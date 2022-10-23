ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Garo Yepremian’s Comedic, Tragic Career and Triumphant Life

At first blush, anyway, it looked like some sort of social science experiment playing out in real time. If you were being pursued by a man nearly twice your weight and considerably taller, with designs of driving you into the ground like a smoker snubbing out a cigarette, would it be an exercise in fight? Or in flight? For Garo Yepremian, the answer was a frantic combination of both.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?

A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen. No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons’ Bradley Pinion ‘Not Just a Punter,’ Says Coach

In order to win games in the NFL, you need a complete 53-man team. So when talking about the Atlanta Falcons' success, you have to credit everyone, including punter Bradley Pinion. For punters, it's hard to measure success based on statistics, because when your team succeeds, it usually means you're...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Raiders focus on coaches’ grades rather than other resources

Last year and at the start of this season, Las Vegas Raiders second-year linebacker Divine Deablo used to focus on analytical websites, paying attention to his grades. “When I noticed they didn’t realize what we were actually running — like I’m dropping to the boundary, they catch it to the field, and they blame that on me — I’m like ‘OK I gotta stop paying attention to these grades, and just play ball and whatever coaches say just listen to them,’” he said. ‘The coaches put you on the field, they expect you to play at a certain level.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Breaking Down the First Week 8 Dolphins-Lions Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins' injury list remained a very long one after beginning their practice week ahead of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. By our count, the Dolphins had a whopping 18 players on their first injury report of the week, and one of the new names following the Pittsburgh game was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks Activate L.J. Collier, Designate Tre Brown & Travis Homer to Return to Practice

With the deadline to make a decision on his status looming on Tuesday, the Seahawks officially activated veteran defensive tackle L.J. Collier from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. The team will also welcome running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown back to practice from injured reserve and the PUP list respectively, opening their three-week practice window to be activated to the roster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster

As the Pittsburgh Steelers offense yet again fails to impress in a loss over Miami, there has been a lot of rising tension building within the locker room. This week it was Steelers slot wide receiver Chase Claypool who had some choice words after the game. There are a lot...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dolphins Week 8 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak with their 16-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that victory closed the gap between their national believers and national skeptics. After having a range of 8 to 23 in the 10 national power rankings we survey, that gap closed to 7 to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

After trade, Panthers creating new offensive identity

It took seven games, a major trade and a head coaching change, but the Carolina Panthers are finally creating an identity on offense. When interim head coach Steve Wilks took over two weeks ago, he told offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and his staff that he expects the team’s primary focus to be on running the football — regardless of the score.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Week 7 Report Card: Making the Grade

View the original article to see embedded media. The grades are in for the New York Giants following their 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants lost two starting offensive linemen (Ben Bredeson and Evan Neal) and their starting tight end (Daniel Bellinger), all of whom are key components in run blocking and pass protection.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nick Sirianni Invested in Phillies’ Run to World Series

PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni loves football, no matter whether it’s the pro game, college, or high school, so you know something big was happening on Saturday night when he didn’t watch a single snap of the sport he loves. Instead, the Eagles coach was tuned in to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for QB Mac Jones

The Detroit Lions have sputtered offensively through the last two weeks. After posting league-best scoring totals through the first four weeks of the season, the offense has failed to produce a touchdown in each of its last two games. At the forefront of the difficult stretch has been quarterback Jared...
