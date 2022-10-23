Read full article on original website
Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins
NEW YORK — A lawyer for a Colorado man accused of cheating donors to a $25 million fund to build a wall along the southern U.S. border told jurors on Tuesday that they should question why his client's fraud trial is being held in New York, tapping into a theme that may have contributed to an earlier trial ending with a deadlocked jury.
Idaho Springs man used PPP funds for personal expenses, feds say
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Idaho Springs man is accused of illegally obtaining more than $1 million by submitting a number of fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans, the United States Attorney’s Office announced. Edward Baker Harrington, 59, was arrested after being indicted by a federal grand jury for...
Denver working with nonprofits to set up shelter in case of potential influx of migrants
DENVER — On Sept. 22, a group of migrants from Venezuela found themselves at the doorstep of the American Red Cross office in Denver, before the building was open. According to a spokesperson for the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming, help arrived when they were made aware. They contacted local emergency management and other partners to provide support.
Do's and don'ts of mail-in voting for the 2022 Colorado election
DENVER — Election Day is quickly approaching in Colorado, and ballots were mailed to registered voters on Oct. 21. In order to be counted, ballots are due by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, when polls close. The Colorado Secretary of State's Office answers a variety of questions voters may...
Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction of Castle Rock man
NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy...
Man who filmed shooting response acquitted of obstruction
BOULDER, Colo. — Dean Schiller had just left a Colorado supermarket after shopping last year when he heard gunshots and saw three people lying face down. The independent, part-time journalist, began livestreaming on his YouTube channel, before officers arrived, and later refused dozens of police orders to move away.
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
Bennet, O'Dea to debate Friday in race for Colorado Senate seat
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet faces a challenge from Republican challenger and business owner Joe O'Dea for one of Colorado's two U.S. Senate seats. The two will debate at 7 p.m. Friday at Colorado State University in Fort Collins in the sixth and final 9NEWS...
'People should be so pissed off': Parents of severely mentally ill say Colorado's system is broken
DENVER — I asked to watch and listen. For one hour. No notes. No camera. No recording. I just wanted to listen. An hour later, after hearing the deeply personal stories of parent after parent after parent, it was clear. Whatever things politicians and bureaucrats and others think they’re doing to deal with the state of the state’s mental health care system, it’s not enough for these parents of severely mentally ill children.
Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
Woman found dead in 1973 remains unidentified
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Nearly 50 years after skeletal remains were found near Platteville in Weld County, investigators are hopeful a facial reconstruction can help them identify the woman. The unidentified remains were discovered on Nov. 19, 1973, about four miles west of Platteville and just north of the...
Marshall Fire losses top $2 billion
COLORADO, USA — A wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and businesses in Boulder County last winter caused more than $2 billion in losses, making it by far the costliest in Colorado history, the state insurance commissioner said. Commissioner Michael Conway provided the updated estimate last week during a...
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
Mountain View Fire Rescue awards department's first medal of valor
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Mountain View Fire Rescue made history on Thursday as it awarded its first medal of valor. The medal went to Deputy Chief Sterling Folden. The department said Folden went above and beyond the call of duty during the early hours of the Marshall Fire. According...
Free legal advice offered to Coloradans Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Coloradans who need legal advice will be able to get it at no cost starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Denver City and County Building on Thursday, Oct. 27. People can attend these free sessions in person, by video, or by phone. Legal help will be...
Newly released report analyzes Marshall Fire spread and response
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A report released Thursday gives an in-depth look into the chaotic first hours of the Marshall Fire. The report, known as a facilitated learning analysis, was requested by the Mountain View Fire Department, Louisville Fire Department and Boulder County. It was led by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
Shooting by Clear Creek deputy turned over to grand jury
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A grand jury will decide whether charges should be filed in the killing of Christian Glass by a Clear Creek County sheriff's deputy. According to a release from the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office, DA Heidi McCollum is presenting the June 10 shooting near Silver Plume to the 2022-23 Fifth Judicial District Grand Jury.
Denver has its last 6 p.m. sunset until March
DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 6:00 p.m. sunset on Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the last 6 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Colorado county hopes 4-day workweek will help attract workers
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Starting in 2023, Clear Creek County will shift non-emergency county government services to a four-day workweek. County commissioners approved a trial of the schedule at a board meeting Oct. 18. The county hopes the schedule, along with the pay increase they approved last month,...
12 people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Aurora
AURORA, Colo — Twelve people are injured after a crash in Aurora Saturday night. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers responded to a two-car crash at South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive with 12 people hurt, many of them with life-threatening injuries. Multiple ambulances were called to...
