A Mechanicsburg area man will spend at least the next year in prison for his role in the 2021 overdose death of Donald Estright. Drew Brant, 42, of the 6600 block of Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township, was given an 18-to-36 month sentence by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker for providing drugs police believe killed Estright on March 24, 2021. With credit for time served since since his arrest in May of this year, Brant could become eligible for parole by November 2023.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO