WLUC
Higher Love Houghton dispensary celebrates 1 year of business
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton cannabis provider Higher Love celebrated its one-year anniversary on Monday. Higher Love has other branches in Marquette, Crystal Falls, Munising and Ironwood. The celebration kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving all of the staff in commemoration of the anniversary. There were sales on...
Michigan Tech researchers are turning plastic waste into food for the U.S. military
It’s edible, the stuff being produced in Stephen Techtmann’s lab. Or it’s meant to be. It doesn’t smell bad, he said, a bit like a yeast extract or the Australian food spread Vegemite. But he hasn’t tasted it. First, he wants to know it’s safe, free...
UPMATTERS
Historic house in Central destroyed by fire
CENTRAL, Mich. (WJMN) – A house owned by the Keweenaw County Historical Society (KCHS) in the Central Mine Historic District was destroyed in a fire on Sunday night, according to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy with the sheriff’s office reportedly responded to assist the Allouez Township...
WLUC
Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township
HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was taken to UPHS-Marquette Tuesday night after hitting a tree with a minivan in Marquette County. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m., when a minivan driven by a Florence, Wis. man crossed the centerline while driving north on M-95 just south of County Road FH.
WLUC
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Authorities from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Wisconsin after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Iron and Dickinson counties on Monday afternoon. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a report around 3:00 p.m....
wnmufm.org
UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP
BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Woman Dies After Crashing Car In Westwood Mall Parking Lot
A Negaunee woman has died after having a medical condition that led to her crashing her vehicle in the Westwood Mall parking lot Monday night. Marquette County Sheriffs Deputies say the call came in at 6:44 Monday night. Deputies say the 37-year-old woman had a medical emergency when she crashed her car into the curb. She was rushed to UP Health System-Marquette by ambulance, but died from her medical situation.
