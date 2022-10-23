Read full article on original website
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Waddell construction worker badly injured after 2-car crash
A construction worker is recovering after being hit by a car in Waddell on Oct. 29 near 175th Avenue and Olive. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two cars were involved in the crash and that the worker was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
West Phoenix rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
PHOENIX - One person died and four others were hurt in a rollover crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road early Sunday morning, according to Phoenix Fire. Fire officials say the collision involved multiple vehicles, but did not release any details on what led up to the accident. One person...
KTAR.com
Wreck closes southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler
PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler was closed for two hours because of a wreck Friday afternoon, authorities said. The highway was closed because of a crash at Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, at about 1 p.m. the Arizona Department of Transportation said. SR 347...
AZFamily
Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Responders found a white pickup truck and a...
fox10phoenix.com
Motorcyclist killed in west Phoenix I-10 crash; lanes reopened
PHOENIX - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in west Phoenix have reopened after a deadly motorcycle crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Officials said a motorcyclist rear-ended a car near 67th Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning. The motorcycle rider, who was not identified, died...
fox10phoenix.com
Piestewa Peak hiker suffers a seizure, falls off the steep trail, fire department says
PHOENIX - A man was hiking on the Piestewa Peak trail in Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 29, had a seizure and fell, the fire department said. The man, in his 30s, "fell off the north side" of the trail around 4 p.m, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas. Family members called 911 when they noticed he was experiencing a possible seizure and then fell.
AZFamily
Woman killed in fiery crash on I-10 in west Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman was killed after a semi crashed into her vehicle on the eastbound I-10 near 59th Avenue early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two semi-trucks and a car. Melki says the semi-truck reportedly rear-ended the car, pushing it several hundred feet into another semi which then burst into flames. Video from the scene shows both the sedan and semi engulfed in flames.
Man has serious injuries after being hit by car in Waddell
WADDELL, Ariz. — A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Waddell Saturday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area of 175th and Olive avenues around 2 p.m. for reports of a man struck by a car.
KTAR.com
Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
AZFamily
House fire in midtown Phoenix leaves four people without a home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four people were forced out of their home after their house caught fire Friday night in midtown Phoenix. A spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said they received a 911 call around 9:21 p.m. reporting a house near 13th Street and Almeria Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back patio of the home.
fox10phoenix.com
Video captures hammer attack on Phoenix light rail passenger
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a man with a hammer on the light rail in Phoenix. Officers say the victim, a 36-year-old man, was on the light rail near 44th Street and Washington during the early morning hours of Oct. 14 when the attack happened.
Infant Died In A Bicycle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a bicycle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace. It happened at about 3.30 p.m. The Police were called to the scene where a mother and her infant had been involved in a bicycle crash.
Police investigation in Mesa neighborhood near Broadway and Almas School roads
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped on US 60 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver is in custody after he was stopped by Department of Public Safety troopers on the U.S. 60 in Mesa on Tuesday night. DPS troopers say the driver was first spotted going east in the westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near 44th Street. Then, he reportedly kept going the wrong way and jumped on the U.S. 60.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out during party at Tempe Airbnb, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after a shooting reportedly broke out during a party at a Tempe Airbnb early Saturday morning, and police say the shooters have not been caught. Officers received 911 calls about shots fired at a home near University and Hardy Drive at around 3:30...
fox10phoenix.com
Tolleson voting center evacuated due to fire
TOLLESON, Ariz. - A voting center in Tolleson is closed after the building was evacuated due to a fire. The Tolleson Fire Department says it responded on Oct. 27 to the City of Tolleson senior center, located near 99th Avenue and Van Buren, for reports of smoke in the building.
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped in Mesa was going 90 mph, had his headlights off, DPS says
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) — A wrong-way driver was reportedly going 90 miles per hour and had his headlights off on the U.S. 60 in Mesa before he was arrested on Tuesday night. The Department of Public Safety says just before 10 p.m., 33-year-old Justin Gene Lum was spotted by multiple witnesses going east on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near 44th Street. He reportedly continued driving his Mazda sedan, with the headlights off, the wrong way onto the U.S. 60.
AZFamily
Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood
Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
12news.com
Phoenix residents frustrated with delay in bulk trash pickup
PHOENIX — Some Phoenix residents are dealing with some trash trouble -- there have been delays with bulk trash pickup across the city and some are frustrated with the piling trash. From chairs to stacks of branches, you don't have to go far to find heaps of debris in...
'There are things that they could do': Neighbors upset over City of Phoenix's lack of enforcement regarding visitors on Cholla Trail
PHOENIX — Neighbors along Camelback Mountain's Cholla Trail say the City of Phoenix isn’t policing the trail, and hikers who start up the mountain early in the morning. Cholla Trail is supposed to be open from sunrise to sunset. But neighbors have filmed hikers making their way up the trail in the dark, with flashlights.
