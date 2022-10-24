BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a practically drought-free summer, dry conditions recently have allowed drought to return to most of North Dakota. The drought monitor has recently gone through drastic swings, from the peak of one of the worst droughts last August, to some improvements from one year ago, to zero percent of the state in drought by June. But now the drought has quickly reemerged within the past two months and we’re back to 92 percent of the state in drought.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO