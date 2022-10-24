ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Major I-15 delays expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers on northbound I-15 through Murray should be prepared for delays Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. UDOT says that five of the six northbound lanes of travel will be closed at 3900 South, beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Crews will be fixing overhead freeway signs...
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

UHP Confirms Identity Of Wasatch County Fatality

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-The Utah Highway Patrol confirms USU-Eastern Utah women’s soccer player Lauren Bradshaw was killed last Saturday evening near Soldier Summit in Wasatch County. As stormy conditions descended upon the Beehive State this past weekend, numerous roads were affected by weather, including US Highway 6, where the tragedy...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Utah’s full service restaurant licenses could run dry soon

If you’ve been following along with morbid curiosity this year, you’re no doubt aware of the storied drought of bar licenses in Utah. Want to open a bar in the Beehive? You better have a cash runway like Elon coupled with the patience of Job (the biblical one, not the Appley one).
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Lehi Athlete Dies In Central Utah Crash

(Soldier Summit, UT) — A teen athlete from Lehi has died in a weekend crash in central Utah. Eighteen-year-old Lauren Bradshaw was driving on U.S. Highway 6 on Saturday night when she lost control of her car and crashed head-on into another vehicle. Bradshaw was a soccer player at USU-Eastern and was reportedly driving back from a match at the time she crashed. Wet weather is thought to be a factor in the deadly crash.
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Nearly 200 Weather-Related Crashes Over the Weekend

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Utah Highway Patrol says they responded to about 190 weather-related crashes statewide, with a number of them in Beaver County. This weekend's snowfall caused a number of driving issues, and conditions became so bad, the UHP actually closed off parts of I-15 in Beaver County due to the snow. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Salt Lake, Tooele and Rush Valleys, with lake effect snow falling yesterday. A hard freeze warning was also issued for Salt Lake City, Tooele, Ogden and several other cities.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fire captain shares advice on escaping an apartment blaze

SALT LAKE CITY — A four-alarm fire burned an apartment building under construction early Wednesday morning and forced the evacuation of 200 people. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tips from a professional. Unified Fire Capt. Eric Holmes of the Unified Fire Authority...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Possible I-15 road rage incident leads to fatal shooting in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A man was shot and killed in Sandy after a possible road rage incident that began on Interstate 15 on Wednesday. According to the Sandy Police Department, the incident between two men began on the highway at around 9:30 a.m. when one, Rodrigo Monroy, cut off another driver. The other driver "suggested" Monroy pull over, according to the police report, leading to the men getting off I-15 near 10640 South Holiday Park Drive.
SANDY, UT

