocence. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney are serving life sentences for the murder. Both have always maintained their innocence. During...
Man dead, 2 women injured in Kansas City triple shooting
A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City woman pleads in connection to 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
KCTV 5
Independence man pleads guilty to possessing stolen firearm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence, Missouri, man who was inebriated when he fired a pistol from his apartment patio pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a stolen firearm. The man, 42-year-old Reggie L. Teagues, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possessing a stolen firearm. In pleading...
LJWORLD
Lawrence man accused of calling police, then assaulting 3 officers with a gun
A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court after allegedly assaulting three police officers with a firearm. Tiburcio Joe Reyes III, 38, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interference with law enforcement, according to charging documents.
KCTV 5
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
KCPD ask for public's help in identifying suspect in pistol-whipping in Westport
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released a video with hopes of identifying suspects involved in an alleged pistol-whipping in Westport over the weekend.
Grandview man pleads guilty to involvement in $4.1 million meth conspiracy
A Grandview man has pled guilty to his role in a meth conspiracy worth $4.1 million that was linked to two murders.
KCTV 5
Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
