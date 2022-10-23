ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Kicked Off House Committees

By HuffPost Video
 3 days ago

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 134

That Dude!
2d ago

MTG Horse face is a total embarrassment to the US Congress let alone the United States. The crazy thing is the Ratpublican supporters are totally ok with this childish immature buffoness behavior. 🤔 ⅓ of this country has lowered expectations! I hope we don't fall to this 🐂💩.

Go away
2d ago

So why is she getting paid still? She is not doing anything for her constituents but continues to draw a big paycheck from our tax dollars. She is totally useless.. Stop paying these wackos. If they are kicked off all committees they just get to sit around and get free money..

Robert Gordon
3d ago

Kick her out of Washington DC she like the rest of those trump followers should be kicked out so we can have peace this is bad kids stuff bunch of old people acting like little bad kids !

