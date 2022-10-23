Effective: 2022-10-27 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-26 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains A period of heavy snow showers will impact the Monida Pass area of southeastern Beaverhead County through at least 645 PM MDT At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of heavy snow showers over the town of Monida and Monida Pass. HAZARD...Heavy snow showers occurring. Snowfall rates are up to 1 inch per hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Visibility is being reduced to less than 1 mile over Monida Pass. Slushy, snow-covered, or icy roads will make travel difficult. Locations impacted include Monida and Monida Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO