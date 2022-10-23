Oregon State can’t crack top 25, Beavers are remarkably healthy, 10 wins are possible: 8 takeaways from a 42-9 win over Colorado

Bryan Addison has been a situational pass defender for Oregon three seasons and now the safety is playing the best of his career. Used primarily as a substitute in Oregon’s dime package in 2020 and 2021, Addison is playing more on first and second down this season and has a career-high 16 tackles with one for loss, an interception, pass breakup and forced fumble. The fifth-year junior had two tackles with an interception and pass breakup in last week’s win over UCLA, where he signed at one point.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO