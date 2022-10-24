Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Major I-15 delays expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers on northbound I-15 through Murray should be prepared for delays Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. UDOT says that five of the six northbound lanes of travel will be closed at 3900 South, beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Crews will be fixing overhead freeway signs...
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Salt Lake Valley, Tooele could face winter driving conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in parts of Salt Lake and Tooele counties could be facing some winter driving conditions during their Thursday morning commutes. Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says lake-effect snow from the Great Salt Lake could last nearly all night. “We do...
kslnewsradio.com
Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County
TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
KSLTV
Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt helps South Jordan man prove his insurance claim
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — If you have been in a crash caused by a semi-truck driver, you should be able to count on the trucking company to fix your car. But if the company refuses to believe their driver was at fault, right or wrong, they could refuse to pay your claim.
Vehicle rollover in Snake Creek Canyon activates Wasatch S&R and Wasatch Fire
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch Fire and Wasatch County Search and Rescue were dispatched after a 911 call reported a vehicle rollover on Snake Creek Canyon Road above Midway. Snowy […]
Ogden residents asking city to address various water system issues
Residents of an Ogden neighborhood say they’ve been dealing with severe water pressure problems and other related issues for almost two months.
kslnewsradio.com
Roads closed, some apts. off-limits, demolition set after Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City fire officials are letting some residents back into their buildings following the Sugar House fire that started early Wednesday morning. Some units will not be accessible until crews finish working on the scene of the destroyed construction site. The Salt Lake City...
Friends of Springville girl hit by pickup truck expect long road to recovery
A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was hit by a pickup truck while walking to school Tuesday morning in Springville.
hebervalleyradio.com
UHP Confirms Identity Of Wasatch County Fatality
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-The Utah Highway Patrol confirms USU-Eastern Utah women’s soccer player Lauren Bradshaw was killed last Saturday evening near Soldier Summit in Wasatch County. As stormy conditions descended upon the Beehive State this past weekend, numerous roads were affected by weather, including US Highway 6, where the tragedy...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah’s full service restaurant licenses could run dry soon
If you’ve been following along with morbid curiosity this year, you’re no doubt aware of the storied drought of bar licenses in Utah. Want to open a bar in the Beehive? You better have a cash runway like Elon coupled with the patience of Job (the biblical one, not the Appley one).
midutahradio.com
Lehi Athlete Dies In Central Utah Crash
(Soldier Summit, UT) — A teen athlete from Lehi has died in a weekend crash in central Utah. Eighteen-year-old Lauren Bradshaw was driving on U.S. Highway 6 on Saturday night when she lost control of her car and crashed head-on into another vehicle. Bradshaw was a soccer player at USU-Eastern and was reportedly driving back from a match at the time she crashed. Wet weather is thought to be a factor in the deadly crash.
kslnewsradio.com
Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
buildingsaltlake.com
Sugar Alley all but destroyed in massive overnight fire. It sought to extend Sugar House retail and housing space.
A massive fire at a building under construction in the core of Sugar House has significantly damaged Lowe Property Group’s Sugar Alley, and it appears the project that has taken years to get to a point where it was nearly completed will be demolished. Police blocked off Highland Drive...
890kdxu.com
Nearly 200 Weather-Related Crashes Over the Weekend
(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Utah Highway Patrol says they responded to about 190 weather-related crashes statewide, with a number of them in Beaver County. This weekend's snowfall caused a number of driving issues, and conditions became so bad, the UHP actually closed off parts of I-15 in Beaver County due to the snow. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Salt Lake, Tooele and Rush Valleys, with lake effect snow falling yesterday. A hard freeze warning was also issued for Salt Lake City, Tooele, Ogden and several other cities.
Driver slams into Woods Cross home after medical issue
No injuries were reported after a truck slammed into a Woods Cross home on Wednesday when the driver suffered a seizure
kjzz.com
4-alarm fire at Sugar House construction site forces hundreds nearby to evacuate
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 4-alarm fire that broke out just before midnight Tuesday kept fire crews and police busy overnight and forced nearby residents in Sugar House to evacuate. The incident sparked shortly before 11:30 p.m. at an apartment development at 1040 E., 2200 South in Salt...
kslnewsradio.com
Fire captain shares advice on escaping an apartment blaze
SALT LAKE CITY — A four-alarm fire burned an apartment building under construction early Wednesday morning and forced the evacuation of 200 people. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tips from a professional. Unified Fire Capt. Eric Holmes of the Unified Fire Authority...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Possible I-15 road rage incident leads to fatal shooting in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — A man was shot and killed in Sandy after a possible road rage incident that began on Interstate 15 on Wednesday. According to the Sandy Police Department, the incident between two men began on the highway at around 9:30 a.m. when one, Rodrigo Monroy, cut off another driver. The other driver "suggested" Monroy pull over, according to the police report, leading to the men getting off I-15 near 10640 South Holiday Park Drive.
Cause of massive Sugar House construction fire still unknown
A large 4-alarm fire broke out in the Sugar House neighborhood overnight, leading to evacuation orders for hundreds of residents in the area.
