Click10.com
Suspect arrested after fender-bender escalates to shooting outside Hollywood body shop
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot outside of an auto body shop in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood Monday morning, authorities said. The shooter was identified as 29-year-old Nathaniel Reid. The shooting happened before noon in the 5600 block of...
Click10.com
Hollywood honors 2 late police officers in the neighborhood they patrolled
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – City officials met on Monday to rename the neighborhood network center building in honor of two Hollywood Police Department officers. Officer Frankie M. Shivers died after she was shot while on duty on Sept. 5, 1982. Officer R.D. Sanders, the first black police officer in Hollywood, died in 1984, about a decade after he retired from more than two decades of service.
Click10.com
Witnesses: Argument over fender-bender escalates to shooting outside Hollywood body shop
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating after one person was shot outside of an auto body shop in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood Monday morning. The shooting happened before noon in the 5600 block of Funston Street. Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department,...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at condo building in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood condo unit has gone up in smoke. The unit caught fire off of Hillcrest Drive, Wednesday morning. Crews were able to contain the fire to that corner unit on the eighth floor of the building. “Well, now, it’s all already over, but in the...
Click10.com
Teen trio robs deaf student at knifepoint as he waits for school bus, Miami police say
MIAMI – A 17-year-old accused of robbing a deaf student at knifepoint as he waited for a school bus appeared in Miami-Dade County bond court Wednesday. According to a Miami police arrest report, Carlos Prado was among a group of teenagers who robbed the victim on Sept. 30. The...
Click10.com
1 killed, 3 injured in fiery crash in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, Fla. – One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported shortly after 12 a.m. in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and West Sample Road. Investigators said that Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage shows thief attempting to break into work van at business in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners at an Oakland Park auto glass and window repair business are warning other businesses after one of their work vans was broken into, and the crime was all caught on camera. Just after midnight on Monday, a masked man was seen on surveillance...
NBC Miami
‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School
An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
WSVN-TV
1 in custody in connection to fatal Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Fort Lauderdale. Stephen Sherburne, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday after agents at a local Hertz car rental noticed front-end damage to the car he rented and immediately called Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.
NBC Miami
Teen's Sentencing in Deadly Oakland Park Collision Delayed Again
The family of Maria Tellez-Valderrabano says they are waiting patiently for justice as two teenage suspects accused in a deadly collision in Oakland Park await their punishment. “It’s hell,” said Emily Feria, the victim’s sister. “We’ve got to relive this day, but we’ve just got to be patient and just...
Video provides clue in deadly I-95 shooting of motorcyclist in Miami
MIAMI - It could be a break in the case of a young motorcyclist who was gunned down this past weekend on I-95.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that Miami Police have released a new cell phone that they say shows an "unknown offender."They hope someone will recognize him. They say it shows the shooter on an orange and white KTM dirt bike fleeing southbound on I-95 around 7:30 p.m. near N.W. 75th St. Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva says police do not have a good description to release of the shooter or know what age he may be. They are also...
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State...
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
cw34.com
Fatal crash leaves woman lying dead in the road, deputies investigating
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead following a crash on Wednesday. Around 7:27 a.m. a call came in reporting a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies and Fire Rescue responded....
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Airport Threats Land Lauderhill Man in Jail
A 37-year-old Lauderhill man was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, accused of falsely warning 911 operators of a pending gun battle. Datron Devonne Roscoe is charged with making a false report of bomb or explosive or weapon of mass destruction threat and making a false report to 911, records show.
Click10.com
Detectives catch fugitive: How black market operation was able to sell cheap fuel
MIAMI – Adryan Hernandez was among a group of fraudsters who detectives accused of being part of a black market scheme in Miami-Dade County that used technology and stolen identities to deal with stolen fuel, according to prosecutors. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer issued an arrest warrant in...
WSVN-TV
Robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit in North Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a person they suspect is connected to a robbery after a highway chase. On Wednesday, police followed a man who was riding a red scooter. The man went from Interstate 95 northbound at the Golden Glades, westbound on the Palmetto, eastbound on the Palmetto access road and then northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Miami Gardens Drive.
WSVN-TV
Police end search for missing boy out of Plantation
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been reunited with an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Plantation. According to Plantation Police, Shane New was located in good health, Wednesday. He was last seen in the area of the 7800 block, off Northwest 10th Street, Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Stealing Truck With $250K in Electronics Inside Near Miami Airport
A man is facing charges in connection with the theft of a box truck containing $250,000 worth of electronics near Miami International Airport last year, police said. Alain Rangel, 37, was arrested Tuesday on two grand theft charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed. An arrest report said the theft happened on...
Miami New Times
Preacher's Wife Says Inept Detectives Humiliated Her in False Arrest at Miami Airport
A Sarasota businesswoman and evangelist's wife claims Miami-Dade police paraded her through Miami International Airport in handcuffs and subjected her to a strip search after mistaking her for an international drug trafficker. In a lawsuit filed in county court, Raphaela Lucarelli, a longtime spa owner and wife of Florida evangelical...
