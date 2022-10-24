Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Raleigh News & Observer
Hornets stun Warriors in OT. What went right for Charlotte in win over Golden State
With their first set of games on consecutive nights on tap, Steve Clifford explained his thoughts on the difficulty of the task facing the Charlotte Hornets. “Usually the teams that struggle a lot on back-to-backs are the older teams,” the coach said. “We have a younger team. It really just speaks to you’ve got to get ready to play. You’ve got to play when you don’t feel good in the league, got to play when you’re tired. We talked about it.”
Key Celtics Player On Injury Report Against The Wizards
Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.
Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks (2-2) will look to win their second consecutive game on Saturday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3) at American Airlines Center. During the Mavs' 129-125 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Luka Doncic had a massive performance. He recorded his third-career 40-point triple-double with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. He got the job done, scoring at a high level and creating open looks for teammates. Dallas shot 20-40 from 3-point range and received 54 bench points.
DeRozan reaches 20,000 points but Spurs beat Bulls 129-124
Keldon Johnson scored 33 points for San Antonio, spoiling a career milestone for former teammate DeMar DeRozan and leading the Spurs to a 129-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. DeRozan had 33 points for Chicago, becoming just the 50th player in NBA history to reach 20,000. The...
De’Aaron Fox Highlights The List Of Kentucky Players In Miami Heat Vs. Sacramento Kings Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The University of Kentucky has long been one of the top NBA-producing colleges. From Anthony Davis to Devin Booker to Rajon Rondo, the program has had their share of All-Stars. During Saturday's Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings game, it will be no different. Five...
Check out what Tre Jones is doing for Spurs
Second-round draft picks begin their careers with no guaranteed NBA future, much less a full-time role in a starting lineup for a team with a winning record a few years later. But as it stands, former two-year Duke basketball floor general Tre Jones, who went No. 41 overall at the 2020 NBA Draft, is doing precisely that.
Bears by the Numbers: Time for Young Edges Has Arrived
Bears coach Matt Eberflus had a few parting words with Robert Quinn after news of the trade filtered out this week. "The relationship that him and I built during the time he was here was outstanding," Eberflus said. "His leadership was great. His work ethic was unbelievable on the field. And he certainly did a lot of great things for the Bears when he was here, so I just want to thank him for that."
‘Selfless’ Falcons FB Keith Smith Leading the Way On, Off Field
In the pass-happy league that is the NFL, the fullback position has seen a rapidly declining role - but not in Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith's offense. Falcons fullback Keith Smith has played 136 snaps through seven games, aligning anywhere from the middle of the I-formation to being split out wide at receiver. He's far from a high-volume player; Smith has received just two targets and one carry for a combined 10 yards.
Jackson State's Annihilation of Southern, On Verge of SWAC Domination
Jackson State is on the verge of sweeping the SWAC in back-to-back seasons, but a dangerous Texas Southern awaits in Houston.
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to start a winning streak for the first time this season when they face the New Orleans Saints. To do that, they'll have to hit on these keys to have the best chance to win, and we'll have the final predictions for who comes out on top.
Steelers Rule Out Chris Boswell For Eagles Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without kicker Chris Boswell for Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team announced he is now ruled out with a groin injury. Boswell popped up with an injury on the team’s final injury report. He did not practice at the end...
NFL Draft Profile: Kenny Logan Jr., Safety, Kansas Jayhawks
View the original article to see embedded media. Logan was a three-star recruit from Pedro Menendez High School in St. Augustine, Fla., in the class of 2019. He was the No. 722 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board and No. 673 for On3.com. Logan was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. As a high school senior, he rushed for 1,202 yards with 18 touchdowns. Per MaxPreps, Logan left high school with 3,823 all-purpose yards, including 2,284 rushing yards and 1,075 receiving yards. He totaled 56 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. Logan intercepted a career-high five passes as a sophomore. He also participated in varsity basketball and track and field. His brother (Brandon James) played college football for Florida. Logan chose Kansas over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Miami, Minnesota, and UCF. Logan was a 2020 All-Big 12 honorable mention as a kick returner. The Associated Press and Big 12 coaches honored him with a 2021 Second-Team All-Big 12 selection as a safety.
