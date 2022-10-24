ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 2

Related
NJ.com

HS Football: Players of the Week in every N.J. Conference following Week 8

It was another big week on the field for some of the top football players in New Jersey. The regular season is now over for the public schools, and there’s one week left in the regular season for the Non-Public schools. Before we dive into the start of the playoffs, NJ.com takes a look at the players who had eye-opening statistics across every region in the state last week.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Behind 3 goals, Demarest downs Vernon in North 1, Group 2 first round

Even after losing several key players at the end of the first half, Demarest did what it always did and played team-oriented soccer. Most teams play team-oriented soccer, but for the No. 8 seeded Norsemen, who downed No. 9 seed Vernon 3-2 in the opening round of the NJSIAA North 1, Group 2 sectional tournament, it’s a necessity that they prioritize the team.
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

Cherokee over Notre Dame - Field Hockey

Jenna Spagnolia scored a hat trick to lead Cherokee past Notre Dame, 6-1, in Marlton. Izzy Amelio, Erin St. John, and Allie Beckendorf all added goals for Cherokee (9-8). Elizabeth Podell scored for Notre Dame (11-4), while Adeline Ihlefeld made 18 saves for the Irish in a losing effort. The...
MARLTON, NJ
NJ.com

Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title

History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley over Sparta- Field hockey recap

Sarina Sanders scored two goals to lead Wallkill Valley to a 3-1 win over Sparta in Sparta. Sarah Philback also scored for Wallkill Valley (9-8-1), which led, 3-0 through three quarters of play. Antonelli Ferrari made five saves in the win. Eliana Intorrella netted the lone goal for Sparta (6-9-2).
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Hanover Park over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap

Andrew Porras-Nunez dished out two assists to lead Hanover Park to a 5-0 win over Morristown-Beard in East Hanover. Alesio Barquin, Daniel Dominguez, Valentino Della Grazia, and Juan Sebastian Garcia each scored for Hanover Park (14-2). Mateo Echavarria made one save to earn the shutout. Morristown-Beard’s record dropped to 2-13....
EAST HANOVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. should repeal law for college athletes to profit off name and likeness, give schools immediate oversight, top lawmaker says

A veteran lawmaker on Wednesday called for New Jersey to repeal its law governing how college athletes in the state can profit off their name and likeness — not because he disagrees with the concept but because the law technically won’t take effect for another few years and instead, he said, schools should be given immediate oversight as other states install more attractive policies.
ILLINOIS STATE
NJ.com

Stuck in the middle on the boundaries of Central Jersey | Mulshine

As I was traveling around Ireland last summer, I couldn’t help but notice the signs pointing the way to the city the Irish call “Derry.” Once we crossed into the United Kingdom, however, the name on the signs changed. There, the place-name incorporates the capital city of the United Kingdom, which rules that section of the island: “Londonderry,” say the road signs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

7 N.J. universities among world’s best in new rankings

Seven New Jersey universities ranked among the top in the world for academic research and reputation, according to figures released by U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday. In its rankings of 2,000 universities from 90 countries, 280 were in the United States, and seven were in New Jersey. Princeton...
njgamblingsites.com

New Jersey Online Gambling Loses 2 Sites in 8 Days

Perhaps because New Jersey online gambling sites are entry points for most US operators who test their betting mettle here, shutdowns aren’t a huge surprise. However, two within eight days? That does require a doubletake. On Oct. 17, Fubo Sportsbook ceased operations “effective immediately.”. Today, Vie.gg ended its...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey

A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy