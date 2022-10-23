Last year and at the start of this season, Las Vegas Raiders second-year linebacker Divine Deablo used to focus on analytical websites, paying attention to his grades. “When I noticed they didn’t realize what we were actually running — like I’m dropping to the boundary, they catch it to the field, and they blame that on me — I’m like ‘OK I gotta stop paying attention to these grades, and just play ball and whatever coaches say just listen to them,’” he said. ‘The coaches put you on the field, they expect you to play at a certain level.”

