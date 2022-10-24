Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
KFYR-TV
Burgum: ND immunization requirements will not include COVID vaccine
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the CDC sent out new recommendations regarding COVID vaccine booster requirements for school-aged children, Governor Burgum tweeted his thoughts. Governor Burgum said that “North Dakota immunization requirements are set by state law, not the CDC. They do not, and will not, include the COVID-19 vaccine.”
KFYR-TV
Burgum unveils plan to combat workforce shortage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Workforce shortages have been an issue in Bismarck and the rest of the nation. Wednesday, Governor Burgum along with members of North Dakota’s Development Council released proposals to address the need. The 50-million-dollar ND Works Investment Plan focuses on five areas to foster workforce...
KFYR-TV
Marriage counseling vs. divorce: combating the rising divorce rates in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It seems like lots of things are going up and up these days. Gas prices and groceries are just a few. Another alarming increase taking place in North Dakota is the divorce rate. All the stress COVID-19 created, combined with skyrocketing inflation seems to be negatively...
KFYR-TV
DOJ’s Election Day program: how to report voting concerns
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Fargo will oversee complaints people have related to election day in North Dakota. The Election Day Program runs nationwide, and in North Dakota, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Volk will lead the efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He says complaints can span an array of election-related concerns and will be forwarded to the FBI.
KFYR-TV
Opponents of Measure 1 gather at the Capitol
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People from various industries who oppose Measure 1 gathered at the Capitol today to discuss how the current system works and why the measure would slow progress. The Measure would impose term limits on state legislators to serve no more than 8 years in the House...
KFYR-TV
Three-division proposal meets 60% membership support threshold to be presented to the NDHSAA
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The three-class system for high school basketball in North Dakota is being proposed again. This time, it’s gaining serious momentum. A survey was conducted with member schools in February of 2022, and more than 85% of responses were in support. After overwhelming support from the survey, a focus group made up of a representative from each region put together a proposal. That proposal was finalized earlier this month.
KFYR-TV
Drought has quickly reemerged in ND, but it might not last for too long
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a practically drought-free summer, dry conditions recently have allowed drought to return to most of North Dakota. The drought monitor has recently gone through drastic swings, from the peak of one of the worst droughts last August, to some improvements from one year ago, to zero percent of the state in drought by June. But now the drought has quickly reemerged within the past two months and we’re back to 92 percent of the state in drought.
KFYR-TV
Falling oil prices to spur lower taxes for ND drillers
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Unless oil prices increase dramatically in the remaining days of October, North Dakota’s treasury won’t be banking the benefits of a tax increase on drillers that have bumped state tax collections by $120 million since June, the state tax commissioner said Monday. The...
KFYR-TV
MDU bumps up natural gas prices
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Montana-Dakota Utilities 2022-23 natural gas price outlook, customers could see a $30 per month increase over the 2021-22 season, meaning a total increase of about $150 for the average residential customer over the five-month winter season. This could be even higher, though....
KFYR-TV
North Dakota’s energy leaders discuss long term future of energy sources
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is known for its oil and gas production, but state Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms expects the future to be more energy-diverse. That was the message at the “Bakken 2030 and Beyond” event last week in Watford City. Helms said that...
Comments / 0