Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Jokic, Nuggets keep Lakers winless with 110-99 victory
Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray hit a big 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless with a 110-99 victory Wednesday night
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is often considered the "godfather"of the NBA. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who played for Riley with the Los Angeles Lakers, said he is greatest coach ever on an appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast. "We can score inside, outside and on the break,...
Lakers News: League Expert Breaks Down Top Russell Westbrook Moves
Just three games into the season and Lakers fans have grown tired of what was expected all off-season, trading away Russell Westbrook. The season has since started, all trade rumors quickly went away and Westbrook still remains on the team. The main reason for Westbrook not being able to get...
Magic Johnson Reveals Interesting Take on Draymond Green’s Punch Leaking
View the original article to see embedded media. While the Golden State Warriors are looking to put the Draymond Green situation behind them, some still have questions about how the video of him punching Jordan Poole got leaked. The team announced shortly after the video surfaced that they were launching an investigation into the matter, but no details have surfaced since that announcement.
Falcons’ Bradley Pinion ‘Not Just a Punter,’ Says Coach
In order to win games in the NFL, you need a complete 53-man team. So when talking about the Atlanta Falcons' success, you have to credit everyone, including punter Bradley Pinion. For punters, it's hard to measure success based on statistics, because when your team succeeds, it usually means you're...
Seahawks Activate L.J. Collier, Designate Tre Brown & Travis Homer to Return to Practice
With the deadline to make a decision on his status looming on Tuesday, the Seahawks officially activated veteran defensive tackle L.J. Collier from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. The team will also welcome running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown back to practice from injured reserve and the PUP list respectively, opening their three-week practice window to be activated to the roster.
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Blues, Predators enter matchup starved for goals
The slumping Nashville Predators will seek their first victory on North American soil this season when they host the St.
After trade, Panthers creating new offensive identity
It took seven games, a major trade and a head coaching change, but the Carolina Panthers are finally creating an identity on offense. When interim head coach Steve Wilks took over two weeks ago, he told offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and his staff that he expects the team’s primary focus to be on running the football — regardless of the score.
