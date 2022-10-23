After a heartbreaking defeat two weeks ago, the Las Vegas Raiders were finally back in action this week. At home against the Houston Texans, Las Vegas was faced with a must-win game. With the Texans possessing just one win thus far, this was the perfect game for the team to get it right. While the story in this one centers on running back Josh Jacobs, this was how the passing game fared.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO