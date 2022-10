SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and nine rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points — hitting five 3-pointers — and had six assists for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley added in 14 points apiece. Markkanen matched his season high with 10 field goals after shooting a season-best 66.7% from the floor. He is finding ways to make a major impact on offense despite shooting only 24% from 3-point range through his first five games. “I know the numbers will even out, so I keep working on it and it will start going eventually,” Markkanen said. “But it feels good I’m able to do other stuff than just rely on that shot.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 27 MINUTES AGO