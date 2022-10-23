Tacombi Making Chicago Debut in Summer 2023

Tacombi , the fast-growing New York City-based taqueria, is making its Chicago debut next year in the Fulton Market/West Loop Neighborhood .

The company accelerated its expansion plans with the help of a $27.5 million investment from Enlightened Hospitality Investments last year. Tacombi’s currently has at least 13 units, but founder Dario Wolos hopes to reach 75 units across the U.S. with multiple formats in the next five years, with a lease signed for a new unit in Long Island. Other locations are already planned within the D.C. and Miami markets. A representative from the company tells What Now Chicago Tacombi hopes to make its Chicago debut in Summer 2023.

“I really believe what we do is a perspective on Mexico that a lot of people will love across the U.S.,” Wolos told Nation’s Restaurant News last year. “Our focus is really to improve the people and supply chain systems as we grow. That’s the highest priority, to make sure the quality remains and improves.”

In addition to the delicious Mexican food, the company will continue its charitable efforts and grow the impact of The Tacombi Foundation , a nonprofit organization with a mission to advance Mexican communities through education and food accessibility. As part of the foundation, The Tacombi Community Kitchen provides food for people in need by donating thousands of quality and reliable Mexican meals prepared in the kitchens of Tacombi taquerias.

Photo: Official

