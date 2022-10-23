The Noon Optimist Club of Rome has announced the day and time for their Annual Pancake Breakfast (a Rome tradition since 1960). The Pancake Breakfast will take place on November 19th this year. Tickets are available in advance from Optimist members, or at the door! They will also have their signature sausage for sale by the pound! Ask a member if you would like to purchase sausage before the date of the pancake breakfast or buy some at the pancake breakfast on November 19th. Tickets are 7 dollars if bought in advance, and 8 dollars at the door. The Annual Pancake Breakfast is the club’s only fundraiser for the entire year. Proceeds from the pancake breakfast go towards supporting the youth in our community. To find out more please visit their website at romenoonoptimist.org.

ROME, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO