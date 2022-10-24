Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Related
Lancaster man sentenced for selling drugs that led to 2020 death
A man from Lancaster was sentenced to 5-10 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills that led to a person's death, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
abc27.com
Pa. interchange to be named for Derry Township police officer
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Derry Township Police Department officer who died in 2019 will have an interchange named after him. An interchange on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township in Dauphin County will be named for Michael L. Henry Jr., who died of injuries suffered during training in October of 2019, according to Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin).
WGAL
Woman accused of threatening Cumberland County churchgoers also accused of burglary, threats in York County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A woman accused of threatening church parishioners in Cumberland County while carrying guns and wearing body armor is facing additional charges in another incident that happened about an hour earlier at a gym in York County. A criminal complaint alleges Amber Espigh, 31, of Harrisburg,...
Hummelstown-area interchange to be named for fallen Derry Township Police officer Michael Henry Jr.
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — An interchange on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township in Dauphin County will be named for Michael L. Henry Jr., a Derry Township Police Department officer who died of injuries suffered during training in 2019, Rep. Tom Mehaffie said Wednesday in a press release.
3 Harrisburg men sentenced for straw purchasing firearm scheme
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three Harrisburg residents were sentenced to prison for conspiring to purchase guns for felons. Antonio Godbolt, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring with three other individuals to purchase firearms for felons and weapons...
Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
Cumberland County man gets 18 to 36 month prison term in overdose case
A Mechanicsburg area man will spend at least the next year in prison for his role in the 2021 overdose death of Donald Estright. Drew Brant, 42, of the 6600 block of Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township, was given an 18-to-36 month sentence by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker for providing drugs police believe killed Estright on March 24, 2021. With credit for time served since since his arrest in May of this year, Brant could become eligible for parole by November 2023.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man sentenced for role in straw purchase of guns for felons
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that a man from Harrisburg was sentenced for his role in straw purchasing guns for felons. Antonio Godbolt, 37, was sentenced Monday to 33 months imprisonment for firearm offenses, according to the...
WGAL
Woman wanted in Pennsylvania Amber Alert spotted at Wrightsville restaurant and bar
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman wanted in connection with a Pennsylvania Amber Alert was seen at a York County restaurant and bar Tuesday night. According to the Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan, Vanessa Gutshall, 37, was spotted between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Rivertowne Restaurant and Bar in Wrightsville.
abc27.com
Suspected wanted in Dauphin County Turkey Hill armed robbery
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Highspire Borough Police are looking for the man who robbed a Turkey Hill store at gunpoint. Police say on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. the man entered the Turkey Hill with a gun, forcing the cashier to hand him money. The suspect left on foot,...
Harrisburg, Dauphin County will fight illegal dumping: ‘We will find you, and you will be stopped’
The city of Harrisburg and Dauphin County have announced a new push to stop illegal dumping in the city, and to catch and prosecute those responsible. At a joint press conference, the Dauphin County commissioners, Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams and Dauphin County district attorney Fran Chardo announced that the city would have a new environmental enforcement officer, Pete Baltimore, who would be leading the efforts to catch those dumping garbage illegally in the city.
Armed Harrisburg Woman Coming From York Co. Bulglary Threatened Churchgoers In Carlisle: Police
A 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was armed when she made threats to people heading into a church for services on Sunday morning in Carlisle, Pennsylvania state police say. Amber Leiann Espigh, 31, made the threats to the churchgoers of Bethel Assembly of God Church in the 1400 block of Holly Pike in South Middleton Township. at 10:05 a.m., according to a release issued around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg, Dauphin County target illegal dumping with new city-focused enforcement officer
Harrisburg and Dauphin County are stepping up their battle against illegal dumping in the city, devoting greater resources and enforcement to the effort. At a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Wanda Williams and the Dauphin County commissioners announced a joint effort to address the issue through a new city-focused environmental enforcement officer.
abc27.com
Intruder shot by Harrisburg homeowner during attempted burglary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 21, Harrisburg police were dispatched to the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets, for a reported attempted burglary and a person shot, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. According to police, Keon Washington allegedly attempted to break into an occupied residence...
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania
There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
Dog shot in Dauphin County making lucky recovery
Police in Dauphin County are asking the public for surveillance video or information after they found a dog that had been shot.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
Harrisburg woman arrested after threatening churchgoers with firearm: police
A Harrisburg woman has been charged after threatening churchgoers with a firearm before service Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. At 10:05 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police - Carlisle were sent to Bethel Assembly of God Church in Cumberland County for an armed individual who was making threats at individuals as they were entering for service.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
Comments / 2