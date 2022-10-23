Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Iowa Football Receives '23 Schedule from B1G
Hawkeyes Play 5 Conference Home Games, Has Trip to Penn State
ktvo.com
TSU head coach returns to Iowa
Truman State basketball head coach, Jeff Horner, returns to Iowa to coach the Bulldogs against his alma mater. While at Iowa, Horner set records for all-time three-pointers made and assists. After leaving the Hawkeyes, he once returned as an assistant coach, but come October 31st, he will return to Iowa...
Iowa Football: Jack Campbell named Campbell Trophy Finalist
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell has continued to cement himself in Hawkeye history as one of the most dynamic consistent linebackers in school history. On Wednesday morning, he was named a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, which recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye transfer looks for ways to contribute
IOWA CITY — Molly Davis isn’t settling for a handful of minutes as the backup point guard on the Iowa women’s basketball team. The Central Michigan transfer will provide the Hawkeyes with some needed depth at the point, but Davis is also in the mix for playing time as a shooting guard.
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz updates quarterback situation ahead of Northwestern
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Hawkeyes' matchup against Northwestern. Ferentz was asked about the quarterback situation entering the matchup against the Wildcats. In this past Saturday's loss to Ohio State, Iowa decided to make a quarterback change as the Hawkeyes replaced starter Spencer Petras with backup Alex Padilla.
A look at Iowa's five remaining opponents as the Hawkeyes sit at 3-4
Iowa sits in a unique position after seven games. The Hawkeyes sit at 3-4 with five games remaining on the schedule. The Hawkeyes have not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and it seems that Iowa is in jeopardy of ending that streak if things can't turn around in the next couple of weeks.
blackheartgoldpants.com
David Porter was right
Most weeks, I’ve used this space to highlight specific areas where Iowa was good or bad (mainly bad) in the prior week’s game. So I’ll do it again:. They lost, they turned it over a laughable 6 times (129th), scored 0 offensive touchdowns (126th), held the ball for 29:14 (66th), converted 7% of their third downs (128th), had 2.2 yards/carry (118th), 46% completion percentage (120th), and allowed 5 QB sacks (113th). All together, it generates a 0.07 on my complementary football scorecard.
Iowa High School Football Rankings
Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (3) 9-0 46 2 2. Southeast Polk 8-1 40 3 3. Ankeny 8-1 38 4 (tie) West Des Moines Dowling (2) 8-1 38 1 5. Cedar Falls 7-2 30 5 6. Sioux City East 7-2 18 8 (tie) Marion Linn-Mar 6-3 18 T10 8. Iowa City High […]
'It's hard to have confidence when you aren't seeing results': Kirk Ferentz expands on state of Iowa's offense
The storylines surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes have been all about the lack of offensive production. Iowa is 128th in scoring, 127th in rushing yards per game, 126th in third-down percentage, 126th in red zone percentage and 122nd in passing offense. It's been a dark cloud looming over the program through the first seven games and something that has haunted Iowa fans.
These Hawkeye Fans Aren’t Happy With the Offensive Coordinator
In what was likely the worst Hawkeye performance we've seen so far this season, some Iowa fans are calling for the offensive coordinator's job. As the Hawkeyes took on the second-best team in the country on Saturday, they were dominated on both sides of the ball. When you're playing Ohio State, you have to pretty much play a perfect game if you want a chance to win.
Yardbarker
Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
Golf Digest
Iowa-Northwestern has opened with the lowest O/U in college football history, is now must-see TV
By now you’ve probably heard the news: The Iowa offense STINKS. It reeks historically. The Hawkeyes rank DFL in the FBS. Through seven games, Brian Ferentz’s dodo birds have amassed just 1,591 yards and 94 points. On Saturday, they got blown out 54-10 by Ohio State. Seven of their ten points came courtesy of a pick six. Things are grim.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: Kirk Ferentz's loyalty could ruin his legacy with Hawkeyes
Prior to the start of the 2016 season, LSU coach Les Miles was asked to make an offensive identity switch. The simple move would be to fire then-coordinator Cam Cameron after failing to score more than 20 points in 4 of the last 5 games. But Miles said he could...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Wind turbine malfunctions, causes field fire in Iowa
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A malfunction on a wind turbine near Williamsburg started a field fire early Monday morning. A photo from the Williamsburg Fire Department shows the turbine on fire just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to secure the burning turbine before they could put out the...
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
