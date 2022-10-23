Teen killed in second fatal weekend shooting in Columbus, coroner says

A second man has been killed in a weekend shooting in Columbus, the Muscogee County coroner said Sunday.

Marqueyvius Dozier, 19, was pronounced dead at 4:58 p.m. Sunday in the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional, said Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan said Sunday that the shooting was reported on Delray Drive, but police in a news release Monday afternoon said officers were called to the 2200 block of nearby Mahan Drive, where they found Dozier wounded in the yard.

A second victim, age 14, had left the scene by private vehicle for the hospital, and was listed in critical condition Monday, police said.

Investigators aided by a SWAT team, but no suspects were arrested, authorities said.

The first Columbus victim shot dead over the weekend was Joseph Patrick Kelly.

Kelly died from multiple wounds after he was shot around 11 p.m. Saturday on a front porch on Cantrell Drive, the coroner said.

He said Kelly was pronounced dead at 11:39 p.m. Police said he died en route to the hospital. He was 31 years old, investigators said.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345 or thill@columbusga.org, or call the homicide unit at 706-225-3161.

The two fatal shootings brought Columbus’ homicide total so far this year to 38, according to Ledger-Enquirer records.