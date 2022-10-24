Court will consider former KCK detective Roger Golubski’s involvement in murder convictions of two men

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Cousins convicted in the 1997 murder of Greg Miller are hoping information presented at a hearing in Wyandotte County will help prove their claims of innocence. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney are serving life sentences for the murder. Both have always maintained their innocence. During...

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO