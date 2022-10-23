Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Kicked Off House Committees

MTG Horse face is a total embarrassment to the US Congress let alone the United States. The crazy thing is the Ratpublican supporters are totally ok with this childish immature buffoness behavior. 🤔 ⅓ of this country has lowered expectations! I hope we don't fall to this 🐂💩.
So why is she getting paid still? She is not doing anything for her constituents but continues to draw a big paycheck from our tax dollars. She is totally useless.. Stop paying these wackos. If they are kicked off all committees they just get to sit around and get free money..
Kick her out of Washington DC she like the rest of those trump followers should be kicked out so we can have peace this is bad kids stuff bunch of old people acting like little bad kids !
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for incendiary comments at Trump rally
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election
Marjorie Taylor Greene Puts Kevin McCarthy On Notice With Stark 'Power' Warning
Jimmy Kimmel Has Blunt Advice For Donald Trump And Marjorie Taylor Greene
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
‘Rantings of a madman’: Trump derided for regurgitating disproven election lies in ‘nonsensical’ response to Jan 6 committee
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's the 'last person that the RNC or the national party wants' to be Trump's 2024 running mate
Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'
Kamala Harris Says Clarence Thomas Said 'Quiet Part Out Loud'
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings
George Conway says Trump's piling legal issues have turned him into a 'cornered animal' that will eventually turn on the GOP
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Reporter She Is In Talks With Trump To Be Running Mate
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes tweeted that pro-Trump Black singer had 'shackles' on feet
Sean Hannity And Mark Levin Reach Peak Hypocrisy In Warning To Fox News Viewers
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
HuffPost
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 134