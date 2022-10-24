Read full article on original website
HS Football: Players of the Week in every N.J. Conference following Week 8
It was another big week on the field for some of the top football players in New Jersey. The regular season is now over for the public schools, and there’s one week left in the regular season for the Non-Public schools. Before we dive into the start of the playoffs, NJ.com takes a look at the players who had eye-opening statistics across every region in the state last week.
Behind 3 goals, Demarest downs Vernon in North 1, Group 2 first round
Even after losing several key players at the end of the first half, Demarest did what it always did and played team-oriented soccer. Most teams play team-oriented soccer, but for the No. 8 seeded Norsemen, who downed No. 9 seed Vernon 3-2 in the opening round of the NJSIAA North 1, Group 2 sectional tournament, it’s a necessity that they prioritize the team.
HS Football Week 8 statewide stat leaders: Who lit it up over the weekend?
As the regular season winds down, the stats are only getting more impressive across the state. The games are beginning to mean more, so N.J.’s best have been leaving it all on the field.
Cherokee over Notre Dame - Field Hockey
Jenna Spagnolia scored a hat trick to lead Cherokee past Notre Dame, 6-1, in Marlton. Izzy Amelio, Erin St. John, and Allie Beckendorf all added goals for Cherokee (9-8). Elizabeth Podell scored for Notre Dame (11-4), while Adeline Ihlefeld made 18 saves for the Irish in a losing effort. The...
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title
History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 First Round recaps for Oct. 26
Annie Clapp scored two second half goals and had an assist in the first half to lift 12th-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan to a 4-1 victory over fifth-seeded Bayonne in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament in Bayonne. Clapp assisted on Kaelyn Corbitt’s goal which gave Bridgewater-Raritan...
Wallkill Valley over Sparta- Field hockey recap
Sarina Sanders scored two goals to lead Wallkill Valley to a 3-1 win over Sparta in Sparta. Sarah Philback also scored for Wallkill Valley (9-8-1), which led, 3-0 through three quarters of play. Antonelli Ferrari made five saves in the win. Eliana Intorrella netted the lone goal for Sparta (6-9-2).
NJSIAA Girls Soccer Roundup for Section 2, Group 2, First Round
A 13-seed winning and both Parsippany schools advancing highlighted the opening round action in Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA state tournament play. Elsewhere, third-seeded Hanover Park cruised to a comfortable victory over Hackettstown, and Bernards did the same in its debut. Here is a look at how things shook out...
Hanover Park over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Porras-Nunez dished out two assists to lead Hanover Park to a 5-0 win over Morristown-Beard in East Hanover. Alesio Barquin, Daniel Dominguez, Valentino Della Grazia, and Juan Sebastian Garcia each scored for Hanover Park (14-2). Mateo Echavarria made one save to earn the shutout. Morristown-Beard’s record dropped to 2-13....
Gill St. Bernard’s over Montclair Kimberley in Prep B final- Boys soccer recap
Daniel Spataro had a goal and an assist to lead Gill St. Bernard’s to a 3-0 win over Montclair Kimberley in the Prep B final in Gladstone. Max Voigt and Nick Collins each found the back of the net for Gill St. Bernard’s (13-6), which did all of its scoring in the first half. Mike Dumiec made three saves to earn the shutout.
N.J. should repeal law for college athletes to profit off name and likeness, give schools immediate oversight, top lawmaker says
A veteran lawmaker on Wednesday called for New Jersey to repeal its law governing how college athletes in the state can profit off their name and likeness — not because he disagrees with the concept but because the law technically won’t take effect for another few years and instead, he said, schools should be given immediate oversight as other states install more attractive policies.
Stuck in the middle on the boundaries of Central Jersey | Mulshine
As I was traveling around Ireland last summer, I couldn’t help but notice the signs pointing the way to the city the Irish call “Derry.” Once we crossed into the United Kingdom, however, the name on the signs changed. There, the place-name incorporates the capital city of the United Kingdom, which rules that section of the island: “Londonderry,” say the road signs.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
7 N.J. universities among world’s best in new rankings
Seven New Jersey universities ranked among the top in the world for academic research and reputation, according to figures released by U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday. In its rankings of 2,000 universities from 90 countries, 280 were in the United States, and seven were in New Jersey. Princeton...
5 great NJ bowling alleys to visit on Small Business Monday
Bowling is one of the simplest and most enjoyable distractions from the insanity of life in the Garden State. I remember bowling parties as a kid growing up in the 1970s and 1980s. The sport hasn't changed at all. Many of the bowling alleys have survived through some rough economic...
njgamblingsites.com
New Jersey Online Gambling Loses 2 Sites in 8 Days
Perhaps because New Jersey online gambling sites are entry points for most US operators who test their betting mettle here, shutdowns aren’t a huge surprise. However, two within eight days? That does require a doubletake. On Oct. 17, Fubo Sportsbook ceased operations “effective immediately.”. Today, Vie.gg ended its...
Top 4 places in New Jersey to get the best hot dog
Whether you prefer ketchup, mustard, relish, raw onions, sauerkraut, melted cheese, pickles, or some combination of these toppings, we can at least agree that the hot dog has its place among iconic American foods. It's the go-to for backyard barbeques and baseball games or just for a snack in the...
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
We are always looking for the next great new place to eat in New Jersey, and we know how much we love our great food in the Garden State. It's time to uncover a place to go you may never even have heard of. There are a lot of foodies...
Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey
A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
