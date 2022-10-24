ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Four Sun Prairie cross country runners qualify for state

By By Ryan Gregory
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 3 days ago

Both the Sun Prairie East and West cross country programs will be represented at the WIAA state finals in Wisconsin Rapids next weekend. While neither the Cardinals nor Wolves qualified as a team, both programs sent a runner in both the boys and girls race thanks to their individual performances in sectionals at Stoughton High School on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Sophomore Shaela Elert and and junior Jonah Marshall advanced for Sun Prairie East. Sophomore JoJo Knauss and senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas will represent Sun Prairie West.

These four athletes’ accomplishments are even more impressive considering the qualifications they had to reach to advance. Sectional 6 of Division 1 welcomed in Beloit Memorial, Elkhorn, Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig and Parker, Madison La Follette, Milton, Oconomowoc, Oregon, and Stoughton for competiton that day. Only the top two teams and top five individuals that didn’t qualify as a team would secure a place in the state race a week later.

In the boys race, Alvarado Venegas left no question that he’d keep his season alive. He finished second overall with a time of 16:12.4. The medalist, Oconomowoc senior Hayden Triebold, qualified with his team, making Alvarado Venegas the fastest individual qualifier on the day.

Oconomowoc had five top-10 finishers, leaving space for individual state spots to be picked up later in the qualifying. Marshall ended up in 10th place with his time of 17:23.2. He was the fifth and final individual qualifier in the boys race.

Marshall’s teammate, sophomore Pat McRoberts, was so close to making it as well. He finished 11th overall with a time of 17:32.2, just one spot back from making the state field.

The Cardinals had three more top-35 finishers. Junior Yutaro Suzuki took 25th with a time of 18:20.7, sophomore Leo Saron finished 30th with a time of 18:40.3, and sophomore teammate Cole Dwyer was right behind him in 31st with an 18:41.8.

Sun Prairie West’s next highest finisher behind Alvarado Venegas was sophomore Drew Peters in 21st with a time of 18:13.5. Senior Joevoneey Song also helped the team score out with a time of 18:43.7 to take 32nd.

Sun Prairie East finished just shy of qualifying as a team for the boys race, finishing third with 107 team points. Sun Prairie West took 5th of the 12 teams with a score of 131. Oconomowoc will be joined at team state by Janesville Craig, which took second with a team score of 82.

The girls race looked similar for these two squads, as again the Wolves put up the fastest time. JoJo Knauss ran the race in a time of 20:39.5 for fourth place. This earned them the fourth individual spot at state as the top three finishers were all individual qualifiers.

The next four spots were gobbled up by runners from Oconomowoc and Janesville Craig, the two teams that qualified for team state in the girls race. The next runner across the line would qualify for the last individual spot. That distinction fell to East’s Shaela Elert, who took ninth with her time of 20:58.2.

Elert narrowly edged out another Sun Prairie West runner, sophomore Ali McCaughtry. She ran a 20:58.2 for ninth place, the sixth fastest individual time and just outside of the qualifying.

There were still plenty more great races from those that didn’t qualify from either school. East had four more top-30 finishes. Sophomore Brooke Marchewka took 17th (21.58.9), senior Mickey Griffith took 20th (22:05.7), sophomore Cassie Coffey finished 23rd (22:25.2), and junior Nyllah Comstock took 26th (22.27.6). West also had a runner in that mix as sophomore Sophie Erickson finished 22nd with a time of 22:16.3.

Sun Prairie East wound up in fourth place as a team with 92 points. Sun Prairie West was right on its heels in fifth with 96 team points. Oconomowoc and Janesville Craig claimed the two team spots at state with 66 and 79 team points, respectively.

The WIAA state cross country meet is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The Division 1 girls will run at 1:20 pm and the Division 1 boys will run at 3:10 pm.

