Las Vegas, NV

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Need to Give George Paton, Broncos a Call

When the Denver Broncos made a blockbuster trade to acquire QB Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and hired Nathaniel Hackett, former Green Bay offensive coordinator, as head coach, they seemed like a surefire playoff team. Alas, through seven weeks, Denver is 2-5 and in the basement of the AFC West.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Broncos Vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London

How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Derek Carr: Reviewing Las Vegas Raiders Passing Attack In Week 7

After a heartbreaking defeat two weeks ago, the Las Vegas Raiders were finally back in action this week. At home against the Houston Texans, Las Vegas was faced with a must-win game. With the Texans possessing just one win thus far, this was the perfect game for the team to get it right. While the story in this one centers on running back Josh Jacobs, this was how the passing game fared.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Raiders Week 7: 3 Knee-Jerk Reactions After Second Win

We’re back from the bye week with more knee-jerk reactions! After three ugly quarters, Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders exploded in the fourth to run away with a 38-20 win over the Houston Texans. Raiders Week 7: 3 Observations Now That Las Vegas Is 2-4 Josh Jacobs...
LAS VEGAS, NV

