ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Vote Stacey Nell to lead the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

As an election poll worker, I have worked with Stacey Nell for many years while she served as deputy clerk and chief deputy clerk for Summit County. I have found that Stacey passionately cares about assuring everyone who is qualified to vote is able to vote, that every election in Summit County is carried out legally and fairly, and that all election workers, whether on county staff or temporary, like myself, are fully trained to perform our duties in a meticulously legal manner.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: I personally know Stacey Nell, and I endorse her to lead the clerk and recorder’s office

I personally know Stacey Nell, who is running for Summit County clerk and recorder. She has served as Summit County chief deputy clerk and recorder for six years, so she has the discipline and experience to manage this very important office. It is critical that anyone running for Summit County clerk and recorder support the transparent, lawful, election process, which Stacey does. She is familiar with all the duties and authority of county clerks as defined by the Colorado Constitution and State Law. In her time working as chief deputy clerk and recorder, Nell has obtained certifications from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of Election Officials to prepare for the role. Our community has grown so much in the last 10 years, and Summit deserves a clerk and recorder that has grown with it. Stacey doesn’t sit idle but continually reaches for additional professional development opportunities to enhance our community’s office while working full time. Her energy and dedication to the office is clear.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Vote for change, vote for Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff

We are confidently supporting Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. He is a man of integrity and a man of his word. Chris’s first responder background as a volunteer fire fighter, EMT, field training officer, police officer and detective has provided him the professional experience, education and communication skills respected by his peers and will lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Department to the next level of service. His dedication, resourcefulness and intuition make him a natural leader while fostering collaboration and alliances among emergency service agencies. Naturally, intuitively, Chris is fair, empathetic and compassionate. His character and leadership skills will lend themselves to inclusivity and diversity within the department while establishing appropriate balance among the ranks and welcoming common sense. Running as an unaffiliated candidate, he will represent the people — what is right and just rather than a political agenda. Chris Scherr is a long time Summit County local proudly raising his family here. He sees and understands our community, and we believe he is the best choice for the next Summit County sheriff.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Daily News asks readers to report illegal stuffing of political fliers in newspapers

Summit Daily News is asking for help with reporting the unauthorized insertion of political fliers in its newsstands across Summit County. Various illegal fliers that do not include identifying information for any campaign, lobbying group or individual have been found inserted in print newspapers since late September. Locations include high traffic areas in Breckenridge and Frisco along both town’s main streets and near the Wellington and Peak 7 neighborhoods.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Eagle County looks at raising pay

The valley’s employee shortage is leading to public and private organizations boosting their pay scales. Eagle County is one of those organizations. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently heard requests for pay increases for both starting and current employees. The county’s ECO Transit system remains six seasonal drivers...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado

Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Chris Scherr has the experience and skills to lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

I am writing in support of Chris Scherr for Summit County sheriff. I was born and raised in this community and returned to live and work after completing school. I have known Chris and his family for over 10 years, and they embody what this community needs when it comes to its leaders. Not only does Chris have extensive experience as a law enforcement officer, but he has also held positions in the emergency medical field. He has a broad experience, and thus understanding, of what it takes to keep a unique community such as Summit County afloat and safe.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco Town Council decides to end BBQ Challenge, Fourth of July Fireworks to pursue other entertainment options

After months of review and public discussion, the Frisco BBQ Challenge is cooked and the Fourth of July fireworks have fizzled. During a Tuesday, Oct. 25, work session, Frisco Town Council decided to stop hosting the Frisco BBQ Challenge to look into other entertainment options along with not pursue permitting for a fireworks display.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Human-bear conflicts spike in Summit County as August, September totals double last year’s reports

Human-bear interactions have increased in Area 9, which includes Summit County, according to a new report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Rachael Gonzales, public information officer with Parks and Wildlife, said human-bear conflict reports in Summit County doubled when comparing combined August and September totals from 2021 to 2022, a rise from 12 to 24 respectively. When looking at the same time frame, 1,571 bear conflicts were reported across the state. Parks and Wildlife officials say that’s a significant increase from 2021, when there were only 887 statewide.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 winners and finalists will be published Friday, Oct. 28

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct that Enza’s Delicatessen & Market catered the event. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Summit Daily News held its award ceremony for the 2022 Best of Summit winners and finalists. Each year, the contest allows readers to vote for their favorite local businesses, organizations and attractions in Summit County.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Officials plan public meeting on ‘unprecedented’ prescribed burns that are OK’d to begin in Breckenridge this November

Beginning as soon as November, the Dillon Ranger District is planning to conduct prescribed burns northeast of the Wellington Neighborhood in Breckenridge. A public meeting for interested residents has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons called the...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
coloradopols.com

The Anschutz Gazette Has Finally Gone Too Far

For many years under the leadership of far-right editorial board chief Wayne Laugesen, who was present at the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Colorado Springs Gazette–which has now metastasized into the Denver Gazette–has taken some of the most outrageous positions possible, frequently as a way of legitimizing the Republican Party’s lurch rightward over the past decade. From carrying out personal political vendettas to claiming that Democrats support abortions for “unwanted, fully birthed children,” the Gazette’s editorial board strayed even farther out of the mainstream in the past year–and with a history that includes comparing Gov. Jared Polis to the Ku Klux Klan, that’s no small feat. And that’s not all: in 2016, the Gazette faced questions about Laugesen’s conflicts of interest for backing Darryl Glenn while Laugesen’s wife was working for Glenn’s campaign.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado food truck fraudster gets 18 months in jail

DENVER — A Denver District Court judge sentenced Larry Perez to 18 months in the Denver County Jail on Friday for violating a 2019 order banning him from the food truck industry, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday. In a related case, the judge also ordered Manuel Perez, Larry’s...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy