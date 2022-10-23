ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Cold front to move through late Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A storm system moving through the TN Valley will swing a cold front our way late Wednesday. This front is a weak one and won’t drop temperatures all that much once it pushes through. We will see a slight chance for a few showers late in the day and through the early morning on Thursday. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with a high around 83 degrees. Winds will pick up out of the SW at 10-15 mph prior to the arrival of this weak cold front.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Seasonably warm weather with only one chance for rain this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect another warm afternoon with highs in the lower to mid-80s. It will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday as winds turn progressively more westward. The Gulf water is cooler these days, and a west breeze will keep the afternoon slightly milder than yesterday’s southeast...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Weather remains quiet as humidity steadily increases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains in control of our weather in the short term. Stable conditions bring continuing sunny weather with only a few scattered clouds for the next few days. Surface winds out of the northeast will continue to slowly transport moisture from the Atlantic and a...
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?

We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
DADE CITY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane debris cleanup dragging on in Englewood

Southwest Florida remains clogged with post-hurricane debris, and one woman feels her neighborhood in Englewood is one of many that have been forgotten and left to fill with refuse. Lee County alone has already hauled away more than 1 million cubic yards of debris since Hurricane Ian, and there remains...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota says debris collection efforts rolling

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota estimates that approximately 65% of Hurricane Ian storm debris in the city has been collected. Over the course of 21 days, crews with the City’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, Inc. have picked up over 2,400 loads of vegetative debris totaling more than 70,000 cubic yards. The City of Sarasota says that is three times the amount that was picked up after Hurricane Irma.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC 2

Red tide blooms and flesh-eating bacteria detected on SWFL coast

BONITA BEACH, Fla. — Many beachgoers are starting to make their return, for some, it’s just looking at the damage, while others are ready to get back in the water. “We’ve gone a few times, yea, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get down this way,” Patrick McDonald said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

City expands storm debris collection beyond vegetative materials

In the 21 days since Hurricane Ian cleanup began, the city of Sarasota has collected approximately 65% of the storm debris piled up along city streets. Crews that work for the city’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, have removed more than 2,400 loads of vegetative debris totaling more than 70,000 cubic yards.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Trick-or-Treat, Halloween events around the Suncoat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Communities across the Suncoast are working together to return to a sense of normalcy. The upcoming Halloween holiday will provide a chance for so much needed fun. SARASOTA COUNTY:. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s 3rd Annual Drive-Thru. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department dispatched several units to an overnight house fire on 6th Street West. According to officials, they arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. and found smoke in the single-story home. Cedar Hammock Fire District showed up for mutual aid. Firefighters encountered...
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County sets debris deadlines

Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

