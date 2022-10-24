I personally know Stacey Nell, who is running for Summit County clerk and recorder. She has served as Summit County chief deputy clerk and recorder for six years, so she has the discipline and experience to manage this very important office. It is critical that anyone running for Summit County clerk and recorder support the transparent, lawful, election process, which Stacey does. She is familiar with all the duties and authority of county clerks as defined by the Colorado Constitution and State Law. In her time working as chief deputy clerk and recorder, Nell has obtained certifications from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of Election Officials to prepare for the role. Our community has grown so much in the last 10 years, and Summit deserves a clerk and recorder that has grown with it. Stacey doesn’t sit idle but continually reaches for additional professional development opportunities to enhance our community’s office while working full time. Her energy and dedication to the office is clear.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO