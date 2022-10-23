ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley

In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
Molly Belle: MJF: Prodigy of the Poors

Fellow poors, lend me your ears. Or is it your eyes? No matter. Lend me your attention. Yes, that will do. Alas, our eyes are now fixed on the Prudential Center in the borough of Jersey new. The long and winding road which will lead us to this impending duel of the ages will no doubt be arduous. Even still, we can only hope for the destination to be worthwhile. As long as we avoid the stinking cesspits along our way, we should arrive as fair and as well as the day we departed.
CJ Perry Talks Bonding With Dennis Rodman Over Wrestling On 'The Surreal Life'

CJ Perry talks about her experience on The Surreal Life and her instant connection with Dennis Rodman because of their individual histories with professional wrestling. For those who miss watching Lana on Monday nights, they will soon be able to go back void as she stars in the returning VH1 reality show, The Surreal Life. Perry, who was released by WWE in 2021, is returning to television screens alongside a cast of Celebrities including Kim Coles, Frankie Muniz, Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, and more.
Naomi, Sasha Banks, New Day, Jimmy Uso Attend 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere

Several WWE stars attended the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". The newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered in Los Angeles on October 26 ahead of its theatrical release on November 11, 2022. Among numerous noteworthy names, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi) attended the premiere.
Rhea Ripley Says Dominik Mysterio Is All Man, Matt Riddle Rescues Elias | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 24, 2022:. - The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley) kicked off the show. They discussed Dominik's win over AJ Styles last week, with Ripley stating that the group runs Raw. She called Dominik Mysterio "all man, and Priest called him the greatest luchador in the history of the business. Dominik claimed that he's built differently and called himself this generation's Eddie Guerrero. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) interrupted, and Styles said that Dominik is not "it". He compared Dominik to James Ellsworth before Anderson then challenged Balor to a match.
Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons. ...90 minute review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
WWE Files To Trademark 'Scrypts'

WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 25, WWE filed to trademark "Scrypts" for entertainment services. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson Announced For 10/24 WWE Raw

Former Bullet Club stablemates will collide on the October 24 episode of WWE Raw. WWE has announced that Finn Balor will face Karl Anderson in a singles match on Monday night. In recent weeks, Balor and Anderson have been engaged in a feud between their respective factions, the Judgment Day and The O.C. The two groups will collide in a six-man tag team bout at WWE Crown Jewel, and Monday's match will offer both men the chance to gain some momentum ahead of the looming clash.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 10/31 (Taped On 10/26)

AEW taped matches for the October 31 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on October 26 from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 10/31 (Taped On 10/26) Frankie Kazarian def. Rhett Titus. Kiera Hogan def. Skye Blue. Dante Martin...
NORFOLK, VA
Kevin Owens Considers Himself A Better Good Guy Than Bad Guy

Kevin Owens started the year as one of the top heels in WWE through his alliance with Seth Rollins and feud with Steve Austin leading into WrestleMania 38. He's now a babyface after clashing with the likes of Austin Theory and The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn).
WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Viewership Of Season 4

Viewership information has been revealed for the fifth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. 42% of those in the key demo were female, which is on par with WWE SmackDown.
