Bloomsburg, PA

Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

By Julye Wemple
 3 days ago

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 40-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old earlier this month.

The girl's grandmother contacted police on Oct. 1 to report her granddaughter had been fondled while at a friend's house, said Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar.

In an interview with the Child Advocacy Center, the teen reportedly said she had been "play fighting" with Traveon Antonio Hines at an apartment in the 100 block of W. Main Street when he reached under her shirt to touch her breasts. He then grabbed her from behind and pulled her against his penis, she said.

The teen also allegedly said Hines put his hand inside her pants and fondled her "inside and outside."

Hines was charged with aggravated indecent assault of a person under 16 and indecent assault.

