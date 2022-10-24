ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, NJ

NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 1 First Round recaps for Oct. 26

Danielle Clelland’s second half goal was the difference as seventh-seeded Riverside defeated 10th-seeded Middlesex, 1-0, in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 1 tournament in Riverside. It is the 13th goal of the season for Clelland, a sophomore for Riverside (9-7-1), which plays second-seeded Highland Park in...
RIVERSIDE, NJ
Lenape Valley over Kittatinny- Field hockey recap

Lindsay Fehir’s fourth quarter goal proved to be the game-winner in Lenape Valley’s 1-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. Abby Coppolella made one save to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (12-4-1). Sarah VanKirk made six saves and Abby Albert made five saves for Kittatinny (7-11). The N.J....
FREDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Wallkill Valley over Sparta- Field hockey recap

Sarina Sanders scored two goals to lead Wallkill Valley to a 3-1 win over Sparta in Sparta. Sarah Philback also scored for Wallkill Valley (9-8-1), which led, 3-0 through three quarters of play. Antonelli Ferrari made five saves in the win. Eliana Intorrella netted the lone goal for Sparta (6-9-2).
HAMBURG, NJ
Cranford over Caldwell - Field hockey recap

Abby Gorman scored twice, helping vault Cranford to a 3-1 victory over Caldwell in Cranford. Gorman’s first and second quarter finishes staked the Cougars out to a 2-0 lead, but Caldwell’s Morgan Manriquez would equalize on a feed from Ella Pasquarelli just before halftime. Audrey McMahon would add...
CRANFORD, NJ
Field hockey: Verona tops Wayne Valley to end 3-game skid

Senior Sarah Knoetig and freshman Taylor McClain each had a goal to lead Verona to a 2-1 win over Wayne Valley in Verona. Sophomore Danielle Imbriano chipped in with an assist while senior goalie Ava Perry made three saves for Verona (9-7), which stopped a three-game losing streak. Verona is seeded 12th in the North Jersey Group 1 NJSIAA Tournament where it will visit fifth-seeded Newton in the first round on Monday.
VERONA, NJ
Hanover Park over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap

Andrew Porras-Nunez dished out two assists to lead Hanover Park to a 5-0 win over Morristown-Beard in East Hanover. Alesio Barquin, Daniel Dominguez, Valentino Della Grazia, and Juan Sebastian Garcia each scored for Hanover Park (14-2). Mateo Echavarria made one save to earn the shutout. Morristown-Beard’s record dropped to 2-13....
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Johnson over Millburn - Field hockey recap

Ava Wood’s goal in the first period turned out to be the difference, as Johnson notched a 1-0 victory over Millburn in Clark. The Crusaders, now 11-8 on the year, also received seven saves in a shutout performance from goalie Maria Dante. Millburn fell to 7-7-2 with the defeat.
MILLBURN, NJ
Montclair eases past Glen Ridge - Field hockey recap

Montclair scored four goals as it eased past Glen Ridge, 4-1, in Montclair. Hannah Saraisky had a goal and an assist to help push Montclair (14-4) to victory. Megan Previdi, Eliza Larson and Brynn Williams also found themselves on the scoresheet for Montclair. Natalie Shaw provided the only goal for...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Cinnaminson defeats Burlington Township - Field Hockey

Olivia Catalano led Cinnaminson with two goals as it defeated Burlington Township, 4-1, in Burlington. Morgan Hoban opened the scoring in the first quarter for Cinnaminson (12-2-1), then Catalano scored at the end of the first quarter and halfway through the third quarter to extend the Pirates’ lead. Emma...
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Behind 3 goals, Demarest downs Vernon in North 1, Group 2 first round

Even after losing several key players at the end of the first half, Demarest did what it always did and played team-oriented soccer. Most teams play team-oriented soccer, but for the No. 8 seeded Norsemen, who downed No. 9 seed Vernon 3-2 in the opening round of the NJSIAA North 1, Group 2 sectional tournament, it’s a necessity that they prioritize the team.
DEMAREST, NJ
roi-nj.com

Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge

Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Bloomfield College is merging with Montclair State. Here’s its new name.

One of New Jersey’s oldest schools of higher education will soon be known as “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”. Montclair State University and Bloomfield College took a big step Wednesday toward merging in what will be a rare agreement to fold a private college into a public university. The merger announcement came just seven months after Montclair State loaned the 1,300-student college enough money to help it to avoid shutting down.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
