ChefReady to Receive Sacred Society Before the Wellness Bodega Officially Launches Next Year

By Amanda Peukert
 3 days ago
The incoming Sacred Society will debut at 1468 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO 80223 , home of Nili Poynter ’s ChefReady — a delivery-optimized commercial ghost kitchen facility.

While Barbie Beltran and Jose Guerrero’s Sacred Society will open at ChefReady later this month, the duo plan to officially launch their brick-and-mortar in 2023. The space will be a cafe and spa — a “spiritual boutique offering healing and manifestation through massages, facials, meditation & more at our 38th and Lowell location,” according to SS’s website.

During the pandemic, Beltran and Guerrero conceived Sacred Society when mandatory downtime “allowed them to dream of healing the mind and body through nutrition, meditation, massage, and other practices.”

Best Served Creative, founded by Jensen Cummings, will be the group managing the launch of Sacred Society. Jensen told the Denver Post , “if you Google, ‘healthy food in Denver,’ IHOP comes up because it has an egg white omelet.”

Beltran, Guerrero, Cummings, and Denver chef Matthew White will focus on creating a complete wellness center, with the menu focusing specifically on “adaptogens — those plants, herbs, and fungi often used in herbal medicine to help the body process stress, anxiety, fatigue, and other mental and physical ailments.”

What’s more, “all items on the Sacred Society menu are gluten- and soy-free, and start out with a vegan base, with many ingredients sourced locally.”

Information regarding specifics about the brick-and-mortar is forthcoming.



