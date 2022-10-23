ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Teen killed in second fatal weekend shooting in Columbus, coroner says

By Tim Chitwood
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago

A second man has been killed in a weekend shooting in Columbus, the Muscogee County coroner said Sunday.

Marqueyvius Dozier, 19, was pronounced dead at 4:58 p.m. Sunday in the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional, said Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan said Sunday that the shooting was reported on Delray Drive, but police in a news release Monday afternoon said officers were called to the 2200 block of nearby Mahan Drive, where they found Dozier wounded in the yard.

A second victim, age 14, had left the scene by private vehicle for the hospital, and was listed in critical condition Monday, police said.

Investigators aided by a SWAT team, but no suspects were arrested, authorities said.

The first Columbus victim shot dead over the weekend was Joseph Patrick Kelly.

Kelly died from multiple wounds after he was shot around 11 p.m. Saturday on a front porch on Cantrell Drive, the coroner said.

He said Kelly was pronounced dead at 11:39 p.m. Police said he died en route to the hospital. He was 31 years old, investigators said.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345 or thill@columbusga.org, or call the homicide unit at 706-225-3161.

The two fatal shootings brought Columbus’ homicide total so far this year to 38, according to Ledger-Enquirer records.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
3K+
Followers
67
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy