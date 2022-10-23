ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

ktvo.com

TSU head coach returns to Iowa

Truman State basketball head coach, Jeff Horner, returns to Iowa to coach the Bulldogs against his alma mater. While at Iowa, Horner set records for all-time three-pointers made and assists. After leaving the Hawkeyes, he once returned as an assistant coach, but come October 31st, he will return to Iowa...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
247Sports

Iowa Football: Jack Campbell named Campbell Trophy Finalist

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell has continued to cement himself in Hawkeye history as one of the most dynamic consistent linebackers in school history. On Wednesday morning, he was named a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, which recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye transfer looks for ways to contribute

IOWA CITY — Molly Davis isn’t settling for a handful of minutes as the backup point guard on the Iowa women’s basketball team. The Central Michigan transfer will provide the Hawkeyes with some needed depth at the point, but Davis is also in the mix for playing time as a shooting guard.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

David Porter was right

Most weeks, I’ve used this space to highlight specific areas where Iowa was good or bad (mainly bad) in the prior week’s game. So I’ll do it again:. They lost, they turned it over a laughable 6 times (129th), scored 0 offensive touchdowns (126th), held the ball for 29:14 (66th), converted 7% of their third downs (128th), had 2.2 yards/carry (118th), 46% completion percentage (120th), and allowed 5 QB sacks (113th). All together, it generates a 0.07 on my complementary football scorecard.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa High School Football Rankings

Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (3) 9-0 46 2 2. Southeast Polk 8-1 40 3 3. Ankeny 8-1 38 4 (tie) West Des Moines Dowling (2) 8-1 38 1 5. Cedar Falls 7-2 30 5 6. Sioux City East 7-2 18 8 (tie) Marion Linn-Mar 6-3 18 T10 8. Iowa City High […]
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

'It's hard to have confidence when you aren't seeing results': Kirk Ferentz expands on state of Iowa's offense

The storylines surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes have been all about the lack of offensive production. Iowa is 128th in scoring, 127th in rushing yards per game, 126th in third-down percentage, 126th in red zone percentage and 122nd in passing offense. It's been a dark cloud looming over the program through the first seven games and something that has haunted Iowa fans.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

These Hawkeye Fans Aren’t Happy With the Offensive Coordinator

In what was likely the worst Hawkeye performance we've seen so far this season, some Iowa fans are calling for the offensive coordinator's job. As the Hawkeyes took on the second-best team in the country on Saturday, they were dominated on both sides of the ball. When you're playing Ohio State, you have to pretty much play a perfect game if you want a chance to win.
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize

(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
BUFFALO, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Wind turbine malfunctions, causes field fire in Iowa

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A malfunction on a wind turbine near Williamsburg started a field fire early Monday morning. A photo from the Williamsburg Fire Department shows the turbine on fire just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to secure the burning turbine before they could put out the...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa

Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
247Sports

247Sports

