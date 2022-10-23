Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Dreams become reality for SensabaughThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Greene back and ready to return for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley
In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
CJ Perry On Surreal Life, Nia Jax Feud, Miro's AEW Mentions, Lana Chants, Bruce Willis | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with CJ Perry ahead of the Surreal Life's return. Be sure to subscribe to CJPerry.com for more exclusive content!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
AEW Dark Stream And Results (10/25): Lucha Brothers, Ricky Starks, Riho, Jungle Kyona In Action
AEW Dark (10/25) Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) def. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb def. KC Spinelli & Taylor Rising. Fans can find results from past AEW events at Fightful's results section.
Molly Belle: MJF: Prodigy of the Poors
Fellow poors, lend me your ears. Or is it your eyes? No matter. Lend me your attention. Yes, that will do. Alas, our eyes are now fixed on the Prudential Center in the borough of Jersey new. The long and winding road which will lead us to this impending duel of the ages will no doubt be arduous. Even still, we can only hope for the destination to be worthwhile. As long as we avoid the stinking cesspits along our way, we should arrive as fair and as well as the day we departed.
Goldberg On Roman Reigns' Spear: I Don't Look Like A Girl When I Tackle People
Goldberg says Roman Reigns looks like a girl when he tackles people with his Spear. Goldberg has made the Spear an iconic finisher over the years. Having won numerous matches with the move, he has become a legend in the wrestling world. Plenty of wrestlers continue to use the Spear, including Reigns.
CJ Perry Talks Bonding With Dennis Rodman Over Wrestling On 'The Surreal Life'
CJ Perry talks about her experience on The Surreal Life and her instant connection with Dennis Rodman because of their individual histories with professional wrestling. For those who miss watching Lana on Monday nights, they will soon be able to go back void as she stars in the returning VH1 reality show, The Surreal Life. Perry, who was released by WWE in 2021, is returning to television screens alongside a cast of Celebrities including Kim Coles, Frankie Muniz, Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, and more.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23): Ronda Rousey Faces Liv Morgan
WWE held a live event on October 23 from Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23) - WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens &...
Naomi, Sasha Banks, New Day, Jimmy Uso Attend 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Several WWE stars attended the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". The newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered in Los Angeles on October 26 ahead of its theatrical release on November 11, 2022. Among numerous noteworthy names, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi) attended the premiere.
Rhea Ripley Says Dominik Mysterio Is All Man, Matt Riddle Rescues Elias | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 24, 2022:. - The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley) kicked off the show. They discussed Dominik's win over AJ Styles last week, with Ripley stating that the group runs Raw. She called Dominik Mysterio "all man, and Priest called him the greatest luchador in the history of the business. Dominik claimed that he's built differently and called himself this generation's Eddie Guerrero. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) interrupted, and Styles said that Dominik is not "it". He compared Dominik to James Ellsworth before Anderson then challenged Balor to a match.
Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons. ...90 minute review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Wade Barrett Hasn't Been Approached About In-Ring Return, Wrestling Not High On His Priority List
In August 2020, Wade Barrett returned to WWE as a commentator for NXT. Barrett had previously been part of the WWE system from 2007 in Ohio Valley Wrestling through 2016. Barrett hasn't wrestled since 2016 when he and Sheamus challenged for the WWE Tag Team Championships against WWE Tag Team Title: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston).
WWE Files To Trademark 'Scrypts'
WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 25, WWE filed to trademark "Scrypts" for entertainment services. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson Announced For 10/24 WWE Raw
Former Bullet Club stablemates will collide on the October 24 episode of WWE Raw. WWE has announced that Finn Balor will face Karl Anderson in a singles match on Monday night. In recent weeks, Balor and Anderson have been engaged in a feud between their respective factions, the Judgment Day and The O.C. The two groups will collide in a six-man tag team bout at WWE Crown Jewel, and Monday's match will offer both men the chance to gain some momentum ahead of the looming clash.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 10/31 (Taped On 10/26)
AEW taped matches for the October 31 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on October 26 from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 10/31 (Taped On 10/26) Frankie Kazarian def. Rhett Titus. Kiera Hogan def. Skye Blue. Dante Martin...
Kevin Owens Considers Himself A Better Good Guy Than Bad Guy
Kevin Owens started the year as one of the top heels in WWE through his alliance with Seth Rollins and feud with Steve Austin leading into WrestleMania 38. He's now a babyface after clashing with the likes of Austin Theory and The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn).
WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Viewership Of Season 4
Viewership information has been revealed for the fifth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. 42% of those in the key demo were female, which is on par with WWE SmackDown.
WWE Raw On 10/24 Records Decline In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down Against NFL Coverage
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/24. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 24 averaged 1.641 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.803 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating...
More BRAWL OUT Fallout | AEW Dynamite 10/26/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for October 26 after SRS has been gone for two weeks!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights...
Cora Jade Discusses Working With Natalya, Says That She Was Her First Favorite Female Wrestler
Cora Jade is proud of her work with Natalya. The amount of integration between WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT has been growing over the months. Most recently, on the October 18 episode of NXT, many main roster stars competed and/or showed up on the show in one capacity or the other.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0