ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clemsontigers.com

Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay. ESPN’s signature pregame show traveled to Tigertown to watch the Tigers face off against NC State’s Wolfpack. Joan Hutto, a resident of...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Come Back to Beat UMass, 3-1

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers (9-5-1, 2-4-1 ACC) earned a comeback win over UMass (6-3-7, 1-1-5 Atlantic 10) on Monday night thanks to three second-half goals. Three different Tigers found the back of the net as Clemson earned the victory, ending a three-match losing streak. Clemson came out...
CLEMSON, SC
Autoweek.com

John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races

John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Brewing company moves ahead with downtown Greenville project

A new brewing company is set to move forward on city-approved plans for the renovation of an iconic cigar warehouse in downtown Greenville. The New Realm Brewing Co. Greenville facility will be the brewery’s fourth location. The development of the brewery and restaurant will include an outdoor dining pavilion...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
spartanburg.com

New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion

If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running off road in Laurens County, SCHP says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina said a driver has died after running off the road in Laurens County late Tuesday night. Troopers said around 11:36 p.m., a driver was heading north on Durban Road when they ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business catches fire Monday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy