Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Cold front to move through late Wednesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A storm system moving through the TN Valley will swing a cold front our way late Wednesday. This front is a weak one and won’t drop temperatures all that much once it pushes through. We will see a slight chance for a few showers late in the day and through the early morning on Thursday. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with a high around 83 degrees. Winds will pick up out of the SW at 10-15 mph prior to the arrival of this weak cold front.
Mysuncoast.com
Seasonably warm weather with only one chance for rain this week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect another warm afternoon with highs in the lower to mid-80s. It will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday as winds turn progressively more westward. The Gulf water is cooler these days, and a west breeze will keep the afternoon slightly milder than yesterday’s southeast...
Mysuncoast.com
Weather remains quiet as humidity steadily increases
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains in control of our weather in the short term. Stable conditions bring continuing sunny weather with only a few scattered clouds for the next few days. Surface winds out of the northeast will continue to slowly transport moisture from the Atlantic and a...
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
New tropical depression expected to form soon, NHC says
The National Hurricane Center has issued a special outlook on a disturbance that has an increased chance of development near Bermuda.
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane debris cleanup dragging on in Englewood
Southwest Florida remains clogged with post-hurricane debris, and one woman feels her neighborhood in Englewood is one of many that have been forgotten and left to fill with refuse. Lee County alone has already hauled away more than 1 million cubic yards of debris since Hurricane Ian, and there remains...
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood water customers in Alameda Isles to experience shut-off Thursday
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Englewood Water District announced that it will shut down water service for several hours beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in Alameda Isles. This shut down is necessary to make repairs to a 6″ watermain that was damaged during Hurricane Ian. Precautionary Boil...
Charlotte County debris clean-up not expected to be complete until spring 2023
Charlotte County Public Works told Fox 4, Charlotte County has the option to hire two more contractor companies to bring in more debris trucks but is not an option they are looking at right now.
fox13news.com
North Port works to fix eroded water control structures to help make them stronger before future storms
NORTH PORT, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian slowly moved through North Port, heavy winds and rain followed. Areas that were already saturated with water began to experience flooding. The City of North Port said its water control structures did their job despite some erosion. Now, work is underway to fix the damage and make them stronger.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota says debris collection efforts rolling
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota estimates that approximately 65% of Hurricane Ian storm debris in the city has been collected. Over the course of 21 days, crews with the City’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, Inc. have picked up over 2,400 loads of vegetative debris totaling more than 70,000 cubic yards. The City of Sarasota says that is three times the amount that was picked up after Hurricane Irma.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
NBC 2
Red tide blooms and flesh-eating bacteria detected on SWFL coast
BONITA BEACH, Fla. — Many beachgoers are starting to make their return, for some, it’s just looking at the damage, while others are ready to get back in the water. “We’ve gone a few times, yea, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get down this way,” Patrick McDonald said.
Longboat Observer
City expands storm debris collection beyond vegetative materials
In the 21 days since Hurricane Ian cleanup began, the city of Sarasota has collected approximately 65% of the storm debris piled up along city streets. Crews that work for the city’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, have removed more than 2,400 loads of vegetative debris totaling more than 70,000 cubic yards.
Mysuncoast.com
Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
Mysuncoast.com
Trick-or-Treat, Halloween events around the Suncoat
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Communities across the Suncoast are working together to return to a sense of normalcy. The upcoming Halloween holiday will provide a chance for so much needed fun. SARASOTA COUNTY:. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s 3rd Annual Drive-Thru. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to...
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department dispatched several units to an overnight house fire on 6th Street West. According to officials, they arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. and found smoke in the single-story home. Cedar Hammock Fire District showed up for mutual aid. Firefighters encountered...
2 Christmas movie favorites to air for 24 hour marathons in November
Two Christmas movie favorites are set to get 24-hour marathons on TBS and TNT at the end of November.
Hazmat situation in St. Pete after semi crashes, spills used oil on road
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash involving a semi-truck and SUV caused traffic delays Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg, according to authorities. The crash happened around 6:11 a.m. in the area of 34th Street N and 7th Avenue N. The semi-truck was also leaking used oil, making the crash a hazmat situation.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County sets debris deadlines
Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
‘That’s not progress:’ Some fear Sarasota expansion of Lakewood Ranch Southeast
he Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved a land use change and gave the green light for a new development called Lakewood Ranch Southeast, which would bring 5,000 homes across 4,100 acres between University Parkway and Fruitville Road.
Comments / 0