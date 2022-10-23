Boil water notice issued for parts of Cypress due to low distribution system pressure after water main break, officials say

Read full article on original website
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Boil water notice in effect for residents in Cypress caused by low water pressure
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is for low water pressure throughout the district's system.
Boil water notice in effect for some customers in Spring
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is prompted by a low water pressure incident.
Northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp to permanently close
The Harris County Toll Road Authority announced a permanent closure of the northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp beginning Oct. 28. (Courtesy Pexels) The northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp on Tomball Tollway will close permanently starting Oct. 28 at 9 p.m., according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners in northwest Harris County neighborhood demanding answers from CenterPoint after continued power outages
HOUSTON – Homeowners in the Stone Gate Community want to know what is going on with the power lines in their neighborhood. They say when they ask CenterPoint Energy questions they’re not getting many answers, and Linda Granger says she’s out of thousands of dollars. “This is...
mocomotive.com
Overnight storms spark power outages, leave trees downed in Houston area
HOUSTON — Overnight storms left thousands without power and many downed trees in parts of the Greater Houston area early Tuesday. Most of the damage was north of Houston. There were some fallen trees and limbs in Montgomery County. KHOU 11 News found damage in a subdivision near The…
Fire tears through renewable energy plant in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are battling a fire at a renewable energy plant in Fort Bend County. The hazmat team has been called in to help at Fort Bend Power Producers off of FM1994 at Long Point in Fairchild. The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal tweeted...
Houston Chronicle
CenterPoint Energy blames 'buzzards' for mysterious power outages in Cypress, Northwest Harris County
CenterPoint Energy officials are blaming large carrion birds for a series of on-again, off-again power outages in Northwest Harris County in recent weeks. Residents from the Cypress area, located about 30 minutes from downtown Houston, have reported fleeting losses of power flickering their lights and deadening outlets in their homes for weeks, according to KHOU.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County terminates tax abatement with Old Dominion Freight Line
Montgomery County has initiated the process of updating its guidelines surrounding tax incentives agreements. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners approved a termination of a tax abatement for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Conroe Industrial Park North building at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court meeting. The company must pay a recapture amount of $106,512.35 by Oct. 31 to avoid further penalties, according to a document on the Oct. 25 meeting.
CenterPoint blames NW Harris County power outages on 'wildlife interference'
CYPRESS, Texas — People who live in northwest Harris County told KHOU 11 News their power has been temporarily going on and off for weeks and they're frustrated they haven't been able to get answers about the power surges. “It was literally like someone was messing with the lights,"...
Firefighter will be OK after suffering heat exhaustion from house fire in SE Houston, HFD says
A neighbor reported the fire after he went over, banged on the door and rescued a man from the home, officials said. No other injuries besides the firefighter were reported.
KHOU
Houston Forecast: Overnight storms clear out leaving cooler temps
A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight.
wtaw.com
Brazoria County Man Drowns At Lake Somerville
The body of a Brazoria County man who went missing Sunday afternoon in at Lake Somerville was recovered Monday morning. According to the Burleson County sheriff’s office, a death investigation by their department and state game wardens determined that the death of 64 year old John Ross Laughlin was the result of an accidental drowning.
4 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wharton County (Wharton County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Wharton County on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harris County on Saturday. The crash happened on FM 529 near N. Eldridge Parkway at around 8:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Firefighter hospitalized with heat exhaustion after battling blaze in southeast Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – A firefighter was transported to the hospital after putting out a housefire in southeast Houston Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a house fire near the 5000 block of Dumore around 4:30 a.m. Elvis Wilkerson said his neighbor and best friend...
The Reason Behind Mysterious Power Outages In Texas
Residents have been complaining about a series of power outages in recent weeks.
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Spring (Spring, TX)
According to the Harris County Precinct 4, a pedestrian crash was reported in Spring. Officials confirmed that a man was seriously injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 9400 block of Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive.
District burger joint Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack serves plates from under the highway
Houston bison burger ($12.25): A bison patty is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese grilled onion, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. (Photos by George Wiebe/Community Impact) From icehouse to casual burger joint to Houston staple, Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack has evolved alongside the city it calls home. Originally located on the...
Woman dead in Baytown apartment fire, officials say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was found in a unit following an apartment fire in Baytown late Tuesday, according to the Baytown Fire Department. This started at 10:15 p.m. at a complex just off Ward Road near Narcille Street. The fire was put out around 11 p.m. The Baytown...
Click2Houston.com
Man struck by vehicle while landscaping near neighborhood in Spring, Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A man was struck by a vehicle while he was landscaping near a neighborhood in Spring Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Deputies received reports about an auto-pedestrian crash in the 9400 block of Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive. The man was...
