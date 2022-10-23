ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

9NEWS

Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins

NEW YORK — A lawyer for a Colorado man accused of cheating donors to a $25 million fund to build a wall along the southern U.S. border told jurors on Tuesday that they should question why his client's fraud trial is being held in New York, tapping into a theme that may have contributed to an earlier trial ending with a deadlocked jury.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Idaho Springs man used PPP funds for personal expenses, feds say

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Idaho Springs man is accused of illegally obtaining more than $1 million by submitting a number of fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans, the United States Attorney’s Office announced. Edward Baker Harrington, 59, was arrested after being indicted by a federal grand jury for...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Man who filmed shooting response acquitted of obstruction

BOULDER, Colo. — Dean Schiller had just left a Colorado supermarket after shopping last year when he heard gunshots and saw three people lying face down. The independent, part-time journalist, began livestreaming on his YouTube channel, before officers arrived, and later refused dozens of police orders to move away.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

'People should be so pissed off': Parents of severely mentally ill say Colorado's system is broken

DENVER — I asked to watch and listen. For one hour. No notes. No camera. No recording. I just wanted to listen. An hour later, after hearing the deeply personal stories of parent after parent after parent, it was clear. Whatever things politicians and bureaucrats and others think they’re doing to deal with the state of the state’s mental health care system, it’s not enough for these parents of severely mentally ill children.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Woman found dead in 1973 remains unidentified

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Nearly 50 years after skeletal remains were found near Platteville in Weld County, investigators are hopeful a facial reconstruction can help them identify the woman. The unidentified remains were discovered on Nov. 19, 1973, about four miles west of Platteville and just north of the...
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Marshall Fire losses top $2 billion

COLORADO, USA — A wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and businesses in Boulder County last winter caused more than $2 billion in losses, making it by far the costliest in Colorado history, the state insurance commissioner said. Commissioner Michael Conway provided the updated estimate last week during a...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Free legal advice offered to Coloradans Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Coloradans who need legal advice will be able to get it at no cost starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Denver City and County Building on Thursday, Oct. 27. People can attend these free sessions in person, by video, or by phone. Legal help will be...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Newly released report analyzes Marshall Fire spread and response

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A report released Thursday gives an in-depth look into the chaotic first hours of the Marshall Fire. The report, known as a facilitated learning analysis, was requested by the Mountain View Fire Department, Louisville Fire Department and Boulder County. It was led by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Shooting by Clear Creek deputy turned over to grand jury

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A grand jury will decide whether charges should be filed in the killing of Christian Glass by a Clear Creek County sheriff's deputy. According to a release from the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office, DA Heidi McCollum is presenting the June 10 shooting near Silver Plume to the 2022-23 Fifth Judicial District Grand Jury.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Denver has its last 6 p.m. sunset until March

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 6:00 p.m. sunset on Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the last 6 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, March 9, 2023.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

12 people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo — Twelve people are injured after a crash in Aurora Saturday night. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers responded to a two-car crash at South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive with 12 people hurt, many of them with life-threatening injuries. Multiple ambulances were called to...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver local news

