NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, North 1, Group 1 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Mayla McLean’s second half goal proved to be the difference as fifth-seeded Lenape Valley knocked off 12th-seeded Kinnelon, 1-0, in the first round of the North 1, Group 1 tournament in Stanhope. It was McLean’s team-high 12th goal of the season, and helped Lenape Valley (12-5) earn a spot...
Girls Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 1 First Round recaps for Oct. 26
Danielle Clelland’s second half goal was the difference as seventh-seeded Riverside defeated 10th-seeded Middlesex, 1-0, in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 1 tournament in Riverside. It is the 13th goal of the season for Clelland, a sophomore for Riverside (9-7-1), which plays second-seeded Highland Park in...
Lenape Valley over Kittatinny- Field hockey recap
Lindsay Fehir’s fourth quarter goal proved to be the game-winner in Lenape Valley’s 1-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. Abby Coppolella made one save to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (12-4-1). Sarah VanKirk made six saves and Abby Albert made five saves for Kittatinny (7-11). The N.J....
Byrne scores, assists twice in Morristown-Beard win over Boonton - Girls soccer recap
Jess Byrne contributed to all three Morristown-Beard goals in its 3-0 shutout of Boonton in Morristown. Morristown-Beard (6-5-2) kicked off the scoring with a finish from Brooke Sandler. Second half goals from Jess Byrne and Rebecca Lenner further secured the victory. Byrne continues her impressive campaign, with seven goals and...
Wallkill Valley over Sparta- Field hockey recap
Sarina Sanders scored two goals to lead Wallkill Valley to a 3-1 win over Sparta in Sparta. Sarah Philback also scored for Wallkill Valley (9-8-1), which led, 3-0 through three quarters of play. Antonelli Ferrari made five saves in the win. Eliana Intorrella netted the lone goal for Sparta (6-9-2).
Field Hockey: Phillipsburg hands No. 8 Northern Highlands 1st loss
Sammy Helman had a goal and an assist to lead Phillipsburg to a 3-2 win over Northern Highlands, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Phillipsburg. It marked the first loss of the season for Northern Highlands (16-1), which had just defeated Lakeland, 1-0, 24 hours earlier. Gracie Merrick...
Cranford over Caldwell - Field hockey recap
Abby Gorman scored twice, helping vault Cranford to a 3-1 victory over Caldwell in Cranford. Gorman’s first and second quarter finishes staked the Cougars out to a 2-0 lead, but Caldwell’s Morgan Manriquez would equalize on a feed from Ella Pasquarelli just before halftime. Audrey McMahon would add...
Field hockey: Verona tops Wayne Valley to end 3-game skid
Senior Sarah Knoetig and freshman Taylor McClain each had a goal to lead Verona to a 2-1 win over Wayne Valley in Verona. Sophomore Danielle Imbriano chipped in with an assist while senior goalie Ava Perry made three saves for Verona (9-7), which stopped a three-game losing streak. Verona is seeded 12th in the North Jersey Group 1 NJSIAA Tournament where it will visit fifth-seeded Newton in the first round on Monday.
Cappucci cool under pressure to lead Hopewell Valley past Lawrence in CJ3 action
When seventh-seeded Hopewell Valley and 10th-seeded Lawrence were drawn against each other in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 sectional bracket, everyone knew goals were going to be at a premium. The two Colonial Valley Conference Valley Division foes played out a scoreless draw in the...
Hanover Park over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Porras-Nunez dished out two assists to lead Hanover Park to a 5-0 win over Morristown-Beard in East Hanover. Alesio Barquin, Daniel Dominguez, Valentino Della Grazia, and Juan Sebastian Garcia each scored for Hanover Park (14-2). Mateo Echavarria made one save to earn the shutout. Morristown-Beard’s record dropped to 2-13....
No. 7 Warren Hills over Hackettstown- Field hockey recap
Shivya Desai and Gianna Cioni each scored a goal to lead Warren Hills, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Hackettstown in Washington. Sydney White made 10 saves for Warren Hills (14-3), which led 2-1 at halftime and held that lead for the remainder of the game.
Gill St. Bernard’s over Montclair Kimberley in Prep B final- Boys soccer recap
Daniel Spataro had a goal and an assist to lead Gill St. Bernard’s to a 3-0 win over Montclair Kimberley in the Prep B final in Gladstone. Max Voigt and Nick Collins each found the back of the net for Gill St. Bernard’s (13-6), which did all of its scoring in the first half. Mike Dumiec made three saves to earn the shutout.
Johnson over Millburn - Field hockey recap
Ava Wood’s goal in the first period turned out to be the difference, as Johnson notched a 1-0 victory over Millburn in Clark. The Crusaders, now 11-8 on the year, also received seven saves in a shutout performance from goalie Maria Dante. Millburn fell to 7-7-2 with the defeat.
Chatham sneaks past Morristown in close affair - Field hockey recap
In a defensive affair, Josie Pruss broke the deadlock that saw Chatham defeat Morristown, 1-0, in Morristown. Pruss’ goal for Chatham (13-1-1) was her second of the season. Mackenzie Wilson and Valencia Julien both made four saves each. Morristown dropped to 5-9-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Field Hockey: Monmouth wins in overtime against Toms River South
Alyson Amadruto scored the overtime game-winner as Monmouth edged Toms River South, 4-3, in Tinton Falls. Amadruto’s came off of a pass form Olivia Farley. Alex Burke tied the game for Toms River South in the fourth quarter, Abbey Wilber provide the helper. Amadruto scored twice as did Farley....
Montclair eases past Glen Ridge - Field hockey recap
Montclair scored four goals as it eased past Glen Ridge, 4-1, in Montclair. Hannah Saraisky had a goal and an assist to help push Montclair (14-4) to victory. Megan Previdi, Eliza Larson and Brynn Williams also found themselves on the scoresheet for Montclair. Natalie Shaw provided the only goal for...
Cinnaminson defeats Burlington Township - Field Hockey
Olivia Catalano led Cinnaminson with two goals as it defeated Burlington Township, 4-1, in Burlington. Morgan Hoban opened the scoring in the first quarter for Cinnaminson (12-2-1), then Catalano scored at the end of the first quarter and halfway through the third quarter to extend the Pirates’ lead. Emma...
Behind 3 goals, Demarest downs Vernon in North 1, Group 2 first round
Even after losing several key players at the end of the first half, Demarest did what it always did and played team-oriented soccer. Most teams play team-oriented soccer, but for the No. 8 seeded Norsemen, who downed No. 9 seed Vernon 3-2 in the opening round of the NJSIAA North 1, Group 2 sectional tournament, it’s a necessity that they prioritize the team.
Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
Bloomfield College is merging with Montclair State. Here’s its new name.
One of New Jersey’s oldest schools of higher education will soon be known as “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”. Montclair State University and Bloomfield College took a big step Wednesday toward merging in what will be a rare agreement to fold a private college into a public university. The merger announcement came just seven months after Montclair State loaned the 1,300-student college enough money to help it to avoid shutting down.
