U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect in Kansas City neighborhood
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Captain Leslie Foreman. Preliminary report indicates U.S. Marshals were looking for a suspect wanted for a federal escapee warrant. They located the suspect near a residence near the...
Video shows shoplifters stealing shoes from Johnson County store
Lenexa police are looking for six people accused of shoplifting more than a dozen pair of shoes from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
Kansas man accused of meth possession
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Monday, police arrested 37-year-old Douglas J. Followill of Atchison on a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on a $20,000 bond, according...
Sheriff: Man escaped from custody at Kansas City hospital
PLATTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to locate 38-year-old Jacob Meineker. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road, according to the Platte County Sheriff. Meineker was last seen wearing blue hospital pants with no shirt and no shoes.
Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
Racist threats after KC-area prosecutor declines charges in shooting death
KANSAS CITY —The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office received racist, threatening calls Monday after deciding not to charge a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The statement from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker's office said, "The office takes its oath and the safety of...
KC man pleads guilty to $4M meth conspiracy linked to murders
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man pleaded guilty in federal court Oct. 21, to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed 520 kilograms of methamphetamine in the metropolitan area, according to the United State's Attorney's office. Gerald Lee...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
Update: Escaped inmate from northeast Kansas prison apprehended
The search is underway for an escaped inmate out of a northeast Kansas prison.
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it received threats after investigators ruled a shooting of a Kansas City firefighter was self defense.
Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
WIBW
Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.
KCTV 5
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
Man charged in deadly crash after Chiefs game cited ahead of trial
A man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside of Arrowhead Stadium after a Kansas City Chiefs game last year is back in court.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
Sheriff: Worker dead after bridge collapse near Kansas City
KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in northwest Missouri collapsed, officials said. Workers were pouring concrete for the deck of the bridge when it fell, Clay County officials said. The bridge, which was replacing an older...
KHP: Driver dies after pinned between power unit, another semi
GEARY COUNTY —A man died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Peterbilt started rolling forward in the 3200 Block of South U.S. 77 in Junction City. The driver identified as 71-year-old Major Willie Washington of Kansas City, Missouri,...
