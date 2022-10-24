(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Utah Highway Patrol says they responded to about 190 weather-related crashes statewide, with a number of them in Beaver County. This weekend's snowfall caused a number of driving issues, and conditions became so bad, the UHP actually closed off parts of I-15 in Beaver County due to the snow. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Salt Lake, Tooele and Rush Valleys, with lake effect snow falling yesterday. A hard freeze warning was also issued for Salt Lake City, Tooele, Ogden and several other cities.

BEAVER COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO