Oregon State can’t crack top 25, Beavers are remarkably healthy, 10 wins are possible: 8 takeaways from a 42-9 win over Colorado

What they’re saying nationally, in Berkeley after Oregon Ducks beat Cal
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks defeated Cal, 42-24, at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) maintained its one-game lead in first place in the Pac-12. It travels to Colorado (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN) Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Berkeley...
Oregon Ducks, Colorado to kick off in midday
Oregon’s first game in November will kick off in the midday. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) at Folsom Field at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, on Saturday. Colorado lost...
Arizona State racks up 557 yards, beats Colorado 42-34
Trenton Bourguet threw for 435 yards and three touchdowns, all of which went to tight end Jalin Conyers, and Xazavian Valladay ran for three touchdowns as Arizona State racked up 557 total yards and held off a late push for a 42-34 victory against Colorado on Saturday night in Boulder, Colorado.
Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota leaves Cal game with apparent injury
Chase Cota left Oregon’s 42-24 win against Cal with an apparent injury. The Ducks received was tackled awkwardly after a six-yard catch on third and 10 with about 9:00 to go in the first quarter of Saturday afternoon’s game at California Memorial Stadium. The senior went to the...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 9
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 9 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 24 of 33 for 285 yards and a touchdown and 19 carries for 87 yards in 41-27 loss to Arkansas. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech:...
Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeff Bassa penalized for targeting against Cal, to miss first half of Colorado game
Oregon linebacker Jeff Bassa was penalized for targeting during the second half of Saturday’s game against Cal and will sit out the first half of next week’s game at Colorado. Bassa was called for targeting after the replay official initiated a review of a tackle by the sophomore...
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Taki Taimani out against Cal
Oregon will be without nose tackle Taki Taimani against Cal. Taimani, who suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the UCLA Bruins and didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday, is not with the No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) during pregame warmups at California Memorial Stadium.
Will Oregon Ducks be able to contain Cal’s Jaydn Ott?
For Oregon’s defense to show significant progress against Cal it will have to contain Jaydn Ott. The former Ducks commit leads the Golden Bears in all-purpose yards, with 618 rushing yards and five touchdowns and 133 receiving yards and two scores entering today’s game (12:30 p.m., FS1). “We...
What Justin Wilcox said after Cal lost to Oregon Ducks
Cal lost to No. 8 Oregon, 42-24, Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. Justin Wilcox recapped the Bears’ fifth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Wilcox’s postgame press conference. JUSTIN WILCOX. On how game shifted:. “You got to make them earn it more than we did....
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Cal
No. 8 Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ seventh win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Always great to go on the road and get a win. It’s never easy to do...
Bo Nix throws for 3 touchdowns, runs for 3 more as No. 8 Oregon Ducks blow out Cal: Game at a glance
Cal’s defense was a thorn in Oregon’s side for the past three years. The only thing stopping the No. 8 Ducks on Saturday afternoon at California Memorial Stadium was themselves.
Oregon Ducks safety Bryan Addison becoming more than situational defender
Bryan Addison has been a situational pass defender for Oregon three seasons and now the safety is playing the best of his career. Used primarily as a substitute in Oregon’s dime package in 2020 and 2021, Addison is playing more on first and second down this season and has a career-high 16 tackles with one for loss, an interception, pass breakup and forced fumble. The fifth-year junior had two tackles with an interception and pass breakup in last week’s win over UCLA, where he signed at one point.
Oregon Ducks running back, tight ends combine for 298 receiving yards against Cal
Oregon relied on its running backs and tight ends to top 400 passing yards against Cal. Seven players, three running backs and four tight ends, combined to catch 298 of Oregon’s 412 receiving yards in a 42-24 win for the No. 8 Ducks over the Golden bears Saturday afternoon at California Memorial Stadium.
Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Cal Golden Bears
-- -- DeCarlos Brooks for 3. Damien Moore for 6 and 2. Kai Millner pass to Jeremiah Hunter for 6. Incomplete. Millner runs for 13. Incomplete. Millner to Jaydn Ott for 2. Millner to Keleki Latu for 2. Fourth and 6, Millner to Latu for 18. Incomplete. Moore for 12. Millner 11-yard touchdown to Monroe Young. Oregon 35, Cal 17 - 7:38.
Oregon State football: Red zone offense needs help, Gulbranson improving, Musgrave’s season ‘trending’ toward finished
Oregon State is 6-2 as it heads into its lone free weekend of the 2022 college football season. With four games remaining, here are some quick-hitting topics regarding the Beavers and thoughts from coach Jonathan Smith:. Offensive assessment: Smith is happy with the physicality of OSU’s offense, averaging 425 yards...
Oregon Ducks vs. Cal Golden Bears: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) vs. Cal Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3) Where: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, Calif. Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (6-1); Justin Wilcox, 6th year (29-32 overall) Latest line: Oregon by 17.5. TV channel: FS1. On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590...
Freshmen Jennah Isai and Grace VanSlooten lead Oregon women’s basketball in exhibition win over Carroll College
Freshmen Jennah Isai and Grace VanSlooten each had 12 points to lead four players in double-figures for Oregon’s women’s basketball in a 72-41 win over Carroll College Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Isai and VanSlooten (6 of 12) combined to go 10 of 18 from the field.
Bo Nix has ‘full rein’ of Oregon Ducks offense under Kenny Dillingham
Bo Nix is in command. Not only of his play, which has been better over the last six games at Oregon than during his three years at Auburn, but in terms of control of the offense for the No. 8 Ducks. Nix has full autonomy to make pre-snap checks at...
Bill Oram: Oregon Ducks get a win but leave too much on the field
Dan Lanning was deep into a list of laments on Saturday afternoon when he interrupted himself for an important clarification. “I don’t want people to come away and think I’m not excited about a win,” he said. “I’m glad we won the game.”
Photos: Cleveland girls soccer advances to state second round with 1-0 win over South Eugene
Cleveland’s girls soccer team is headed to the second round after a 1-0 win over South Eugene on Saturday afternoon in southeast Portland. Cleveland’s goal came at 70 minutes, as Lola Pierce sent a cross over to Amalia Galm in front of the goal to score. The Warriors...
