LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on Aug. 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of Aug. 5, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment ever since.

LAUREL, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO