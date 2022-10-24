Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Vote Stacey Nell to lead the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office
As an election poll worker, I have worked with Stacey Nell for many years while she served as deputy clerk and chief deputy clerk for Summit County. I have found that Stacey passionately cares about assuring everyone who is qualified to vote is able to vote, that every election in Summit County is carried out legally and fairly, and that all election workers, whether on county staff or temporary, like myself, are fully trained to perform our duties in a meticulously legal manner.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: We support Chris Scherr in his election for Summit County sheriff
We have been fortunate to live in this community for a while, as have many of you. It is an amazing place to live and work. We all ended up here, somehow, or we were born here and have seen many changes. Our community needs a nonpartisan leader, who will consistently do what is best for our community.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I personally know Stacey Nell, and I endorse her to lead the clerk and recorder’s office
I personally know Stacey Nell, who is running for Summit County clerk and recorder. She has served as Summit County chief deputy clerk and recorder for six years, so she has the discipline and experience to manage this very important office. It is critical that anyone running for Summit County clerk and recorder support the transparent, lawful, election process, which Stacey does. She is familiar with all the duties and authority of county clerks as defined by the Colorado Constitution and State Law. In her time working as chief deputy clerk and recorder, Nell has obtained certifications from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of Election Officials to prepare for the role. Our community has grown so much in the last 10 years, and Summit deserves a clerk and recorder that has grown with it. Stacey doesn’t sit idle but continually reaches for additional professional development opportunities to enhance our community’s office while working full time. Her energy and dedication to the office is clear.
Summit Daily News
Gov. Jared Polis appoints Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to 5th Judicial District Court
Gov. Jared Polis appointed Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to fill a vacancy on the 5th Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the retirement of Russell H. Granger and will be effective Tuesday, Nov. 1. Olguin-Fresquez has been an Eagle County court judge in the 5th Judicial District since 2018....
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Vote for change, vote for Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff
We are confidently supporting Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. He is a man of integrity and a man of his word. Chris’s first responder background as a volunteer fire fighter, EMT, field training officer, police officer and detective has provided him the professional experience, education and communication skills respected by his peers and will lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Department to the next level of service. His dedication, resourcefulness and intuition make him a natural leader while fostering collaboration and alliances among emergency service agencies. Naturally, intuitively, Chris is fair, empathetic and compassionate. His character and leadership skills will lend themselves to inclusivity and diversity within the department while establishing appropriate balance among the ranks and welcoming common sense. Running as an unaffiliated candidate, he will represent the people — what is right and just rather than a political agenda. Chris Scherr is a long time Summit County local proudly raising his family here. He sees and understands our community, and we believe he is the best choice for the next Summit County sheriff.
Summit Daily News
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Matt Solomon, Dylan Roberts share different visions in their fifth debate￼
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon may have felt a bit of deja vu as they returned to the Eagle County building for the Vail Daily candidate forum on Wednesday. It was the fifth of six scheduled debates for the two locals from Eagle County. The...
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily News asks readers to report illegal stuffing of political fliers in newspapers
Summit Daily News is asking for help with reporting the unauthorized insertion of political fliers in its newsstands across Summit County. Various illegal fliers that do not include identifying information for any campaign, lobbying group or individual have been found inserted in print newspapers since late September. Locations include high traffic areas in Breckenridge and Frisco along both town’s main streets and near the Wellington and Peak 7 neighborhoods.
Summit Daily News
Eagle County looks at raising pay
The valley’s employee shortage is leading to public and private organizations boosting their pay scales. Eagle County is one of those organizations. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently heard requests for pay increases for both starting and current employees. The county’s ECO Transit system remains six seasonal drivers...
Colorado To Pay Victims of Marshall Fire $6 Million
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a grant for the state of Colorado. The state will use the grant to directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire. The Marshall Fire ignited on December 30, 2021. It started as a grass fire in...
skyhinews.com
Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Chris Scherr has the experience and skills to lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Office
I am writing in support of Chris Scherr for Summit County sheriff. I was born and raised in this community and returned to live and work after completing school. I have known Chris and his family for over 10 years, and they embody what this community needs when it comes to its leaders. Not only does Chris have extensive experience as a law enforcement officer, but he has also held positions in the emergency medical field. He has a broad experience, and thus understanding, of what it takes to keep a unique community such as Summit County afloat and safe.
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council decides to end BBQ Challenge, Fourth of July Fireworks to pursue other entertainment options
After months of review and public discussion, the Frisco BBQ Challenge is cooked and the Fourth of July fireworks have fizzled. During a Tuesday, Oct. 25, work session, Frisco Town Council decided to stop hosting the Frisco BBQ Challenge to look into other entertainment options along with not pursue permitting for a fireworks display.
Summit Daily News
Human-bear conflicts spike in Summit County as August, September totals double last year’s reports
Human-bear interactions have increased in Area 9, which includes Summit County, according to a new report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Rachael Gonzales, public information officer with Parks and Wildlife, said human-bear conflict reports in Summit County doubled when comparing combined August and September totals from 2021 to 2022, a rise from 12 to 24 respectively. When looking at the same time frame, 1,571 bear conflicts were reported across the state. Parks and Wildlife officials say that’s a significant increase from 2021, when there were only 887 statewide.
Towing complaints increase after Colorado's Towing Bill of Rights takes effect
Contact Denver7's coverage of predatory towing helped inspire a "Towing Bill of Rights" that took effect in August. Since then, state regulators have seen an increase in complaints about towers.
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 winners and finalists will be published Friday, Oct. 28
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct that Enza’s Delicatessen & Market catered the event. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Summit Daily News held its award ceremony for the 2022 Best of Summit winners and finalists. Each year, the contest allows readers to vote for their favorite local businesses, organizations and attractions in Summit County.
Summit Daily News
Officials plan public meeting on ‘unprecedented’ prescribed burns that are OK’d to begin in Breckenridge this November
Beginning as soon as November, the Dillon Ranger District is planning to conduct prescribed burns northeast of the Wellington Neighborhood in Breckenridge. A public meeting for interested residents has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons called the...
lamarledger.com
Human composting facilities, the first since Colorado law change, offer unique burial option
A 50,000-square-foot warehouse housed in a gray, nondescript building in Montbello sat empty Thursday, but by mid-next year, it will be transformed into the latest — and largest — Denver-area facility where human bodies can be composted. The building will have places where families can hold ceremonies for...
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label.
coloradopols.com
The Anschutz Gazette Has Finally Gone Too Far
For many years under the leadership of far-right editorial board chief Wayne Laugesen, who was present at the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Colorado Springs Gazette–which has now metastasized into the Denver Gazette–has taken some of the most outrageous positions possible, frequently as a way of legitimizing the Republican Party’s lurch rightward over the past decade. From carrying out personal political vendettas to claiming that Democrats support abortions for “unwanted, fully birthed children,” the Gazette’s editorial board strayed even farther out of the mainstream in the past year–and with a history that includes comparing Gov. Jared Polis to the Ku Klux Klan, that’s no small feat. And that’s not all: in 2016, the Gazette faced questions about Laugesen’s conflicts of interest for backing Darryl Glenn while Laugesen’s wife was working for Glenn’s campaign.
Colorado food truck fraudster gets 18 months in jail
DENVER — A Denver District Court judge sentenced Larry Perez to 18 months in the Denver County Jail on Friday for violating a 2019 order banning him from the food truck industry, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday. In a related case, the judge also ordered Manuel Perez, Larry’s...
