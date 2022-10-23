Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-26 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains A period of heavy snow showers will impact the Monida Pass area of southeastern Beaverhead County through at least 645 PM MDT At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of heavy snow showers over the town of Monida and Monida Pass. HAZARD...Heavy snow showers occurring. Snowfall rates are up to 1 inch per hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Visibility is being reduced to less than 1 mile over Monida Pass. Slushy, snow-covered, or icy roads will make travel difficult. Locations impacted include Monida and Monida Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph are expected. Isolated wind gusts approaching 85 mph in wind prone areas along the immediate eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
