Read full article on original website
Related
wrganews.com
Cave Spring to set up roadblocks during Halloween
The following statement was released recently on The City of Cave Spring’s social media account:. “The Cave Spring Police Department would like residents to know: Love Street, Fannin Street, and Craven Street will be blocked off for Halloween, October 31st starting at 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. If you live on one of these streets please be aware of this so you can plan ahead! This allows the trick-or-treaters to walk around safely.”
October 26, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 26th
Amber Jennings, 32 of Trion, Ga, charged with 2 counts of failure to appear on previous charges by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Darrius Williams, 28 of Centre, arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department, booked in at 12:25 a.m. and released at 1:30 a.m, but no charges listed. Chadrick...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb Police, a fatal crash was reported in Cobb County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday.
wrganews.com
Woman arrested for Theft and Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs
A 36-year-old Rome Woman was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for theft and drug Charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Brittney Lashaun Byars of an Ashland Park address allegedly failed to scan $127 worth of items from the West Rome Wal-Mart before leaving the store. Once...
wrganews.com
Safety Cameras at Armuchee Primary to enforce School Zone in 2022
The Floyd County Police Department and Floyd County Schools posted a reminder to drivers on Tuesday that safety cameras are coming to Armuchee Primary and also that a school speed zone will be enforced in 2022. Floyd County Police also stated that the warning period for speeding in the school zone started back on Monday. This “SchoolZone” Safety Program is intended to ensure that drivers are careful near Armuchee Primary and that the posted speed limits are obeyed.
Owners of beloved Canton restaurant damaged by fire ask for prayers so that they can reopen soon
CANTON, Ga. — Cherokee County firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that badly damaged a well-known Canton restaurant. Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q's Canton location remains temporarily closed, as the owners figure out their next steps. Owner and operator, Reyes Morales, said he got a...
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
fox5atlanta.com
One of Coweta County's most wanted arrested by task force
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - One of Coweta County’s most wanted was arrested late Friday night. It is just the latest run-in for Jeremy Head with law enforcement. Law enforcement caught up with Head late Friday night at a Carroll County home. Authorities from multiple local, state, and federal agencies surrounded the home, but he refused to come out.
wrganews.com
Euharlee Man arrested in Rome for Burglary
A 35-year-old Euharlee man was arrested in Rome on Monday for Burglary. According to Floyd County Jail Records, James Dewayne Bishop of a Milam Bridge Road address allegedly used a drill to break into and burglarize multiple apartments and also a Pepsi vending machine at Skytop Studios on 20 Chateau Drive.
wrganews.com
Gordon Central Student Charged with Bringing a Weapon to School
According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:45 am Wednesday morning, School Resource Deputies responded to a report of a student had brought a weapon into Gordon Central High School. A School Resource Deputy, already on the school campus, reacted promptly, detained the (juvenile) student in question,...
wrganews.com
Cedartown Man arrested for trying to Flee from Traffic Stop
A 22-year-old Cedartown man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department Friday night for attempting to flee from a police officer. According to Floyd County Jail records, Dylan Tyler Jarrell of a Montana Drive address allegedly tried to speed away from a traffic stop near Black Bluffs Road at the Coosa Bridge.
wrganews.com
Entries being sought for the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade
Entries are being sought for the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade through November 15th. Entry forms can be found online at RomeChristmasParade.com. The entry fee is $100 but after November 15th it will increase to $150. All funds collected through entry fees are earmarked for Christmas decorations in Rome. The theme...
weisradio.com
More Than A Million Dollars Approved For Water Projects
The Cherokee County Commission on Monday approved three water infrastructure projects for Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, and Leesburg. In the Cedar Bluff Project, Northeast Alabama Water and Sewer Board ask the commission to approve the $434,075 water line upgrade along Alabama highway 9. In Gaylesville, the Northeast Alabama Water and Sewer...
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, October 26, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 26, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
allongeorgia.com
Summerville Woman Sentenced
A Summerville woman was convicted for two felony counts of Making a False Statement following a jury trial that took nearly one month to complete. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Judge Don Thompson sentenced Susan Renee Lanham, 56, to serve a total of ten years in prison. After deliberating for...
wrganews.com
Noon Optimist of Rome’s Annual Pancake Breakfast set for November 19th
The Noon Optimist Club of Rome has announced the day and time for their Annual Pancake Breakfast (a Rome tradition since 1960). The Pancake Breakfast will take place on November 19th this year. Tickets are available in advance from Optimist members, or at the door! They will also have their signature sausage for sale by the pound! Ask a member if you would like to purchase sausage before the date of the pancake breakfast or buy some at the pancake breakfast on November 19th. Tickets are 7 dollars if bought in advance, and 8 dollars at the door. The Annual Pancake Breakfast is the club’s only fundraiser for the entire year. Proceeds from the pancake breakfast go towards supporting the youth in our community. To find out more please visit their website at romenoonoptimist.org.
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County deputy saves baby's life during traffic stop
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County deputy is being credited with his quick thinking and life-saving actions while pulled over for a traffic stop. Officials say on Sept. 30, Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel was conducting a traffic stop at the Ace Hardware on Dallas Acworth Highway, when a distraught father pulled up to his patrol vehicle.
wrganews.com
Centre Man receives multiple Charges from Police Chase earlier this year
A 52-year-old Centre man received multiple charges on Tuesday at the Floyd County Jail after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on Primrose Road earlier this year in July. According to Floyd Jail Records, James Dale Amos of a County Road 22 address aggressively fled from police at speeds over 45 mph over the speed limit. Amos also allegedly swerved at oncoming vehicles as he drove on the wrong side of the road during the chase.
Comments / 0