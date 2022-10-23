Read full article on original website
Lima News
Reminisce: Tricks and treats of Lima’s past
A century ago, on Oct. 31, 1922, Lima’s downtown burst into life in a spontaneous celebration of Halloween. “Gorgeously bedecked legions of Hallowe’en cast Lima under the spell of carnival gaiety last night,” the Lima Republican-Gazette wrote Nov. 1, 1922. “With no other warning than the bald announcement that Hallowe’en had arrived, these legions buried the city’s everydayness under a riot of color and mirth.”
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
ArtSpace/Lima is hosting an opening reception for “LOST. RECOVERED. REBORN.” at 6:30 p.m. Friday. This exhibit features the works of three artists: Lisa Austin, Karen Bondarchuk and Steve Parlato. It will include a variety of art forms, including collage, prints, sculpture and more. The art will be featured in three galleries at ArtSpace/Lima, with the exhibit continuing through the end of the year.
wktn.com
Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding
Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
Lima News
‘Seasoned Greetings’ production calling for auditions
The Ohio Theatre in Lima is holding auditions from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday for its upcoming holiday show. Actors and singers who move well, have great comedic skills and know how to engage an audience are being invited to audition for “Seasoned Greetings,” the show developed and directed by Avante Garage Artistic Directors Michael Bouson and Joe Correll.
Lima News
Shega nominated for KMA awards
MARIA STEIN — Local artist Shega will get the chance to see whether she wins multiple KMA Music Awards this November. The Mercer County artist, originally from Haiti, was nominated for Best Female Voice and Best Female Artist in the Toronto-based ceremony which recognizes Afro musicians living in North America.
Lima News
Band-O-Rama to return to ONU’s Freed Center
ADA — The Ohio Northern University Marching Band has performed for Band-O-Rama for decades. But it will perform this year’s event at 4 p.m. Sunday with a new theme. “The theme of our show this year is called Glitter,” said Band Director Charles Bates. “It will be about things that sparkle and shine and we have a wide variety of music, including ‘Candide,’ ‘Glitter and Be Gay’ by Leonard Bernstein, Katy Perry’s ‘Firework,’ ‘Counting Stars’ and we’ll actually be doing a piece that’s called ‘This Little Light of Mine.’ That’s what the central focus is of our most popular programs. So we’re doing a lot of music that celebrates that. We’re doing Madonna’s ‘Material Girl’ so it’s a lot of exciting music. And then we also do some of our old favorites, things like ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ as well as opening up the concert with a service song medley to salute veterans. We’ll play service songs for all the members of the armed services, so it’s kind of a wide-ranging concert. We do a lot of different things.”
Lima News
Phil Hugo: What if we all…
I’m lying in bed, trying to convince myself that I should rise and shine and take on the new day. I hearken back to my youth, when our mother would open the door to the stairway leading to our upstairs bedrooms, slap a hand on the step and call out, “Shake a leg, time to get up, there’s work to do!”
hometownstations.com
Coroner discusses autopsy findings in Day 3 of Melvin Boothe's trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was the third day in the trial for a Lima man charged in a 2020 murder. Lucas County Coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett took the stand to reveal the autopsy findings for 25-year-old McKenzie Butler, Melvin Boothe's girlfriend whose body was found buried in a suitcase in a Lima city park. The official cause of death was homicide by unspecified means. While the circumstances surrounding the scene ruled it a homicide, there were no visible wounds and x-ray results did not reveal a cause. The coroner says findings in the temporal bone, which are located at the sides and the base of the skull may indicate a drowning, but there is not enough evidence to prove it.
Lima News
Ohio Theatre to debut Haunted Halloween Party
LIMA — It has been a long time coming, but the Ohio Theatre will finally have its first big event under new ownership. For Michael Bouson, who runs the Avant Garage Theatre Company that bought the theatre, it will mean a lot to welcome everyone to the Haunted Halloween Party at 6 p.m. Saturday.
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Festival Of Trees Recognizes Artist Of The Year
Wauseon, Ohio, October 2022. Meet Aric Gurzynski, this year’s featured Festival of Trees Artist of the Year. Aric is a talented artist. Aric also likes to read all types of books and watch classical movies. He likes to take pictures of nature. Aric likes to put detail in his...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
hometownstations.com
Two alarm fire on E. Vine Street destroys house
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire destroys a Lima home late Tuesday night. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 618 East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday. Flames were showing when they arrived and they called in more firefighters to help. The home was vacant, and with the vegetation overgrown around the house, firefighters concentrated on the exterior of the house before moving in.
westbendnews.net
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash
Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
wktn.com
Hardin County Trick or Treat Times
Trick or treat dates and times vary around Hardin County. Trick or Treat will be this Thursday October 27 in:. and Ridgeway from 6 until 7:30. Trick or treat will be this Saturday October 29 in:. Alger from 3 until 5pm. Dunkirk from 1 until 3. Kenton from 3 until...
ems1.com
Ohio EMS chief dies on duty
WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council Defeats City Park Smoke and Vape Ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The topic of smoking and vaping at Lima city parks and outdoor recreational facilities was heavily discussed Monday evening before the Lima City Council regular meeting later Monday night. The Public Works Committee held a meeting regarding Ordinance 205-22. The ordinance, which was moved to its third...
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
Lima News
Farmer dead after accident in field
WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
State rests its case in Stinebaugh trial
WAPAKONETA — The former superintendent of the City of Wapakoneta’s engineering department testified Wednesday during the trial of Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh that she had “serious reservations” when the mayor ordered the construction of a sewer line — at city expense and contrary to previous departmental recommendations — to service a home he was constructing on Fairfield Drive in 2018.
