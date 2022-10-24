ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Great Bend Post

U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect in Kansas City neighborhood

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Captain Leslie Foreman. Preliminary report indicates U.S. Marshals were looking for a suspect wanted for a federal escapee warrant. They located the suspect near a residence near the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of meth possession

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Monday, police arrested 37-year-old Douglas J. Followill of Atchison on a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on a $20,000 bond, according...
ATCHISON, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Man escaped from custody at Kansas City hospital

PLATTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to locate 38-year-old Jacob Meineker. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road, according to the Platte County Sheriff. Meineker was last seen wearing blue hospital pants with no shirt and no shoes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.
SHAWNEE, KS
KSN News

KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Worker dead after bridge collapse near Kansas City

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in northwest Missouri collapsed, officials said. Workers were pouring concrete for the deck of the bridge when it fell, Clay County officials said. The bridge, which was replacing an older...
KEARNEY, MO
