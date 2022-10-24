ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linville, NC

Police: Man found dead after fall at Grandfather Mountain overlook

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwdr6_0ik0T3qR00

LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — A man has been found dead after an apparent accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain Park on Sunday, police say.

According to the release, an emergency call reporting a missing person last seen at an overlook at Grandfather Mountain State Park came in around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide after woman found dead in home

After a search, rescue crews reportedly located a deceased adult male at the base of a cliff. According to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, the incident appears to be an accidental fall.

Linville-Central Search and Rescue, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, Avery County Emergency Management, Watauga County Emergency Services, Avery County Sherriff’s Office, Grandfather Mountain State Park and Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation staff all responded to the incident.

Although the fall appears to be accidental, the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a toddler killed in an early-morning crash in Statesville Tuesday morning is now facing charges, police say. According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road. Officers found a minivan in...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said. According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.
LINVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man dies in fall from North Carolina overlook

BANNER ELK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man fell to his death Sunday morning from an overlook at Grandfather Mountain, officials said. Park officials said someone reported a person missing at about 10 a.m. Rescue crews reportedly found a man’s body at the base of a cliff. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said the […]
BANNER ELK, NC
WJHL

Attempted carjacker disarmed by victim Glade Spring gas station, police say

ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Maryland woman is facing charges after she tried to carjack a man in Washington County, Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, with attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and other charges. Deputies responded to a gas station at 12424 […]
GLADE SPRING, VA
WJHL

Boone man accused of kidnapping, strangling woman

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Police accuse a Boone man of committing multiple violent offenses, including assault by strangulation and assault on a woman. A news release from the Boone Police Department on Wednesday revealed authorities arrested Cosean Patrick Patterson, 29, on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the Summer Drive area after the victim reported he physically […]
BOONE, NC
993thex.com

Victim in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain identified

A preliminary review by the Avery County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking at Grandfather Mountain fell to his death early Sunday. The attraction’s Stewardship Foundation said in a report that the victim, identified by law enforcement as Todd Buckman, 53, formerly of New Hampshire, was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was last seen at a park overlook.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
993thex.com

Unicoi County Man Flees Police, Hits Cruiser, Caught With Drugs

An Unicoi County man, who previously fled police on his motorcycle is in serious trouble after he narrowly misses hitting an officer who was attempting another traffic stop. Perry McQuiod was stopped in an alley way and refused officers commands and recklessly took off at a high rate of speed. McQuiod then lost control of his Suzuki GSX motorcycle and struck a police cruiser causing damages. McQuiod was then taken into custody and officers discovered a baggie containing what is believed to be heroin. McQuoid is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Fire Marshal issues city-wide burn ban

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dry weather conditions led Kingsport fire officials to issue a city-wide burn ban on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The ban prohibits all outdoor fires, citing a lack of rainfall as the reason for the decision. Those who violate the ban are subject to a fine. While the ban could be lifted if […]
KINGSPORT, TN
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 12-year-old from Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old who went missing has been found. Deputies said Jaylynn Watts was last seen on Oct. 23 and was believed to be in the Asheville area in a black SUV. According to deputies, they believed she...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Asheville area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Nathaniel Vance, a missing 15-year-old from the Asheville area. Deputies said Vance was last seen at his house in Asheville on October 21, 2022. He is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

WJHL

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy