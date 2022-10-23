Read full article on original website
Clemson slips in this national analyst's rankings
Clemson slid down in this national analyst's personal rankings following Week 8 of the college football season. CBS Sports' Danny Kanell dropped the Tigers from No. 2 to No. 3 despite their 27-21 win (...)
Brent Venables 'Indebted Forever' to Clemson
Current Oklahoma head coach and former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables joined Faxon Childress on WCCP The Roar to discuss his decade-long tenure as a member of Dabo Swinney's coaching staff.
Like Death, Taxes, You Can Count on National Media Saying Clemson Does Not Belong
You might think, having one of the more difficult early-season schedules in the country, playing eight straight weeks without a bye and four of those being on the road, that Clemson would have as much respect as anyone in college football this season. However, that is not the case
clemsontigers.com
Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
FOX Carolina
90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay. ESPN’s signature pregame show traveled to Tigertown to watch the Tigers face off against NC State’s Wolfpack. Joan Hutto, a resident of...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Come Back to Beat UMass, 3-1
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers (9-5-1, 2-4-1 ACC) earned a comeback win over UMass (6-3-7, 1-1-5 Atlantic 10) on Monday night thanks to three second-half goals. Three different Tigers found the back of the net as Clemson earned the victory, ending a three-match losing streak. Clemson came out...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt slams Clemson as a serious competitor in comparison to B1G, SEC
Joel Klatt threw some shade at Clemson on Twitter. He talked about how he thinks Clemson would do in the SEC or B1G. Klatt has not been impressed with the Tigers so far. Klatt stated that Clemson would not finish any higher than third in the SEC East or B1G East.
Autoweek.com
John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races
John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
gsabusiness.com
Brewing company moves ahead with downtown Greenville project
A new brewing company is set to move forward on city-approved plans for the renovation of an iconic cigar warehouse in downtown Greenville. The New Realm Brewing Co. Greenville facility will be the brewery’s fourth location. The development of the brewery and restaurant will include an outdoor dining pavilion...
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
spartanburg.com
New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion
If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flag pole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
wspa.com
The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries In Greenwood
“The following is sponsored content from The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries”. Megan is at The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries to show you what they have to offer. The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries. 864-229-4012.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off road in Laurens County, SCHP says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina said a driver has died after running off the road in Laurens County late Tuesday night. Troopers said around 11:36 p.m., a driver was heading north on Durban Road when they ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.
deltanews.tv
Weekend Homicides in Greenwood
Three people are dead after two separate shootings occurred Sunday night in Greenwood. More details are in the story.
FOX Carolina
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
