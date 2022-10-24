ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

klin.com

Lincoln Man Killed In Fiery Crash In Iowa

A 32 year old Lincoln man was killed in a one vehicle crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa last Sunday morning. Police say 32 year old Darian Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators say Davis was northbound on I-29 around 4:00 a.m. when his...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol's surprise truck inspections channel safety

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning showing drivers the small ways they can make roads safer for everyone. Troopers held 46 surprise truck inspections near 210th Street and West Center Road this morning. They looked at things such as tires, brakes and lighting. They're calling...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Only want to go through that once': Farmer loses hundreds of acres in Lancaster Co. fire

HALLAM, Neb. — Along southwest 86th Street, house after house where fires spread right up to the doorstep. The structures of the homes, however, were spared. “The firemen were amazing, everyone out here risking everything just to stop it, was great,” said Dwayne Pospisil, who believes his house is still standing because of the fortitude of local firefighters.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Laurel quadruple homicide suspect released from hospital, lodged in jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on Aug. 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of Aug. 5, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment ever since.
LAUREL, NE
KETV.com

'Wind-blown' fire damages two Omaha homes early Monday

OMAHA, Neb. — Strong winds blew flames from a fire on a deck toward two Omaha homes, causing significant damage to one of them early Monday morning. Omaha Fire Battalion Chief James Combs said crews were called to the scene near 79th and Vernon avenues around 1:25 a.m. He said the house where the fire started sustained roughly $100,000 in damage. The flames also damaged siding on the house next door.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police

UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Investigators Believe Lincoln Apartment Fire Was Deliberately Set

Lincoln fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 12 unit apartment building near 15th and F Street around 1:00 Sunday afternoon. “The fire and smoke was actually found in the central hallway of the 12-plex,” LFR Captain Nancy Crist says. She says one resident jumped...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Roca Berry Farm evacuated Sunday afternoon due to wildfire

ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Roca Berry Farm evacuated Sunday afternoon around 3:00 as a precaution due to the wildfires in Lancaster County. The fire did not damage the farm, but high winds took down a couple of tree branches. Roca Berry staff would like to thank the first responders...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City

STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
STEELE CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Railroad Museum defends property use near depot

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska Railroad Museum has filed a brief in opposition to summary judgment in Nebraska City’s lawsuit claiming street right of way near the railroad tracks and the historic Burlington Northern Depot. The city references an 1855 plat map to describe street right-of-way that the Nebraska...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

