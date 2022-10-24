ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. interchange to be named for Derry Township police officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Derry Township Police Department officer who died in 2019 will have an interchange named after him. An interchange on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township in Dauphin County will be named for Michael L. Henry Jr., who died of injuries suffered during training in October of 2019, according to Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin).
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

3 Harrisburg men sentenced for straw purchasing firearm scheme

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three Harrisburg residents were sentenced to prison for conspiring to purchase guns for felons. Antonio Godbolt, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring with three other individuals to purchase firearms for felons and weapons...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County man gets 18 to 36 month prison term in overdose case

A Mechanicsburg area man will spend at least the next year in prison for his role in the 2021 overdose death of Donald Estright. Drew Brant, 42, of the 6600 block of Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township, was given an 18-to-36 month sentence by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker for providing drugs police believe killed Estright on March 24, 2021. With credit for time served since since his arrest in May of this year, Brant could become eligible for parole by November 2023.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man sentenced for role in straw purchase of guns for felons

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that a man from Harrisburg was sentenced for his role in straw purchasing guns for felons. Antonio Godbolt, 37, was sentenced Monday to 33 months imprisonment for firearm offenses, according to the...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, Dauphin County will fight illegal dumping: ‘We will find you, and you will be stopped’

The city of Harrisburg and Dauphin County have announced a new push to stop illegal dumping in the city, and to catch and prosecute those responsible. At a joint press conference, the Dauphin County commissioners, Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams and Dauphin County district attorney Fran Chardo announced that the city would have a new environmental enforcement officer, Pete Baltimore, who would be leading the efforts to catch those dumping garbage illegally in the city.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Armed Harrisburg Woman Coming From York Co. Bulglary Threatened Churchgoers In Carlisle: Police

A 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was armed when she made threats to people heading into a church for services on Sunday morning in Carlisle, Pennsylvania state police say. Amber Leiann Espigh, 31, made the threats to the churchgoers of Bethel Assembly of God Church in the 1400 block of Holly Pike in South Middleton Township. at 10:05 a.m., according to a release issued around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
LEBANON, PA
theburgnews.com

Harrisburg, Dauphin County target illegal dumping with new city-focused enforcement officer

Harrisburg and Dauphin County are stepping up their battle against illegal dumping in the city, devoting greater resources and enforcement to the effort. At a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Wanda Williams and the Dauphin County commissioners announced a joint effort to address the issue through a new city-focused environmental enforcement officer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Intruder shot by Harrisburg homeowner during attempted burglary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 21, Harrisburg police were dispatched to the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets, for a reported attempted burglary and a person shot, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. According to police, Keon Washington allegedly attempted to break into an occupied residence...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania

There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

