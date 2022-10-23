Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s South Carolina High School Coach of the Week (Oct. 19-22)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s South Carolina High School Coach of the Week for Oct. 19-22 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Friday, Oct. 28 If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSC.

THIS WEEK’S SOUTH CAROLINA COACH OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor's Note: Our Coach of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Greg Porter, Greenville

The Red Raiders have won six in a row after opening the season with three straight losses. Their latest win was a 66-7 rout of Greenwood, a team that beat them last season.

Greenville is favored to beat Easley in the final game of the regular season. That would give the Red Raiders the region championship.

Keith West, Manning

Manning just hammered a Loris team that had been on a season-long roll 26-0. That gets your attention. So does the 7-2 record. Manning was just 3-6 last year.

West has overseen quite a turnaround.

Page Wofford, Northwestern

Yes, the Trojans win year after year. But their 43-33 win over defending AAAA state champion South Pointe is something to feel good about.

The Trojans have a showdown with Catawba Ridge for the regional title as the regular season draws to a close.

Corey Crosby, Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Bamberg-Ehrhardt reached the AA state championship game last season. But the Red Raiders got dinged by a couple of early-season losses in 2022.

That seems like a distant issue since B-E has reeled off three straight shutouts. The defense is peaking at the right time.

Will Furse, Laurence Manning Academy

The Swamp Cats are 7-2 after winning five in a row. Their latest win was a 54-14 thrashing of Orangeburg Prep. That streak started after LMA lost to SCISA superpower Hammond.

LMA was 5-4 last season, so the Swamp Cats are making strides.

Michael Sonneborn, Southside Christian

The defending AA state champions started the season 0-3 after going undefeated in 2021. At the same time, those were real tough opponents, including Charlotte Christian, Abbeville and Commerce (Georgia).

Since then the Sabres have won five in a row and lead their region. It looks like they’re fine.

Jerry Brown, Berkeley

The Stags have experienced a tough season. But they got some joy in the form of a 12-7 win over Stratford to snap a six-game losing streak despite coming into the game with injury issues.